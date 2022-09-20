ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOC

Strong Fall Cold Front Coming

Forecast updated on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight:Mostly clear and more humid. Low 68°. Wind: S 4-12 mph. Thursday: Warm and more humid. Scattered showers, and breezy PM. High 84°. Wind: SW/NW 8-17 mph. Thursday Night: Clearing early, windy...
fox29.com

Watch: Deer leaps over Michigan driver in video caught by MSP

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thursday is the first full day of fall and it sure seems as if nature knows. After all, temperatures are very fall-like in the 60s and more and more deer are out - including a family that narrowly avoided being hit by a car and MSP trooper.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
fox29.com

Multiple fake school shooting reports, swatting incidents at Minnesota schools

(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
fox29.com

Kansas man sentenced to nearly 6 years for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. - A Kansas man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud after he admitted to running an illegal autopsy scheme. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka, was sentenced on Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.
