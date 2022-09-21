Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Best Parks in Los Angeles (Opinion)Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in PasadenaCaroline at EatDrinkLAPasadena, CA
theavtimes.com
Public safety teams to conduct door-to-door surveys near Jane Reynolds Park on Sept. 22
Lancaster city staff and members of the local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be knocking on doors this Thursday in neighborhoods near Jane Reynolds Park to get feedback from residents on how to improve safety at the park. “The city’s Public Safety and Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Community Services...
foxla.com
LA City, County have returned nearly $150M in homeless grants, citing housing market
LOS ANGELES - The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
LA County, LAHSA made to return $150 million in unused federal funds meant to help homeless
LOS ANGELES – The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
Students, teachers demand action on climate change at protest in front of LA City Hall
This was a part of a worldwide effort on "Global Day for Climate Change." Young people gathered calling for divestment from fossil fuels and investment in communities facing environmental disparities.
spectrumnews1.com
LA agencies failed to spend nearly $150M in federal homeless grants
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
Local law enforcement introduces alternatives to street takeovers in Irwindale
In an effort to curb the growing problem of street takeovers plaguing the Southland, local law enforcement agencies and city officials have joined forces to try and provide safer options for those who feel the need for speed while behind the wheel. The crackdown continued Thursday in Irwindale, where those city leaders held a press conference where they detailed the latest in their attempts to keep the streets safe, announcing a program at the Irwindale Speedway, which would allow drivers to burn rubber in a safe and controlled environment. For just $20, drivers could hit the track and legally flex their vehicle's...
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
longbeachlocalnews.com
City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today
LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
signalscv.com
SCV Liberty Parade draws crowd, local office-seekers
About 100 people and local office-seekers participated Sunday in the Santa Clarita Valley Liberty Parade, which was organized by Cindy Josten, a local conservative activist and owner of the Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts. The parade began with a rally in the parking lot of Bridgeport Elementary School before...
2urbangirls.com
DA’s office has a pattern of turning a blind eye to public corruption complaints
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office pattern of turning a blind eye to complaints submitted by the public is nothing new. Especially to residents who submit complaints that either linger in the abyss or are flat out rejected. The Metro whistleblower isn’t the first to have submitted documentation...
Santa Clarita Radio
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized
Last week the American Jewish University Board of Directors approved the sale of their Bel Air Campus, calling the move “an important decision that will be a strategic investment in our institution’s long-term future.”. On September 13, the Board voted to accept an offer for the sale of...
California attorney general seizing control of LASD investigation involving Supervisor Kuehl
California's attorney general took over an LASD investigation into allegations of corruption against the MTA and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
JOHN DURAN | Don’t surrender Kings Road and Holloway Motel to the homeless
Homelessness is a complex issue. Housing. Social services. Addiction. Poverty. And criminality. But the so called “progressives” in this city have the order of priority upside down. It is as if they have turned Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs on its head. If I get elected to council – it’s going to be public safety and security first on homelessness! Followed by addiction, social services and housing on the homelessness issue. In that order! Let me unpack this a bit. In Los Angeles County, on any one night, there are approximately 60,000 – 70,000 homeless people out on the streets.
LA County Lifts Mask Requirement for Mass Transit, Airports
With COVID-19 transmission falling, Los Angeles County Friday lifted its requirement that face masks be worn on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles, as well as at airports and other transportation hubs.
myburbank.com
Fentanyl and Burbank: Not Just a National Problem
Fentanyl has become a real danger. While we hear of the national implications of fentanyl overdoses and deaths, we must realize that the problem is also here in Burbank. It usually goes under the daily radar locally, but the danger is real. There is no one category of people who...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police seek public’s help in locating trespassing, theft suspect
Community Bulletin regarding suspect, Richie Scott. Hello, My Name is Detective Thompson with IPD. We are currently investigating incidents with Mr. Scott (Richie). Please contact me via email if you have any information and or if you are a victim of a crime from Mr. Scott. I can assure you...
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
Appeals court rules Villanueva's reinstatement of fired deputy was unlawful
The Court of Appeal of the State of California on Thursday ruled that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s reinstatement of a deputy fired by the previous sheriff was unlawful after years of legal process.
