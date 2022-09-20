Read full article on original website
High speed chase and arrest
A man from Belton is facing multiple charges in Camden County after attempting to elude arrest by fleeing on his motorcycle. According to the report filed by a Camden County Deputy, he attempted to pull over a motorcycle for speeding on Osage Beach Parkway. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Jason Ryan Keith, took off traveling at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, traveling through Kaiser and Brumley into the City of Iberia. When the bike came to a stop on a private drive on Brays Mill Road, the deputy’s vehicle hit the back tire, causing the bike to fall over. Keith and his passenger jumped off the bike and were taken into custody. During the investigation, Keith was found to have warrants for his arrest. A search of items on the two resulted in the seizure of a bag that contained cocaine. Keith is charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest by fleeing, speeding, failure to register a vehicle, and driving while revoked. His next day in court in Camden County is set for October 31st.
Illinois Man In Miller County Jail Facing Kidnapping Charges
An Illinois man is in custody in the Miller County Jail on charges of kidnapping and assault after allegedly trying to abduct a woman from a convenience store parking lot in Lake Ozark last Friday. Authorities believe that 46-year-old Ryan Gaddy of Granite City, Illinois attempted to force a woman...
Man accused of abducting, killing son skips out on bond
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Rocky Mount man accused of abducting his two sons from their mother in Nebraska and killing one of them in a car wreck was re-arrested Tuesday after skipping out on his bond and failing to appear in court. According to court documents, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin...
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 37-year-old Amie Calder is wanted for felonies for resisting arrest and driving while revoked. She is also wanted for failure to appear: forgery, making a false report, possession of a forging instrument, and driving while revoked. Calder is five-foot-seven and 140 pounds. The Sedalia Police Department also reports that Calder uses the alias Tonia Daniels.
Judge Sentences Norman To 30 Years On 2nd Degree Murder Charge
A Laclede County man appeared before 26th Circuit Judge Aaron Koeppen yesterday. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the death of his boss in November of 2020. Laclede County deputies arrested 31-year-old Shane Patrick Norman, of Eldridge, in March of 2021 for the...
Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a head-on crash in Pulaski County. The crash happened on Highway AB near S. Bend Road just before 5:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey hit a car head-on after the The post Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man charged with multi-million-dollar COVID-19 fraud will remain in custody
A judge ruled Tuesday that a Jefferson City businessman charged with defrauding the government for millions in COVID-19 relief funds will stay in federal custody. The post Jefferson City man charged with multi-million-dollar COVID-19 fraud will remain in custody appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Repeat offenders impact crime numbers
The number of thefts in Laclede County continues at a steady pace. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap believes that sometimes the victim may know the thief, but when it’s a stranger committing the theft, sometimes one person may be involved in multiple thefts. He says repeat offenders are a problem…
Lebanon Couple Injured In Pulaski County Accident
Two Lebanon residents suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 5:18 Tuesday afternoon on Highway A.B. west of South Bend Road in Pulaski County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey of Laquey crossed the center of the roadway and struck a car driven by 75-year-old Dale H. Lachance of Lebanon. Lachance suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. A passenger in his vehicle, 72-year-old Nancy Lachance, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. Stacey also suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy, Lebanon. All involved were wearing safety devices.
Man dies in Vienna explosion
A man is dead after a house explodes near Vienna. 58 – year old Wayne Boeckman was killed in the explosion. Investigators believe a propane tank is what caused the explosion. The Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office is involved in the investigation.
Home Explosion Near Vienna Claims Life
Maries County Emergency personnel responded to an explosion around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, at a home off State Highway V near Vienna. That explosion claimed the life of 58-year-old Wayne Boeckman of Vienna. Officials say there were no reports of a fire at the location, but debris was widespread around...
One killed when house explodes near Vienna
A 58-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning when a house exploded near Vienna. The post One killed when house explodes near Vienna appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATE: City of Osage Beach Updates Efforts Being Made after a Sewage Spill and Sinkhole Discovered Near Grand Glaize Bridges
The City of Osage Beach has confirmed a sewage overflow which made its way on Wednesday to the lake in the area of the Grand Glaize bridges. City Administrator Jeana Woods says it was an “all-hands-on-deck” response involving city officials, the Camden County Emergency Management Agency, the Osage Beach Fire District and the Department of Natural Resources. It’s not immediately known how much sewage reached the lake but Woods does also say that a sinkhole discovered in the area is likely the cause of the overflow problem which, for the time being, has been mitigated by the initial response. The situation, likely cause and other details will continue to be looked at with further updates expected to be released by the city. The overflow did not affect any service to residents and businesses.
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
Polk County Humane Society rescues nearly 2 dozen cats from neglect situation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Polk County Humane Society rescued nearly two dozen cats from an emergency neglect situation. It rescued them from a licensed breeder who could no longer care for the cats. The owner willingly surrendered the cats. Rescuers found many of the cats severely matted, feces and urine covered, crawling in fleas, and illness.
105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
THE YELLOWJACKETS IMPROVED TO 5-0 ON THE SEASON WITH ANOTHER OZARK CONFERENCE VICTORY…THE GROUND GAME PRODUCED 428 YARDS AND THE PASSING GAME 134 YARDS…COACH WILL CHRISTIAN ON THE LEBANON PERFORMANCE…. LEBANON WILL HOST GLENDALE NEXT FRIDAY AT 7:00 WHILE WAYNESVILLE ENTERTAINS HILLCREST…. ALSO:. CAMDENTON 31 WEST PLAINS...
The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri
Kelton House, Hartville, Missouri.Photo by Jerry Shelton on Flickr via Pinterest. The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.
Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building
This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
