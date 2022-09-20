You can listen to the interview with Lillian and her mother Alyssa, and Rya and her mother Renee by clicking on the player below. The Rockin' Warriors Ride is being put on by two brave young girls named Lillian and Rya, along with their families and contributing businesses, to help support three important organizations that provide essential help for those families in our area that have a child going thru a cancer journey. Tanner's Team Foundation, INDY, and Wishes & More. Both of these young ladies have been on their own cancer journeys, and are still in it; but they decided they wanted to do something about it, and help other families going through the same struggles.

HOLDINGFORD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO