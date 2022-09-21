ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads Ferry, NC

WITN

Hurricane Fiona impacts stops Indian Beach cruising

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Impacts from Hurricane Fiona are stopping drivers from cruising on one Eastern Carolina beach. The Indian Beach police department posted to social media that beach driving is closed until further notice. Officials say they ended traffic on the beach because they are experiencing storm surges and...
INDIAN BEACH, NC
WITN

Two more charged in drug-injection death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies along the Crystal Coast say two more people have been charged in a drug-injection murder that happened six months ago. Daniel Brisson’s body was found on Harris Street outside of Morehead City back on March 20. Deputies say the 46-year-old man died after methamphetamine and fentanyl were intentionally injected into his body, which was then dumped out of a vehicle.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Schools in the east to get new buildings

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several counties across the state including Greene, Hyde, and Pamlico County Schools have received millions in state education lottery funding to make improvements within their respective school systems. Pamlico County and Greene County are both slated to get $50 million in funding. In Pamlico County,...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WITN

Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson resigns

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson is leaving to become the next Superintendent of the Buncombe County Schools system in his hometown of Asheville. The school district says during his tenure Dr. Jackson helped lead the successful passage of a $42,000,000 school construction bond to...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic. The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Craven County deputies searching for armed robber

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County deputies want the community to be on the lookout for a man who robbed a store with a gun. Deputies say it happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Country Store which is located at 3719 River Road in Vanceboro. The robber, who was caught...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jurors deliberate fate of man accused of killing grandmother

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Jurors want to review more than 90 minutes of video evidence in the trial of a Craven County man accused of killing his grandmother three years ago. James Gizzi is on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. An autopsy said the 68-year-old woman was shot in the head before her home on Highway 55 in Jasper was set on fire.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man held on $1.2 million bond after drug arrest

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is being held on a $1.2 million bond after his arrest on drug charges. Morehead City police say they, along with sheriff deputies, arrested Deshon Ward on Thursday. The 31-year-old man is facing trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by manufacturing,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

