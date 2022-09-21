ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Associated Press

Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight, Yanks win 7-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge tried to hold up his swing on a 2-2 fastball from Boston’s John Schreiber that was darting high and outside through the afternoon shadows. Chris Conroy signaled strike three, and Judge pointed his left arm at the first base umpire, then waved in disgust toward the ump while walking back to the Yankees dugout. “Judgy reacts. He just doesn’t go argue with you,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday after Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61. “It was a case of he felt like he held a swing, A simple reaction, but he was locked right back in.” New York beat the Red Sox 7-5 to close in on its first AL East title since 2019, getting a tiebreaking, two-run homer from Anthony Rizzo in the seventh off Schreiber (3-4).
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Magneuris Sierra sitting Friday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Magneuris Sierra is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Mike Trout will move back to center field in place of Sierra while Shohei Ohtani returns to the lineup and bats third. Trout has a $4,100...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jo Adell absent Friday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Mickey Moniak will replace Adell in left field and hit seventh. Moniak has a $2,100 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel...
MLB
FOX Sports

Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tyler Naquin benched by Mets on Friday night

New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is not starting in Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Naquin will take a seat on the bench after Darin Ruf was chosen as New York's right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 200 batted balls this season, Naquin has accounted for a 10.5% barrel...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy’s Game-Tying Hits, Mookie Betts Walk-Off Single Against Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers were facing the prospect of a third consecutive loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but a ninth-inning rally led them to their 104th win of the season. The D-Backs took an early lead in the third inning on a Stone Garrett sacrifice fly following a defensive miscue between Gavin Lux and Trea Turner. To Julio Urías’ credit, he limited the damage to just one run despite the Diamondbacks loading the bases.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
DENVER, CO

