WITN
Carteret County residents encouraged to drop off hazardous materials at safety event
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Carteret County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at a household hazardous waste collection event. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday,...
WITN
Hurricane Fiona impacts stops Indian Beach cruising
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Impacts from Hurricane Fiona are stopping drivers from cruising on one Eastern Carolina beach. The Indian Beach police department posted to social media that beach driving is closed until further notice. Officials say they ended traffic on the beach because they are experiencing storm surges and...
WITN
Two more charged in drug-injection death
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies along the Crystal Coast say two more people have been charged in a drug-injection murder that happened six months ago. Daniel Brisson’s body was found on Harris Street outside of Morehead City back on March 20. Deputies say the 46-year-old man died after methamphetamine and fentanyl were intentionally injected into his body, which was then dumped out of a vehicle.
WITN
Chamber Connection: Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations prepped in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Home to Camp Lejeune, the largest Marine Corps base in the eastern U.S., and countless veterans with their families, Jacksonville is a place to swim, fish, play, and work. From Jazz in the City to the New River Splash and every patriotic event in between, Jacksonville,...
WITN
Schools in the east to get new buildings
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several counties across the state including Greene, Hyde, and Pamlico County Schools have received millions in state education lottery funding to make improvements within their respective school systems. Pamlico County and Greene County are both slated to get $50 million in funding. In Pamlico County,...
WITN
Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson resigns
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson is leaving to become the next Superintendent of the Buncombe County Schools system in his hometown of Asheville. The school district says during his tenure Dr. Jackson helped lead the successful passage of a $42,000,000 school construction bond to...
WITN
Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic. The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.
WITN
Craven County deputies searching for armed robber
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County deputies want the community to be on the lookout for a man who robbed a store with a gun. Deputies say it happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Country Store which is located at 3719 River Road in Vanceboro. The robber, who was caught...
WITN
Jurors deliberate fate of man accused of killing grandmother
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Jurors want to review more than 90 minutes of video evidence in the trial of a Craven County man accused of killing his grandmother three years ago. James Gizzi is on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. An autopsy said the 68-year-old woman was shot in the head before her home on Highway 55 in Jasper was set on fire.
WITN
Havelock’s Jones growing into pro quality center with ECU football
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock’s Avery Jones knows all about high school football in the east. He has elevated his play to starting center for ECU. He just started the position last year and the Pirates are pleased with how far he has come. “Just getting comfortable in that...
WITN
Man held on $1.2 million bond after drug arrest
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is being held on a $1.2 million bond after his arrest on drug charges. Morehead City police say they, along with sheriff deputies, arrested Deshon Ward on Thursday. The 31-year-old man is facing trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by manufacturing,...
