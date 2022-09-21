ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin ‘sending tens of thousands of Russians to their deaths’, says UK defence minister Ben Wallace

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Vladimir Putin is "sending tens of thousands of Russians to their deaths", the UK's defence secretary has said.

Ben Wallace was responding to the news that the Russian president would mobilise 300,000 military reservists.

Mr Wallace said Russian troops were "ill-equipped and badly led" and that they were losing the war in Ukraine.

"President Putin's breaking of his own promises not to mobilise parts of the population and the illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine are an admission that his invasion is failing," the defence secretary said on Wednesday morning.

"He and his defence minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill-equipped and badly led.

"No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah."

Estimates of Russian losses in the war vary widely but most put the figure in the tens of thousands.

It comes as UK foreign office minister Gillian Keegan said comments by the Russian president overnight were "clearly an escalation" and "concerning".

In a televised speech Mr Putin had accused the West of "nuclear blackmail" and said his country could respond.

The Russian leader had criticised "statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading Nato states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia”.

He told his audience: "To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” adding: "It's not a bluff."

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Putin’s speech this morning and his move to mobilise the Russian population are a clear admission that his invasion is failing.

“The UK alongside our international partners stand united in condemning the Russian government’s reprehensible actions. We will continue to support the Ukrainian government in hte face of this assault on their sovereignty.”

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has not gone to plan and Kyiv's forces have retaken some territory in recent weeks.

Mr Putin's forces have retreated from captured areas round Kharkiv and there are now reports that the country's Black Sea Fleet has relocated some of its submarines over fears they could be struck by Ukrainian long range fire.

