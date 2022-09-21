Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Milton Zombiefest set for Oct. 15
Milton Theatre is set to bring back an annual fall favorite, a time when the dead walk and the freaks come out at night: Zombiefest. The annual event, starting at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, is back and Director Fred Munzert said this year’s iteration will see an expanded freak show with five performers, a kids zone with activities, food vendors, and music inside the theater and outside on the Quayside Stage. The Zombie Walk, in which ghouls of all kinds make their way down Union Street in front of the theater, will take place at 8 p.m.
WDEL 1150AM
Dover teen "super excited" to spin tunes onstage at Firefly Music Festival
One of the stars of the 10th Firefly Music Festival in Dover is local. Sophia Clayton is also just 14. DJ Sophia, as she is known, is taking the Pavilion Stage Saturday. She got the invitation last spring, after someone saw her in action on social media. Sophia may be...
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware
DOVER, Del (CBS) -- Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware. Thousands of music lovers are expected at the four-day camping event.Thursday night's headliner is Halsey.Other artists taking part include Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Big Sean.Tickets to the festival are still available.
Cape Gazette
Rosemary Carroll, loved the outdoors
Rosemary Carroll, a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, peacefully passed Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in her dream house on Haven Lake in Milford. Originally from New Jersey, Delaware has been Rosemary’s home for the last 19 years. She was a lover of the...
Cape Gazette
Annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach set for Oct. 5-9
The annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach is set to return to Rehoboth Beach the weekend of Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Greyhounds Reach the Beach is an annual charity event celebrating retired racing greyhounds, while creating awareness of the need for adoptive and foster homes. The event supports designated 501(c)(3) greyhound and sighthound adoption groups.
Cape Gazette
Milton unveils Mill Park wood sculptures
Mill Park in Milton was the site Sept. 17 for the unveiling of three wood-carved sculptures that will be on display for the next six weeks. The sculptures – “Gift of Hope,” “Maori Bloom” and “Gateways” – were created by Lewes artist Roy Fitzgerald and loaned to the Town of Milton. Public art displays were an initiative of the town’s economic development committee, chaired by Councilwoman Annette Babich, to draw more visitors and businesses to downtown Milton.
Cape Gazette
Milton Arts Guild sets seasonal quilling classes Oct. 1-2
Milton Arts Guild will offer its popular holiday-themed quilling class again this year in preparation for the Christmas season. Quilling a Snowflake with Jenn Johnson will lead students through the art of rolling paper to make Christmas ornaments. Due to popular demand, two separate sessions are planned for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, both at 4 p.m., at the gallery at 107 Federal St., Milton. No prior art experience is necessary.
Cape Gazette
Lavender Fields welcomes new season with Fall Fling
Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor, off Coolspring Road near Lewes, helped celebrate the changing of the seasons with its annual Fall Fling, featuring local artisans and tours of the extensive gardens. The five-acre farm has evolved into a year-round agri-tourism destination with a history dating back to 1684. The farm was a working dairy operation by the owners of Lewes Dairy starting in 1958. One of the most unique additions to the farm is a large labyrinth, which is an exact duplicate of the one embedded in the floor of the Cathedral of Chartes near Paris. Go to lavenderfieldsde.com for more information.
Cape Gazette
Board & Brush Creative Studio to host celebration Sept. 28
Board & Brush Creative Studio will host a grand opening celebration from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 30447 Cedar Neck Road, Unit 2, Ocean View. The first 50 guests will receive gift bags with coupons, and everyone can enter for a chance to win a VIP sign-making party for six valued at more than $400. Attendees can enjoy light refreshments, and a table will be set up to illustrate sign-making steps. The celebration is free and open to the public, with no RSVP necessary.
Cape Gazette
Epworth United celebrates 125 years with day of family fun
Epworth United Methodist Church celebrated its 125th anniversary with a weekend of activities, food, music and worship Sept. 17-18. The church was founded in 1897 in downtown Rehoboth Beach, before moving to its current location in 2008. For more information about Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, go...
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MD
Oaked 110 is Snow Hill's main place for locals to hang out, drink, enjoy live entertainment, and get a nice meal out. Whether you are here on Sunday morning or a Tuesday afternoon, there's always something delicious and unique on Oaked's menu. Here are a few of the restaurant's special menu items you definitely have to try.
Massive H2Oi Car Show With Wild Reputation Spends Weekend In Wildwood
Hundreds of cars gathered Friday, Sept. 23 in Wildwood for an annual "unsanctioned" show that attendees say will be laid back this year despite a history of chaos in other cities. Still, police are ramping up patrols. Previously held in Ocean City, MD, the H2Oi show is an unofficial event...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Fun for Everyone: Two Days of Racing at Georgetown Speedway Sept. 30 & Oct. 1
GEORGETOWN, DE – Fun for everyone. The historic Georgetown Speedway prepares for a full weekend of racing on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. On Friday night (Sept. 30), the J.W. Brown Logging Modifieds and Blue Hen Dispose-All Crate 602 Sportsman compete in their penultimate events in the Sunoco Championship chase.
Cape Gazette
Great Futures Gala raises funds for Boys & Girls Club
The Great Futures Gala to raise funds for the Oak Orchard/Riverdale Boys & Girls Club was held Sept. 17 at The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Proceeds from the event support the Great Futures Fund, a Sussex County-based organization dedicated to helping local kids in need. The gala has...
tiremeetsroad.com
Is there going to be an H20i 2022 in Ocean City, Maryland?
Here’s where everyone is probably going instead. Around 2013, the last few days in September were unofficially designated as H2Oi 20(insert year) where East Coast car enthusiasts turned the otherwise sleepy beach town of Ocean City, MD into a weekend-long car show. Fueled by social media, cinematic Youtube edits,...
WMDT.com
Firefly festival boosts local businesses in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Thursday the 22nd through Sunday the 25th marks the 10th Annual Firefly festival at the Dover Speedway grounds in Dover. The event features colorful costumes, camping, musical numbers, and thousands of fans. Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce President Dina Vendetti says- the city welcomes the crowds. “Any time...
Cape Gazette
Tunnel To Towers 3.43 is best experienced in person
The Tunnel to Towers 3.43-mile run held Sept. 18 at Cape Henlopen State Park attracted runners and walkers, and several first responders in full gear. Mike Sewell was the overall winner, while Brittany Croll captured the women's race. John Costello won the male masters race, and Joanne Senft was the female masters winner.
Record 393 pound swordfish reeled in off Ocean City Coast
There's a new swordfish record in Maryland, and it belongs to 38-year-old Jeff Jacobs, of Calvert County.
starpublications.online
Beef and beer fundraiser
The Laurel Women’s Civic Club will be holding a Beef and Beer Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 6 – 10 p.m. at the Laurel American Legion. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and includes beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, mac and cheese, cole slaw, baked beans, rolls and a variety of desserts. Beverages include Coors Light, iced tea – sweetened and unsweetened, coffee and water. Music provided by Coolbreeze Entertainment.
