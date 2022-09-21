Read full article on original website
QOTD: Should We Get A Vote On ICE Ban?
It will be illegal to sell a new combustion-powered vehicle in the EU or California come 2035, and several other American states are expected to adopt California’s lead. Things are moving even faster in the UK, which has pledged to kill new ICE sales off by 2030. The thing...
Lotus Completes Fundraising Round Valuing Technology Arm At $4.5 Billion
Lotus Technology has just completed a round of fundraising that values the technology arm of the sports car manufacturer at almost $4.5 billion. While the company has not revealed just how much money it raised nor has it named the investors that participated, Reuters reported last year that Lotus Technology was aiming to raise between $400 million and $500 million in a move that would have valued it at between $5 billion and $6 billion.
Nio Looking To Grow European Presence With Battery Leasing And Swapping
Nio hopes that its battery leasing program and battery swapping options will help it establish a strong presence in Europe. Nio president and co-founder Qin Lihong recently revealed that the Chinese electric vehicle maker will establish 1,000 battery swapping stations outside China by 2025, most of which will be located throughout Europe. The company has already opened its first overseas plant in Hungary to manufacture various power products, including its battery swapping stations.
