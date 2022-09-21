Actor and WWE Superstar John Cena has officially set the world record for the most wishes granted under the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Reaching this milestone has gained him some recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records. The foundation announced back in June that Cena set a record number of wishes, and it has now been made official by Guinness. Cena now sits alone as the only celebrity to reach this milestone.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO