Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY
Hamburg, NY
Surprise, NY
bisonbeat.net

Student Spotlight: James Boettcher

The sirens blare as the trucks race down the street and he watches as the truck passes slower traffic and zooms towards the wreck. It was another day for him to help, and he is ready for the action. When he makes it to the scene, he knows exactly what he needs to do. It’s all in a day’s work for the volunteer fire department and volunteer number 636.
2 On Your Side

Teen arraigned following death of 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arraignment was held Friday in the case of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls teen who was killed last month in Buffalo. A 17-year-old was arraigned Friday on two counts of murder, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. The teen is accused of attempting to rob a 20-year-old driver on Elmer Avenue on Aug. 19, during a drug deal gone wrong.
News 4 Buffalo

Plane crashes in Clarence field, one person stable

CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A single-engine plane crashed in the town of Clarence on Saturday, Amherst Police have confirmed to News 4. The plane crashed into a field in the area of 8041 Transit Road at 12:50 p.m. Saturday. Amherst Police said an elderly man is stable and conscious after they got him out of […]
guideposts.org

A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids

The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Baby Shark Live! Coming This Christmas To Buffalo, New York

Sorry about that. We’re just trying to get you prepared!. The Baby Shark phenomenon has no signs of stopping. Ever since the YouTube sensation went mega-viral in 2016, the Baby Shark song has been on a constant loop in our heads all day (and sometimes our nightmares). But your kids love it, so what can you do?
wutv29.com

Guidelines released for BPS Parent Transportation Reimbursement Pilot Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Public Schools has released new details about their response to the first student bus driver shortage. The board of education has approved an alternative bussing plan: the Parent Transportation Reimbursement Pilot Program, which will pay parents to drive their kids to and from school. Guidelines are...
