Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
2 the Garden's Jackie Albarella inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday night, Jackie Albarella was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Her "2 the Garden" segments air every weekend on Daybreak. She was the first female engineers hired in Buffalo, and went on to create Albarella Media, which is a multi-media production...
Childcare facility closes temporarily due to staffing
Some families are scrambling to find last-minute childcare, after a center in Orchard Park shut down some services for the next month, according to a mother who uses the facility.
WATCH: Buffalo teachers walk out of school board meeting; Vote passes to reimburse parents for driving their kids to school
There was a lot discussed at the Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education meeting. The main topics discussed were transportation and security of students amidst the bus driver shortage as well as discussion of negotiating new contracts with teachers
Buffalo couple shares horrific moment when car thief drove off with mother and toddler
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Buffalo neighbors are raising the alarm about an uptick in car thefts in their communities. Dramatic home security footage caught a car thief last Friday. In the video, a man can be seen walking outside, while the car thief gets into his running car,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations Returns To Western New York
We’re all going to be watching the Bills “SQUISH. THE. FISH.” this weekend, and there are tons of places to not only watch the game, but have a fun-filled weekend in Western New York. For this weekend of September, there are a lot of events planned in...
Zellner reelected, makes history in Erie County serving as the 2nd longest party chair in modern times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeremy J. Zellner joined the party in 2003 serving as a volunteer, he then made his way to becoming ECDC executive director and chief of staff. He was first elected as chair in 2012 and he remains in his sixth running after a vote Saturday. With...
bisonbeat.net
Student Spotlight: James Boettcher
The sirens blare as the trucks race down the street and he watches as the truck passes slower traffic and zooms towards the wreck. It was another day for him to help, and he is ready for the action. When he makes it to the scene, he knows exactly what he needs to do. It’s all in a day’s work for the volunteer fire department and volunteer number 636.
Teen arraigned following death of 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arraignment was held Friday in the case of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls teen who was killed last month in Buffalo. A 17-year-old was arraigned Friday on two counts of murder, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. The teen is accused of attempting to rob a 20-year-old driver on Elmer Avenue on Aug. 19, during a drug deal gone wrong.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you like coffee? Do you like not spending a lot of money? Well, Tim Hortons is hoping your answer to both is yes. How to get cheap coffee: In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee. The […]
University at Buffalo police investigating bus crash
According to police, a UB Stampede bus hit a pedestrian on Lee Road and John James Audubon Parkway after failing to yield to the pedestrian at the crosswalk.
Meatball Street Brawl to raise money for local charities
They made meatballs and told us about the fundraiser, which goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Former Buffalo PD detective arraigned in Lake View domestic violence incident
James R. Kaska, 50, is accused of causing a woman to fear for her physical safety on September 21, 2022, around 8:20 a.m. in Lake View, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New developments in the murder of Yolanda Bindics
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is looking to speak to anyone who saw or talked with Yolanda Bindics and/or Clarence Carl Carte the night of Bindics' disappearance.
Plane crashes in Clarence field, one person stable
CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A single-engine plane crashed in the town of Clarence on Saturday, Amherst Police have confirmed to News 4. The plane crashed into a field in the area of 8041 Transit Road at 12:50 p.m. Saturday. Amherst Police said an elderly man is stable and conscious after they got him out of […]
guideposts.org
A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids
The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
Baby Shark Live! Coming This Christmas To Buffalo, New York
Sorry about that. We’re just trying to get you prepared!. The Baby Shark phenomenon has no signs of stopping. Ever since the YouTube sensation went mega-viral in 2016, the Baby Shark song has been on a constant loop in our heads all day (and sometimes our nightmares). But your kids love it, so what can you do?
Dad of Orchard Park grad killed in Tampa said "we're heartbroken"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield, according to his family was celebrating his 19th birthday on the day he was tragically shot to death. Tampa police say early Saturday morning, the University of Tampa sophomore was shot to death by the driver of a vehicle. The driver, according to police, said he feared for his life.
rochesterfirst.com
Attention backyard gardeners: Changes coming to the frost/freeze program this season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Changes are coming to the frost/freeze program this fall with an experiment the National Weather Service in Buffalo is joining in alongside all other offices in New York State as well as New England. What exactly is the frost/freeze program?. The frost/freeze program goes back...
wutv29.com
Guidelines released for BPS Parent Transportation Reimbursement Pilot Program
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Public Schools has released new details about their response to the first student bus driver shortage. The board of education has approved an alternative bussing plan: the Parent Transportation Reimbursement Pilot Program, which will pay parents to drive their kids to and from school. Guidelines are...
Single-engine airplane crash in Amherst
Mercy Flight has confirmed to 7 News that a plane crashed into a field in the Town of Amherst on Saturday.
Comments / 0