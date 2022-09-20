Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Cold front brings chilly temperatures, windy conditions for first full day of fall
PHILADELPHIA - You'll notice a big difference in temperatures for the first full day of fall on Friday. The autumn equinox occurred at 9:09 p.m. on Thursday night and a cold front brought a major temperature change for September's final weekend. If you're heading to the Jersey Shore to celebrate...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Temperatures chill quickly Thursday night, leading into blustery and cool Friday
PHILADELPHIA - The cold front has passed through the region, bringing a dose of rain for all and ending Thursday with autumn-like temperatures, just in time for the autumnal equinox. Temperatures overnight into Friday should drop into the mid-40s to low-50s, under mostly clear skies. FOX 29’s Scott Williams is...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Chilly Friday night will give way to nice, sunny Saturday
PHILADELPHIA - As if a switch was flipped, Friday’s first full day of fall came in with a blast of cool air and wind, really creating the ultimate autumn feel across the region. Overnight into Saturday will follow suit, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s for...
WBOC
Strong Fall Cold Front Coming
Forecast updated on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight:Mostly clear and more humid. Low 68°. Wind: S 4-12 mph. Thursday: Warm and more humid. Scattered showers, and breezy PM. High 84°. Wind: SW/NW 8-17 mph. Thursday Night: Clearing early, windy...
