Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. After a 2-year hiatus, the 40th Annual Havelock Chili Festival is back in 2022, bigger and better than ever before. This year the Chili Festival will be a 1-day event of music, food and fun held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10am to 8pm at Walter B. Jones Park in the center of Havelock. In addition to the Chili Cooks competing for top honors in Red Chili and People’s Choice divisions, over 85 vendors, artisans and nonprofit organizations will be on hand selling food, drinks, crafts, and merchandise, and raising awareness about their various causes and missions. For more information, visit www.chilifestival.org or Facebook: Havelock Chili Festival.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO