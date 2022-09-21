ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ESPN

Cook, Thielen playing secondary roles during early reveal of Vikings offense

EAGAN, Minn. -- Through two games, the Minnesota Vikings have accomplished arguably the most important part of their offensive transition under new coach Kevin O'Connell. They've established they can and will feature their best player, receiver Justin Jefferson, who has amassed the NFL's 11th-most yards from scrimmage (232). Their scheme...
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh

Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Pair D’Angelo Russell, Luka Doncic In Trade Scenario

Ask any NBA fan, and they probably have a different concept of how to construct a championship roster. Ultimately, there is no one-size-fits-all formula. Some will suggest that depth is the most important element. They’ll argue that having quality players down to your 9th man is the key to winning. To be sure, we’ve seen teams have great success with a team-first brand of basketball.
