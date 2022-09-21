NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge tried to hold up his swing on a 2-2 fastball from Boston’s John Schreiber that was darting high and outside through the afternoon shadows. Chris Conroy signaled strike three, and Judge pointed his left arm at the first base umpire, then waved in disgust toward the ump while walking back to the Yankees dugout. “Judgy reacts. He just doesn’t go argue with you,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday after Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61. “It was a case of he felt like he held a swing, A simple reaction, but he was locked right back in.” New York beat the Red Sox 7-5 to close in on its first AL East title since 2019, getting a tiebreaking, two-run homer from Anthony Rizzo in the seventh off Schreiber (3-4).

BRONX, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO