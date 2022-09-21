ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sami Zayn Issues A Threat After AJ Styles Mocks Him

Sami Zayn might be coming to Monday’s episode of WWE RAW to teach AJ Styles a lesson. The feud started on Saturday when Styles took to Twitter to call Zayn ‘pathetic’ after getting his ‘honorary Uce’ t-shirt on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Styles wrote,
John Cena Sets New Guinness World Record For Make-A-Wish

Actor and WWE Superstar John Cena has officially set the world record for the most wishes granted under the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Reaching this milestone has gained him some recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records. The foundation announced back in June that Cena set a record number of wishes, and it has now been made official by Guinness. Cena now sits alone as the only celebrity to reach this milestone.
