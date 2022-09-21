Strapped into a harness, hands clamped to a metal bar, I flew – at terrifying speed along 720 metres of zipwire suspended over the Rio Guadiana – from Spain into Portugal. I’d taken a boat from Alcoutim (on the Algarve side of the river) to Sanlúcar de Guadiana (in Andalucía). From there I was driven up to a launch platform on a rocky summit with jaw-dropping views of both countries. Did I scream? As I hurtled towards Portugal, I tried to focus on those views: two dazzling white villages, the wide green river below, a castelo on one side, a castillo on the other. It was all over in less than a minute, but thanks to the international time difference I gained an hour.

