Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings odds, picks and predictions
The Detroit Lions (1-1) are on the road to face the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings (1-1) Sunday. Kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Lions vs. Vikings odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Super Bowl locations in 2023, 2024 and beyond
Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next...
Are the Lions playing Kirk Cousins on Sunday? Or MVP Aaron Rodgers?
They are almost the exact same quarterback, down to the sheer number of completions. Only difference is Rodgers lost to the Lions last season.
ESPN
Cook, Thielen playing secondary roles during early reveal of Vikings offense
EAGAN, Minn. -- Through two games, the Minnesota Vikings have accomplished arguably the most important part of their offensive transition under new coach Kevin O'Connell. They've established they can and will feature their best player, receiver Justin Jefferson, who has amassed the NFL's 11th-most yards from scrimmage (232). Their scheme...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nolan Winter to choose Gophers or Badgers on Friday
Will the No. 2 recruit in Minnesota's Class of 2023 be the latest to take the Minnesota-to-Wisconsin pipeline?
Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh
Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL・
Dallas Mavericks Pair D’Angelo Russell, Luka Doncic In Trade Scenario
Ask any NBA fan, and they probably have a different concept of how to construct a championship roster. Ultimately, there is no one-size-fits-all formula. Some will suggest that depth is the most important element. They’ll argue that having quality players down to your 9th man is the key to winning. To be sure, we’ve seen teams have great success with a team-first brand of basketball.
Comments / 0