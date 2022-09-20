Read full article on original website
Lebanon Christmas Parade Theme Chosen
The Lebanon Christmas Parade is coming up on November 19th, and people who want to increase exposure for their business, organization or group are encouraged to enter the parade. On Wednesday, the Parade Committee considered a large number of parade theme suggestions, choosing one. Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darrell Pollock announces the theme of the parade…
Waynesville School District Superintendent of Schools Hilary Bales lobbies for Impact Aid
Waynesville School District Superintendent of Schools Hilary Bales and Aaron Harrison, the district’s chief financial officer and director of information systems, and Dr. Jerrod Wheeler, superintendent of Knob Noster School District, met with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler Tuesday in the nation’s capital to advocate for Impact Aid. They also thanked Hartzler for her long-term support of Impact Aid. Impact Aid is a federal education program that reimburses school districts for the lost revenue and additional costs associated with the presence of nontaxable Federal property. The Waynesville and Knob Noster school leaders are in Washington, D.C., as part of the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools and Military Impacted Schools Association.
Just one day to go before the Inaugural Route 66 Hogs and Frogs Festival takes place
Just one day to go before the Inaugural Route 66 Hogs and Frogs Festival takes place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Roubidoux Park in Waynesville. Tomorrow’s events will include Croaker’s Kid Fest from 4 to 6 in the afternoon…Hop Around Pulaski Poker Run starting at 4 p-m…Ms. Croaker Pin-Up contest from 4:30 to 6:30…and Frogapalooza from 7 to 10 o’clock in the evening. Croaker, incidentally, is the name of the iconic Frog Rock on the hillside along Historic Route 66 into Downtown Waynesville. Some of Saturday’s events include a motorcycle show beginning at 9 in the morning, a cornhole tournament at 11 a-m, and a beard and exotic hair contest from 3 to 5 o’clock. Sunday’s events include a Hog and Frog cooking contest from 10 a-m to 3 p-m and Power Wheels Drag Racing from 3 to 6 p-m. On all three days of the festival, there will be many food and craft vendors in the park. The Route 66 Community Art Gallery will have a Walk of Art.
Hartville To Be Center Of Attention Today
Today, officials with the Census Bureau and NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) are in Hartville, about 40 miles south of Lebanon, to mark it as the nation’s new center of population. That’s Brad Kearse is a deputy director of NOAA’s National Geodetic survey. They are the federal...
Lebanon Couple Injured In Pulaski County Accident
Two Lebanon residents suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 5:18 Tuesday afternoon on Highway A.B. west of South Bend Road in Pulaski County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey of Laquey crossed the center of the roadway and struck a car driven by 75-year-old Dale H. Lachance of Lebanon. Lachance suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. A passenger in his vehicle, 72-year-old Nancy Lachance, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. Stacey also suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy, Lebanon. All involved were wearing safety devices.
Judge Sentences Norman To 30 Years On 2nd Degree Murder Charge
A Laclede County man appeared before 26th Circuit Judge Aaron Koeppen yesterday. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the death of his boss in November of 2020. Laclede County deputies arrested 31-year-old Shane Patrick Norman, of Eldridge, in March of 2021 for the...
Home Explosion Near Vienna Claims Life
Maries County Emergency personnel responded to an explosion around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, at a home off State Highway V near Vienna. That explosion claimed the life of 58-year-old Wayne Boeckman of Vienna. Officials say there were no reports of a fire at the location, but debris was widespread around...
Contour Airlines makes it official…they will provide air service for Fort Wood region
Contour Airlines announced on Wednesday the company’s largest expansion with the introduction of service in seven markets across the eastern U.S., connecting the small communities to major airports in Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Philadelphia through an interline agreement with American Airlines. Matt Chifetz, CEO of Contour Airlines, said, “Contour...
Repeat offenders impact crime numbers
The number of thefts in Laclede County continues at a steady pace. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap believes that sometimes the victim may know the thief, but when it’s a stranger committing the theft, sometimes one person may be involved in multiple thefts. He says repeat offenders are a problem…
Illinois Man In Miller County Jail Facing Kidnapping Charges
An Illinois man is in custody in the Miller County Jail on charges of kidnapping and assault after allegedly trying to abduct a woman from a convenience store parking lot in Lake Ozark last Friday. Authorities believe that 46-year-old Ryan Gaddy of Granite City, Illinois attempted to force a woman...
High speed chase and arrest
A man from Belton is facing multiple charges in Camden County after attempting to elude arrest by fleeing on his motorcycle. According to the report filed by a Camden County Deputy, he attempted to pull over a motorcycle for speeding on Osage Beach Parkway. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Jason Ryan Keith, took off traveling at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, traveling through Kaiser and Brumley into the City of Iberia. When the bike came to a stop on a private drive on Brays Mill Road, the deputy’s vehicle hit the back tire, causing the bike to fall over. Keith and his passenger jumped off the bike and were taken into custody. During the investigation, Keith was found to have warrants for his arrest. A search of items on the two resulted in the seizure of a bag that contained cocaine. Keith is charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest by fleeing, speeding, failure to register a vehicle, and driving while revoked. His next day in court in Camden County is set for October 31st.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
THE YELLOWJACKETS IMPROVED TO 5-0 ON THE SEASON WITH ANOTHER OZARK CONFERENCE VICTORY…THE GROUND GAME PRODUCED 428 YARDS AND THE PASSING GAME 134 YARDS…COACH WILL CHRISTIAN ON THE LEBANON PERFORMANCE…. LEBANON WILL HOST GLENDALE NEXT FRIDAY AT 7:00 WHILE WAYNESVILLE ENTERTAINS HILLCREST…. ALSO:. CAMDENTON 31 WEST PLAINS...
Court of Impeachment proceeding against Waynesville Mayor Jerry Brown is being delayed
That Court of Impeachment proceeding against Waynesville Mayor Jerry Brown is being delayed. It was originally scheduled to take place this evening at 5 o’clock. Mayor Pro Tem Sean Wilson explains. My Ozarks Online · Sean5. The postponement allows city attorneys for Mayor Brown more time to prepare...
