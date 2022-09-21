New Podcast Positive Aging with Patricia Raskin Empowers, Educates, and Uplifts Active Agers. Local, National Experts on Aging Among Guests Announced. Patricia Raskin, well known in Rhode Island for her podcasts and her past talk radio show on “positive aging” is undertaking a new venue to reach even more people with her message. With Rhode Island having long been known to have a higher percentage of aging – and in particular, “old-olds” – and on top of 2 1/2 years of critical concern for older Americans due to COVID, her new show could not be more timely.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO