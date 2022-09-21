Read full article on original website
WaterFire honors educators before full lighting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting. The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education. “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
rinewstoday.com
Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication
The Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 25th from noon to 2pm. The Van Leesten family and friends will honor the life and legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten at the DEDICATION CEREMONY, to be emceed by Lenny Cabral. Michael S. Van...
ecori.org
With Legalization, Will Outdoor Cannabis Farms Pop Up Around Rhode Island? Maybe.
Although Rhode Islanders cultivating cannabis for themselves can already grow the plants outdoors, under the current medical marijuana regulations, licensed commercial cultivators must grow pot indoors. (istock) As Rhode Island regulators begin to put into practice the state’s new recreational marijuana law, they’ll have plenty of logistics to figure out,...
rinewstoday.com
NEW: Positive Aging Podcast with Patricia Raskin
New Podcast Positive Aging with Patricia Raskin Empowers, Educates, and Uplifts Active Agers. Local, National Experts on Aging Among Guests Announced. Patricia Raskin, well known in Rhode Island for her podcasts and her past talk radio show on “positive aging” is undertaking a new venue to reach even more people with her message. With Rhode Island having long been known to have a higher percentage of aging – and in particular, “old-olds” – and on top of 2 1/2 years of critical concern for older Americans due to COVID, her new show could not be more timely.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Archery in the Schools & Bowhunting in Rhode Island
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is pleased to announce the launch of the National Archery in the Schools Program. The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP®) promotes instruction in international-style target archery as an in-school program for students in fourth grade through high school, typically taught as part of a Physical Education class over the course of two weeks. In addition, archery can also be incorporated into other classes and subject matter throughout the school day, such as history, language, and art.
newportthisweek.com
Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize
Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize in Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Competition. Sept. 23, 2022 (Warren, R.I.) – Samuel Adams philanthropic program, Brewing The American Dream, brought together six Rhode Island-based food and beverage entrepreneurs at culinary business incubator Hope & Main in Warren in late August to vie for a $10,000 award in their annual pitch room competition. The competition was then narrowed down to just two small businesses: Newport Chowder Company and The Perfect Empanada. Both brought samples of their creations to Hope & Main’s annual Schoolyard Twilight Party on Saturday, Sept. 10th where attendees cast their vote for one of the two competitors and by night’s end, Hope & Main founder, Lisa Raiola, announced the top vote getter was Katie Potter’s Newport Chowder Company.
rinewstoday.com
Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat
(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky
EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight. The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
rinewstoday.com
Pawtucket: Tidewater, housing, schools, rail… Mayor Don Grebian & Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews a leader in Rhode Island. Last week he interviewed Pawtucket Mayor Grebian about the Tidewater soccer stadium, the “Apex” development and more ideas for the future. Grebian has lots of plans to discuss including a new school on the site of McCoy...
kiiky.com
Top 20 Most Influential People In Rhode Island | Social Media Handles 2023
Since the inception of Rhode Island in 1636 as a colony founded by Roger Williams, the state has grown to become one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., known for making silverware, fine jewelry, and exceptional individuals. In this article, we’ll look at the most influential people in...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
Uprise RI
Campaign donations may supply a clue as to why Providence seeks to approve sweetheart developer deals
Real estate developer Arnold “Buff” Chace is hoping to reap an incredible tax windfall from the City of Providence when the Providence City Council approves a deal worked out between City Solicitor Jeffrey Dana, and approved by outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza. Tonight’s meeting the the Providence City Council...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island
With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $11,250,000. Size: 6,023 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Getting sick of the frenetic...
ABC6.com
How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
johnstonsunrise.net
Friday vote on ‘historic’ Rhode Island electric rate hike
A decision may be made on an electricity rate hike as early as the end of this week. In the meantime, Ocean State residents, advocates and politicians took turns making impassioned pleas to regulators, urging them to reject a nearly 47 percent winter electric rate hike. “This sledgehammer approach …...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Blood Center in urgent need of platelet donations
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Blood Center said Friday they are experiencing an urgent need for platelet donations. The dip in donations is caused by an uptick in no-shows for appointments booked. Platelets can be used to help people in a number of ways. “They are most...
ABC6.com
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best pizza in New Hampshire
We wanted to know where to find the best pizza in New Hampshire, and our viewers gave us their picks. The folks at the Pizza Barn make their own dough and sauce, as well as grind and blend their own cheese. 4. Mary's Pizza in Gorham. Many viewers love Mary's...
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
