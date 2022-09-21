Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India's top palm oil buyer expects 23% jump in imports
AGRA, India, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports could jump 23% in 2022/23 to an eight-year high of 9.5 million tonnes, as a rebound in consumption and competitive prices prompt refiners to increase purchases, the country's top palm oil buyer said. "Palm is very attractive as prices are...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia's rising palm oil stocks to weigh on prices- analyst Fry
AGRA, India, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Palm oil stockpiles that have built in top producer Indonesia because of export restrictions imposed earlier this year could weigh on prices, leading analyst James Fry said on Thursday. "The oils market, led by palm as always, is wrestling with the indigestion caused by...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-India rates near 1-1/2 year high as traders grapple with port logjams
Vietnam says not in deal with Thailand to raise rice prices. India rice buyers wait for prices to stabilise - exporter. Sept 22 (Reuters) - India's prices for rice exports were near a 1-1/2 year high this week as traders struggled with logjams at ports due to recent curbs on overseas shipment, while buyers hunted for cheaper supply from other hubs.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Mexico president reaches agreement with companies to maintain basic food prices
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had reached an agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items, as inflation continues to tick up. It was a unanimous decision, he said during a regular news conference, without confirming the...
Agriculture Online
Vietnam says not in deal with Thailand to jointly raise rice prices
HANOI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's agriculture minister said on Thursday the country is not in a deal with Thailand to jointly raise rice prices. The two countries' agriculture ministries "have only conducted general cooperation activities," minister Le Minh Hoan said in a government statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Agriculture Online
IGC raises forecast for 2022/23 global wheat crop
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production by 14 million tonnes to 792 million tonnes. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body also downwardly revised its 2022/23 world corn (maize) crop outlook by 11 million tonnes to...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4
MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
Russia will maintain contact with U.N. about grain export deal -Tass
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia will maintain contact with the United Nations about a deal to export grain from Ukrainian ports, but says concrete results are needed, Tass news agency cited a senior official as saying on Friday. It also cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying Russia had...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine 2022/23 sunoil output seen at 3.5 to 4.9 mln T - analyst
KYIV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower oil output could total between 3.5 and 4.9 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season compared with 5 million tonnes in 2021/22, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday. The consultancy said in a report that sunoil exports could be between 3.0 and 4.6 million tonnes...
Agriculture Online
Analyst APK-Inform raises Ukraine's 2022 grain crop forecast
KYIV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could total between 54.1 to 55.7 million tonnes compared with a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has reduced the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday. The consultancy said in a report that the harvest could...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. futures dip on macro concerns, but Ukraine war caps losses
Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures were under pressure in early Asian trading on Thursday as traders weighed concerns over global economic health after the Federal Reserve signalled more aggressive interest rate hikes this year. However, concerns about Black Sea supplies limited the losses, with traders...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. futures dip; set for weekly gains on Black Sea supply uncertainty
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures dipped in Asian trading on Friday, but the markets were set for weekly gains, as traders assessed macroeconomic risks, uncertainty over Black Sea supplies, and the impact of dry weather in some key crop areas.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. futures in cautious range as Ukraine war escalation looms
(Updates prices, adds details and analyst comment) Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures flitted between losses and gains in a narrow Asian trading range on Thursday, as traders digested concerns about Black Sea supplies and worries over a possible global recession dampening demand for commodities. The...
Agriculture Online
France tries to ease farm biogas backlog in renewable energy push
PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France on Friday revised rules on biogas projects, adjusting tariffs for inflation and extending construction deadlines, in an effort to clear a backlog of farm investments. President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to cut red tape to halve the time it takes to get renewable...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, September 23, 2022
1. Soybean and Grain Futures Plummet in Overnight Trading. Soybean and grain futures plunged in overnight trading as the value of the dollar continues its rise, making dollar-denominated goods more expensive for overseas buyers and leading to an exodus in other assets including commodities. The value of the dollar has...
Agriculture Online
South American soy output, area to hit record high - Datagro
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South American soybean production will hit a record high in the season that is now being planted, agribusiness consultancy Datagro said on Friday, citing an expected area expansion to an all-time high. South American farmers will reap an estimated 219.34 million tonnes in the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat down 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell about 3% on Friday, joining a broad sell-off in commodity and equity markets tied to fears of an economic downturn that would dent demand, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures joined the weaker trend, pressured by recession fears and the expanding...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans dip, but wheat holds firm on Ukraine worries
Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures dipped in Asian trading on Friday, while wheat held firm near the previous session's 10-week high and was set for a weekly advance on Black Sea supply concerns. Corn and soybeans were also set for weekly gains as traders assessed the...
Agriculture Online
Swiss to vote on Sunday on banning factory farming
GENEVA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss voters decide on Sunday whether to ban factory farming in a referendum on whether the wealthy country's strict animal welfare laws need to be tightened yet further. The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy wants to make protecting the dignity of farm...
