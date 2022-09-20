Read full article on original website
The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
Bergstrom Explains Narrow Pleasantview Driveway
SAUK RAPIDS -- The new Pleasantview Elementary school in Sauk Rapids has been open for a few weeks now. Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the administration has been getting some questions about the narrow driveway into the parking lot. He says it was intentionally designed that way. We want...
Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota
UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
North Star Donuts Coming To Sartell Thursday
The famous North Star Mini Donuts food truck will make a stop in Sartell on Thursday evening. Known for their apple cider mini donuts, the truck will set up shop at Scheels Athletic Complex on Pine Cone Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. North Star will make hot, made...
Explore a Hay Bale Castle an Hour from St. Cloud This Fall
When it comes to your family's yearly pumpkin patch outing, you have a new option in Central Minnesota. 100 Acre Wood NaturVentures is a small family-run business that is opening its pumpkin patch for the first time this fall in Mora, Minnesota. I found it myself on Facebook as I...
Triple S Pumpkins In Royalton Opening This Weekend
Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton will open this weekend! The patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and on MEA Friday, October 21st. Triple S, which does not charge admission, features fun for the whole family. In additon to the pumpkin patch, Triple S features a pair of playgrounds, a corn walk, swing trail, petting zoo, snack shack, wagon rides and produce for sale.
[PHOTOS]Minnesota House Built in 1961 was Listed at $1.4 Million
At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
About the Same Price – San Francisco, CA or Clearwater, Minnesota
Wow. Your buck will really differ depending on where you are planning to live. Let's say you have a million dollars to spend on a single family home. You are thinking of relocating... San Francisco sounds nice. Great weather, on the bay, no more winter driving issues. Sure, California has it's issues, but the weather!!
Two Brave Minnesota Girls Are Bringing You ‘The Rockin’ Warriors Ride’ To Help Kick Cancer’s Butt
You can listen to the interview with Lillian and her mother Alyssa, and Rya and her mother Renee by clicking on the player below. The Rockin' Warriors Ride is being put on by two brave young girls named Lillian and Rya, along with their families and contributing businesses, to help support three important organizations that provide essential help for those families in our area that have a child going thru a cancer journey. Tanner's Team Foundation, INDY, and Wishes & More. Both of these young ladies have been on their own cancer journeys, and are still in it; but they decided they wanted to do something about it, and help other families going through the same struggles.
Ghost Tours Being Offered of Alleged Haunted Hotel in Annandale
The Thayer Hotel in Annandale is ready for the spooky season, and offering ghost tours of the facility. Haunted or not, this hotel has a great story. The history of the Thayer begins with a fire in 1894 that burned down the original hotel on that plot of land, the Charles Hotel. In 1894, Annandale did not yet have a fire department, and by the time the closest one got to the scene, many buildings in downtown were lost.
Nominations Being Accepted for Public Safety Awards
ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for their Public Safety Awards. The awards recognizes the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the St. Cloud region. The...
Few Details Emerging In Bus Incident Involving Sartell Swim Team
SARTELL -- Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank says they are continuing to investigate the incident involving the Sartell Middle School swim team. Authorities responded to a driving complaint along Highway 10 in Little Falls Tuesday. Members of the swim team were on their way to a meet when the bus was pulled over.
Local Organization Brings Humor To Dark Topic At This Upcoming Event In Waite Park Thursday
Light The Legacy is having a great event this Thursday evening, September 22nd at the beautiful brand new Park Event Center in Waite Park. They will be having a cash bar, free appetizers, and bringing in the theatrical group 'Theatre of Public Policy' from the Twin Cities to have a conversation about the end-of-life, to bring a bit of humor to a difficult topic.
Florida Man Dies After Crashing Into a Field Near Zimmerman
ROBBINSDALE -- A Florida man has died following a single-vehicle crash that happened near Zimmerman earlier this month. The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at 108th Street and County Road 9 on September 4th. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 90-year-old Philip Wagner of Cape Canaveral, Florida was driving...
Sauk Rapids Man Charged in Attempted Train-Jacking Tuesday
FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man has been formally charged in an attempted train-jacking on Tuesday morning. Forty-year-old Samuel Hohman is charged with 2nd-degree assault and 1st-degree criminal damage to property. According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County, the train's engineer said Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive shortly...
Stearns County is Seeing an Increase in Food Assistance Requests
Inflation has many consequences and Stearns County's Human Services Department is seeing those. Michael Pooler is the Human Services Director for Stearns County. He says they are seeing an increased demand for SNAP food benefits. The Federal Poverty Guide determines eligibility and this can be updated every October. Pooler indicates changes were made this summer intended to loosen the requirement for elderly and disabled Americans. He says this caused some confusion among the public who thought these changes applied to everyone. Pooler indicated the poverty guide was raised approximately 200% this summer for elderly and disabled Americans which allowed more people to qualify for the food benefit program.
Sauk Rapids Train-Jacking Sends One To Hospital
SAUK RAPIDS -- An attempted train-jacking has sent one to the hospital. Just after 8:00 Tuesday morning, Sauk Rapids Police responded to an assault near the intersection of Benton County and 1st avenue north. Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Hohman climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe – Burlington Northern...
Sartell Middle School Swim Team Involved in Bus Incident
SARTELL -- Members of the Sartell Middle School swim team were involved in an incident on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The Sartell-St. Stephen School District says a bus transporting the team was pulled over by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office while enroute to a meet. The district says they...
Sartell-St. Stephen School District Approves New Strategic Plan
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board approved their "Future Minded, Student Focused" strategic plan during Monday night's meeting. The District’s previous plan was developed approximately 10 years ago and this new strategic plan has a more clear focus on the students. School Board Chair Pat Marushin says this...
