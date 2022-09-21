Read full article on original website
Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky
EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight. The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS
Sean Gaskell West African Kora Harp Concert at the Meeting House. Join us at Tiverton Four Corners Art Center to experience Sean Gaskell’s performance on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. He will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire.
Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat
(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
Sun Tracker: Charlestown man snaps picture of sunrise for more than a decade
Every single day for the past 12 to 13 years, he he has captured the sunrise with his cell phone.
Fall River Landmarks: Who Remembers….the Nite Owl?
Who doesn’t like to wax nostalgic about those landmarks we recall visiting as a child? These places are mnemonic anchors for numerous childhood memories and a simple mention of a place will often bring a flood of memories. What we hope to do with this series is bring together...
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
RI Weather for September 23, 2022 – John Donnelly
A noticeable change in air behind the cold front as Fall roars into town., High pressure builds from the west and drags Canadian air into our area. Highs for the day struggle to reach the upper 50’s after morning lows fall to the mid 40’s. Winds begin shifting from northwesterly to northerly, gusts reaching near 30 mph.
Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication
The Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 25th from noon to 2pm. The Van Leesten family and friends will honor the life and legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten at the DEDICATION CEREMONY, to be emceed by Lenny Cabral. Michael S. Van...
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
A Letter to the Strange Man in Dartmouth Who Randomly ‘Blessed’ Gazelle’s Vehicle
Can we have a serious conversation for a minute? I'm in my head and could use some positive clarity. I wasn't going to bring this up, but it's been a couple of days since something strange happened to me and I need to get it off my chest. On Tuesday,...
Become a Freemason
Truth, honesty, and fair dealing are the cornerstones of respect and dignity in our relationships with others. Charity in thought, word, and action makes a positive difference in the lives of others and ourselves. Commitment to our families and friends courtesy to our neighbors, and service to our communities and...
Pawtucket: Tidewater, housing, schools, rail… Mayor Don Grebian & Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews a leader in Rhode Island. Last week he interviewed Pawtucket Mayor Grebian about the Tidewater soccer stadium, the “Apex” development and more ideas for the future. Grebian has lots of plans to discuss including a new school on the site of McCoy...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize
Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize in Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Competition. Sept. 23, 2022 (Warren, R.I.) – Samuel Adams philanthropic program, Brewing The American Dream, brought together six Rhode Island-based food and beverage entrepreneurs at culinary business incubator Hope & Main in Warren in late August to vie for a $10,000 award in their annual pitch room competition. The competition was then narrowed down to just two small businesses: Newport Chowder Company and The Perfect Empanada. Both brought samples of their creations to Hope & Main’s annual Schoolyard Twilight Party on Saturday, Sept. 10th where attendees cast their vote for one of the two competitors and by night’s end, Hope & Main founder, Lisa Raiola, announced the top vote getter was Katie Potter’s Newport Chowder Company.
Rhode Island celebrates 'The Starting Five,' wind turbines
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been five years now since five wind turbines have been active just offshore from Block Island, making Rhode Island the first in the country to do so. Gov. Dan McKee and environmental groups honored the nation’s first offshore wind farm, dubbed as “The Starting...
New Bedford Self-Starter Starts Sauce Company
Trevor Green, a New Bedford resident of Cape Verdean descent, is adding yet another notch to an impressive list of accomplishments. Young Green and his business partner Liam Saunders are starting a new company called Trippy's Sauces. Green's passion for cooking began at a very young age. "That's all me,"...
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
Former US attorney joins court fight dividing RI’s wealthy Chace family
Kim Chace's heirs argue his nephew, prominent developer Buff Chace, has been mismanaging a trust that Kim's will seeded with over $70 million.
