A new season of Fortnite has been released and with it a ton of new features and upgrades. The latest season of Fortnite features The Herald as the main antagonist. She is creating huge problems on the island by using the mysterious substance, Chrome. The No Sweat Insurance in the game is tremendously helping some of its customers to lift their homes out of the ground to protect them from the Chrome. The Cloudy Condos are one of the places which have been lifted above the map and have joined Driftwood and No Sweat Insurance. Here’s everything you need to know about how to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO