Read full article on original website
Related
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
thebrag.com
American flies to Australia to meet online gf and is sent back after only 2 days
An American man named Caleb recently flew all the way to Australia to meet his online girlfriend Cecilia before returning two days later. An American man named Caleb, from Ohio, recently flew 20 hours to Australia, with only $100 in his wallet, to meet his online girlfriend of two years. When he arrived in Sydney, Caleb was pulled aside by immigration, who questioned him about his affairs in the country before he could continue flying on to Melbourne. The journey was documented on a resurfaced episode of Australian Border Security.
ohmymag.co.uk
Remarkable discovery of a 235 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Africa
A Mbiresaurus raathi fossil has just been discovered in Africa, and it may be the oldest dinosaur ever found on that continent. It is so old that, when it was alive, Africa looked nothing like the continent we know today. A 235 million-year-old dinosaur. The skeleton of this ancient dinosaur...
thecinemaholic.com
Netflix’s Athena Ending, Explained: Who Killed Idir?
Netflix’s ‘Athena’ is a French drama movie directed by Romain Gavras. It tells the story of a Paris suburb that erupts into violence after the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy. As the community rises in revolt, seeking justice for the young boy, his three elder brothers face individual dilemmas as they search for the killers. Divided by ideological conflicts, the brothers make their own decisions leading to tragic and disastrous consequences. If you are wondering about the brothers’ fates and the killers’ identity in ‘Athena,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!
RELATED PEOPLE
Female "vampire" skeleton unearthed in Poland: "Pure astonishment"
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Poland, researchers announced this week.The Polish researchers came across the remains of a woman with a sickle around her neck and a triangular padlock on her foot at a gravesite in the village of Pień. The farming tool, according to ancient beliefs, was supposed to prevent a deceased person thought to be a vampire from returning from the dead.The research team, led by Professor Dariusz Polinski of the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun, made the unique discovery in late August.In an interview with the Polish...
thecinemaholic.com
My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
Based on Kyousuke Kamishiro’s namesake light novel series, ‘My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex’ or ‘Mamahaha no Tsurego ga Motokano datta’ is rom-com anime. The show follows Mizuto Irido and Yume Ayai, two compatible middle schoolers whose romance comes to an abrupt end just after their graduation. While they grow apart in the following years, in a strange twist of fate the former couple gets reunited as step-siblings and are forced to live under the same roof. Unfortunately, their past feelings which have been dormant until now are rekindled and the duo finds themselves in a spot.
thecinemaholic.com
Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
‘Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World’ or ‘Isekai Meikyuu de Harem wo’ is a harem isekai anime based on Shachi Sogano’s Japanese light novel series of the same name. The show revolves around Michio Kaga, an ordinary high schooler who mysteriously gets teleported into a rural village. He immediately realizes that he is now in the game that he has been playing recently and luckily has an overpowered sword as well. Since he cannot log out, Michio accepts his fate and decides to satisfy his superficial desires by using his in-game abilities.
In Mexico, a 1,000-year-old site is declared an ancient monument, the first in a decade
MEXICO CITY — An ancient Mexican site more than 1,000 years old has been declared the country’s first archaeological zone in a decade, antiquities institute INAH announced on Tuesday, despite several years of steep budget cuts for archeological research. Cañada de la Virgen, the modern name of an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
'Like a new planet': Volcano draws visitors to Spanish isle
When the volcano erupted in La Palma last year, Teodoro Gonzalez Perez rushed to the Spanish island to see the lava flows with his own eyes—now he's back for another look. This time, he's here to see the volcano closer up now it has quieted down. "It's like walking...
Opium dating back to 14th century BC found in ancient grave site in Israel
JERUSALEM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Opium traces have been discovered in Israel in vessels used in burial rituals by the ancient Canaanites, providing one of the world's earliest evidences of use of the drug.
thecinemaholic.com
The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the eleventh episode of ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ or ‘Hataraku Maou-sama!!’ season 2, titled ‘The Devil Preaches Human Interaction,’ Maou goes to the showroom with Alsiel, Suzune, and Rika to buy a new TV. Meanwhile, something strange happens all over the metropolitan region of the city as the TV screens blast for some inexplicable reason. Maou and his friends later learn that this is the work of the Watcher, an angel who has come as a replacement for Gabriel in Japan. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ or ‘Hataraku Maou-sama!!’ season 2 episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Japan Is Easing Pandemic Travel Restrictions — Here's the Food Adventure to Book First
Japan is finally easing its pandemic-era travel restrictions, and we have some thoughts on where you should eat first. On Sept. 7, Japan raised the daily arrival cap to 50,000 and now allows visitors to enter on non-escorted trips. "In countries worldwide, international exchange is growing," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptonewsz.com
The First Wedding in Metaverse Concludes and Sandbox Celebrates the Happiness
Clarence Chan and Joanne Tham married in the metaverse, courtesy of the partnership between The Sandbox, 1-Group, and Smobler Studios. The wedding was themed around 70s disco energy and the virtual backdrop of the Alkaff Mansion. The mansion is known to be the most exquisite place for getting married in...
In and out of Spain and Portugal: a road trip up the Guadiana River
Strapped into a harness, hands clamped to a metal bar, I flew – at terrifying speed along 720 metres of zipwire suspended over the Rio Guadiana – from Spain into Portugal. I’d taken a boat from Alcoutim (on the Algarve side of the river) to Sanlúcar de Guadiana (in Andalucía). From there I was driven up to a launch platform on a rocky summit with jaw-dropping views of both countries. Did I scream? As I hurtled towards Portugal, I tried to focus on those views: two dazzling white villages, the wide green river below, a castelo on one side, a castillo on the other. It was all over in less than a minute, but thanks to the international time difference I gained an hour.
"Once-in-a-lifetime" discovery: Ancient burial cave found on beach in Israel "looks like an 'Indiana Jones' film set"
Israeli archaeologists on Sunday announced the "once-in-a-lifetime" discovery of a burial cave from the time of ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Rameses II, filled with dozens of pottery pieces and bronze artifacts. The cave was uncovered on a beach Tuesday, when a mechanical digger working at the Palmahim national park hit its...
thecinemaholic.com
When Will Ayumu Make His Move Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
‘When Will Ayumu Make His Move?’ or ‘Soredemo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru’ is a romantic comedy anime based on Japanese manga series written by Souichirou Yamamoto. The show revolves around Ayumu Tanaka, a middle school kendo champion who decides to join the unofficial Shogi Club after he moves to high school. He plans to impress Urushi Yaotome, the president of the club after falling in love with her. However, he has vowed to not propose to her until he wins a shogi game against Urushi.
Juan Gabriel’s Alcapulco mansion is still on Airbnb
Have you always wanted to feel closer to the late Juan Gabriel? Well, you can still rent his Alcapulco mansion on Airbnb. GettyImages The Mexican singer’s property listed as “Casa Juan Gabriel,” was sold by the singer shortly before his death in 2016,...
Comments / 0