Roanoke case part of wave of school threats statewide and locally
Roanoke police have charged a female juvenile with two felonies connected to threats made Wednesday against William Fleming High School, which was locked down and searched. It is just one of a wave of threats made against schools in Virginia this month, including one at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount on social media that was unfounded.
