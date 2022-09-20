Read full article on original website
WITN
Carteret County residents encouraged to drop off hazardous materials at safety event
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Carteret County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at a household hazardous waste collection event. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – September 23, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. After a 2-year hiatus, the 40th Annual Havelock Chili Festival is back in 2022, bigger and better than ever before. This year the Chili Festival will be a 1-day event of music, food and fun held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10am to 8pm at Walter B. Jones Park in the center of Havelock. In addition to the Chili Cooks competing for top honors in Red Chili and People’s Choice divisions, over 85 vendors, artisans and nonprofit organizations will be on hand selling food, drinks, crafts, and merchandise, and raising awareness about their various causes and missions. For more information, visit www.chilifestival.org or Facebook: Havelock Chili Festival.
carolinacoastonline.com
Pirate Invasion of Beaufort
The annual Pirate Invasion at Gallants Channel. Encampment, shows, vendors, music, sea battles, and more.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to host groundbreaking ceremony
NEWPORT — Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, serving Onslow and Carteret counties, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the organization’s 102nd local Habitat Home Build project, to be built in Carteret County. The community is invited to attend the brief celebration and meet the family at 5 p.m....
carolinacoastonline.com
Gabriella Roska, 16; service September 24
Gabriella “Bella” Ann Roska, 16, of Cedar Point, died Monday, September 19, 2022. A celebration of Gabriella’s life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Baptist Church in Swansboro, officiated by Rev. Jeff Duncan. The family will receive friends following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
WITN
MumFest returning to historic Downtown New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern kicking off a month-long celebration. MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 8 in the streets of downtown New Bern. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by BMX riders, trampoline and ariel performers, musical guests, and more.
towndock.net
Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse
It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Indian Beach halts beach driving
Beach Driving is closed until further notice. We are experiencing storm surges and beach erosion due to Hurricane Fiona. All beach poles have been removed due to rising tides into the dunes. During this time, it is a Red Flag Warning. Due to rising tides in the Indian Beach and...
newbernnow.com
MetroNet, ABC Permits, Utilities, Appointments Among Items on New Bern BOA Meeting Agenda — Sept. 27
The Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1....
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees make final round of voting for ‘Coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has moved on to the final round of voting in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The tree will square off against four other products...
coastalreview.org
Chris Medlin continues family’s fishing traditions, business
It can be hard to find native coastal people who have lived, worked and owned a business in the same location for multiple generations — not impossible, but difficult. That’s part of what makes Chris Medlin, owner of East Coast Sports in Surf City on Topsail Island, so unusual.
WITN
Hurricane Fiona impacts stops Indian Beach cruising
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Impacts from Hurricane Fiona are stopping drivers from cruising on one Eastern Carolina beach. The Indian Beach police department posted to social media that beach driving is closed until further notice. Officials say they ended traffic on the beach because they are experiencing storm surges and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Vernon Schrum, 94; incomplete
Vernon J. Schrum, 94, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Wake Med in Raleigh. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
WITN
Two more charged in drug-injection death
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies along the Crystal Coast say two more people have been charged in a drug-injection murder that happened six months ago. Daniel Brisson’s body was found on Harris Street outside of Morehead City back on March 20. Deputies say the 46-year-old man died after methamphetamine and fentanyl were intentionally injected into his body, which was then dumped out of a vehicle.
carolinacoastonline.com
Annette Lawrence, 82; incomplete
Annette Merrill Lawrence, 84, of Morehead City, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 21, 22 & 23
Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level. William Jerry Nelson 89, of Sea Level passed away Friday...
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Hargett, 63; incomplete
Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, died on Friday September 23, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
WITN
Man held on $1.2 million bond after drug arrest
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is being held on a $1.2 million bond after his arrest on drug charges. Morehead City police say they, along with sheriff deputies, arrested Deshon Ward on Thursday. The 31-year-old man is facing trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by manufacturing,...
carolinacoastonline.com
White Oak honors Taylor with warmup T-shirt, presents Mariners with commemorative gift
PINEY GREEN — The White Oak boys soccer team had a special presentation for East Carteret in its nonconference matchup. The Vikings supplied warmup T-shirts to the Mariners honoring Jacob “Jake” Taylor. The T-shirts featured Taylor’s name and No. 10 on the back and a soccer ball heart on the front.
