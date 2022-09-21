Read full article on original website
Crypto Biz: DID you see what Africa is doing with Web3?
If you’ve spent any time reading about blockchain and Web3, you know that this industry is filled with big buzzwords and half-baked concepts. But, concepts such as decentralized identity services, or DIDs, bring real meaning and utility to Web3. If you haven’t yet wrapped your mind around DID, it refers to a self-owned, independent identity that enables trusted data exchange. In other words, it puts digital identity management and administration directly in your hands instead of some third party’s.
Helium migrates its blockchain to Solana following T-Mobile partnership
On Thursday, the Helium Foundation announced that it would be moving its mainnet to the Solana blockchain following a community vote. According to the proposal, proof-of-coverage and Data transfer mechanisms will be moved to Helium Oracles. Meanwhile, Helium's tokens and governance will relocate to that of the Solana blockchain. As...
What is a cryptocurrency mining pool?
In the early days of Bitcoin (BTC), crypto enthusiasts only required a basic personal computer with an internet connection to generate new BTC tokens through a distributed computing process known as mining. However, with more people chasing the same number of block rewards, Bitcoin’s mining process has become more challenging...
The biggest Bitcoin fund just hit a record -35% discount — A warning for BTC price?
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), a cryptocurrency fund that currently holds 3.12% of the total Bitcoin (BTC) supply, or over 640,000 BTC, is trading at a record discount compared to the value of its underlying assets. Institutional interest in Grayscale dries up. On Sep. 23, the $12.55 billion closed-end trust was...
XRP hits 13-month high versus Bitcoin with 35% daily surge — But is a correction inevitable?
XRP price posted a sharp rally against Bitcoin (BTC) on continued optimism about a potential settlement between Ripple, a San Francisco-based blockchain payment firm, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Settlement rumors fuel XRP price boom. On Sept. 23, the XRP/BTC pair surged to 0.00002877 — its best...
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
Regulated fintech in Bahrain enables crypto payments with Binance
Cryptocurrency adoption continues growing in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with local companies enabling payments in crypto like Bitcoin (BTC). EazyPay, an online payment platform regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), has partnered with Binance Pay to enable crypto payments in the country, EazyPay CEO and founder Nayef Tawfiq Al Alawi announced on Wednesday.
Crypto bug bounty platform Immunefi raises $24M led by Framework Ventures
Web3 bug bounty and security services platform Immunefi has closed a $24 million Series A funding round, putting the company on track to scale its in-house capacity amid widespread vulnerabilities in the blockchain industry. The funding round was led by the San Francisco-based venture firm Framework Ventures, with additional participation...
Coinbase counters WSJ claim its Risk Solutions group engaged in $100M proprietary trade
The Wall Street Journal and Coinbase are having a difference in definitions. The newspaper published an alleged account of the digital asset exchange’s trading activities earlier this year that it claims amount to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post that it had done no such thing. Relying...
Rushing ‘token mapping’ could hurt Aussie crypto space — Finder founder
Australian crypto entrepreneur and investor Fred Schebesta has described the Australian government's prioritization of token mapping as “wonderful,” but warns that rushing it could lead to detrimental effects on the economy. Schebesta's comments come after Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers released a statement on Aug. 22 stating that the...
Coinsquare acquires publicly traded crypto exchange CoinSmart
Canada’s crypto exchange landscape appears to be consolidating after Coinsquare, one of the largest digital asset trading platforms in the country, acquired CoinSmart for an undisclosed amount. On Thursday, Coinsquare announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to purchase all issued and outstanding shares of CoinSmart’s wholly-owned...
Post-Merge ETH has become obsolete
For years, various blockchain projects were rumored to be future “Ethereum killers,” projects that would unseat Ether from its throne and usurp its title as the top digital asset. That day seems to have come, though it appears it was an inside job. Lido-staked Ethereum (stETH) and other liquid staking derivatives are primed to render Ether (ETH), as an asset, obsolete.
SupraOracles releases roadmap to mainnet
Zug, Switzerland, Sept. 22, 2022, Chainwire – Unveiling multiple technological breakthroughs, SupraOracles is excited to announce its novel cross-chain oracle infrastructure enabling highly accurate, robust data porting across a multitude of blockchains and distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) with only three- to five-second finality. Now, with over 550 signed integration partners, they’re officially announcing the launch of their alpha testnet as they progress toward mainnet in early 2023.
B. Riley may purchase up to $100M stake in Bitcoin miner Iris Energy
Australia-based crypto mining firm Iris Energy has signed a deal with B. Riley giving the capital market company the option to purchase up to 25 million of its shares. According to a Friday filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Iris Energy inked an agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital II related to the “potential offer and sale” of up to 25 million of the Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm’s ordinary shares, worth $100 million. The filing states B. Riley has a 24-month timeframe to complete the purchase starting “as soon as practicable” after the effective date of the registration statement.
Tornado Cash saga left a void, says Chainalysis chief scientist: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. Chainalysis chief scientist shared his views on the Tornado Cash saga and said that the incident has left a void for illicit fund...
How to stake Fantom (FTM)?
Fantom (FTM) is known for its speed and inexpensive layer-1 blockchain. Like other blockchains (for example, Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX)) that scale better than their counterpart, it has been dubbed an “Ethereum killer.” After raising $40 million in funds, Fantom launched its mainnet in December 2019. Since then, it has grown to become one of the most popular blockchains, sitting in the top 10 blockchains by total value locked (TVL) with $1.3 billion in TVL.
Crypto gaming sucks — But devs can fix it
What we have today in terms of Web3 gaming is not working. Play-to-earn has not worked and neither will play-to-earn or any X-to/and-earn. On top of that, traditional gamers view nonfungible tokens (NFTs) with suspicion. They dunk on expensive apes and are skeptical of large game publishers applying the lipstick of NFTs for further monetization.
European stock exchange to list Bitcoin carbon-neutral ETP
A subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, Valour, will debut its new Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Trading of the ETP begins on Friday. The company positions its ETP as a “sustainable and climate-friendly” exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) with a management fee of 1.49%. The alignment...
Is the bottom in? Crypto community shares their thoughts
Buying the dip instantly becomes a nightmare when crypto prices go down even further as the bear market continues its onset. However, recent dips show that current prices may potentially be a good entry point for traders. To find out what the community thinks, Cointelegraph asked Twitter to answer the question — is the bottom in?
Korean crypto bank partners with Blockdaemon to offer retail staking services
Crypto-focused finance company Delio has partnered with Blockdaemon to launch retail-focused staking services, giving customers a more seamless way to earn rewards on their digital asset holdings. Delio’s staking services expand its existing crypto-bank offerings, which include lending, deposits and deposit accounts, the company announced Thursday. The new service offering...
