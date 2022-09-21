ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sheriff.loudoun.gov

LCSO Investigates Strong-Arm Robbery at Gas Station Convenience Store

Loudoun County, VA (September 23, 2022) – The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Thursday night at a Sterling gas station. Shortly after 11 p.m. on September 22, 2022, a male subject entered the convenience store of the Exxon gas station located...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

