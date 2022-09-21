Read full article on original website
KTUL
UCO students speak out on Title IX athlete discrimination lawsuit
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Female athletes at UCO are now speaking out about their experiences at the University, breaking down what ultimately led to filing a Title IX lawsuit. Title IX is a law that's been in place for around 50 years, which prohibits schools from treating men and women differently.
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
KTUL
Mid-Del Schools to launch first-in-state program to give free period products to students
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Mid-Del Public Schools announced a program for addressing period poverty in public schools by providing dispensers with free period products in restrooms in each of the district's elementary, middle and high schools. Mid-Del Public Schools is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital -...
KOCO
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
KOCO
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
nationalblackguide.com
12-Year-Old Boy Makes History as the Youngest Black College Student in Oklahoma
At the age of 12, Elijah Muhammad has become a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) making history as the youngest Black college student in the entire state of Oklahoma. Elijah, who is being homeschooled as a high school senior, is simultaneously majoring in cyber security at OCCC. He...
KOCO
Judge who is among first Hispanic women to serve role in Oklahoma shares message to future leaders
OKLAHOMA CITY — Heather Mendoza Coyle is an Oklahoma native and a graduate of Putnam City North High School and the University of Oklahoma. She holds many titles. One of them is judge. "I'm proud to be Hispanic. I'm proud of the morals that my family taught me," Coyle...
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
KOCO
Mid-Del Schools finds answer for ‘period poverty’ thanks to teachers’ hard work
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Women's health can be an embarrassing topic to talk about, especially at the middle school age. But thanks to some teachers, Mid-Del Schools offers 207 free period product dispensers across the district. "All of this is possible because two teachers saw a need, and they...
KTUL
Family still searching for answers 35 years after Oklahoma's infamous "State Fair Murders"
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It has been thirty-five years since two sisters were murdered after leaving the Oklahoma State Fair. Investigators say it is the most infamous cold case in Oklahoma history. Investigators say Sept. 23, 1987 was the last time the sisters were seen alive. They were...
KTUL
Crane falls into building in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding after a crane fell into a building in downtown OKC on Saturday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Main Street, or the future home of KWTV/NEWS9. Authorities have closed North Robinson Avenue between West Sheridan Avenue and...
Venables asking OU fans to make stadium ‘deafening’ against K-State
As the Oklahoma Sooners prepare to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, OU head coach Brent Venables is asking fans for help keeping their winning streak alive.
KTUL
Hundreds gather for Sgt. Swartz & Johns 'Officer Down Benefit Ride
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Saturday morning hundreds gathered at the Crossings Community Church to support both Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Deputy Mark Johns who were shot in the line of duty while serving lock out papers in August. Sgt. Swartz was killed at the scene. Deputy Johns gave...
Enid firefighter wrangles snake from car
Oklahoma firefighters come to the rescue during all types of emergencies, but one Enid firefighter can now add snake wrangler to his resume.
KTUL
Oklahoma Board of Education approves budget request to increase teacher salaries by $5k
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The State Board of Education is putting a spotlight on teacher pay. On Thursday, the board unanimously approved a budget request for FY24, increasing salaries of all Oklahoma educators. The budget request is for around $3.57 billion, which is 12% more than the 2023...
KOCO
Police chiefs in Oklahoma to spend money on new patrol cars, technology, officers
Okla. — Police chiefs in Oklahoma said they’ll use millions they were just given in grant money on new patrol cars, better technology and more officers. The attorney general said the state handed out a record amount this year. In the 2023 Safe Oklahoma grants, 58 departments will split $2 million.
OKC Fire: Crane crashes into building in downtown OKC
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a crane crashed into a building in downtown Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Why Oklahoma's LED Lights, Other New Traditions Are a 'Game Changer' for the Sooners
With Kansas State up next, one OU player said it was the "greatest atmosphere" he's ever been in, while another said the feeling for visiting players is "Oh snap, we're in it now."
Patty Gasso 'Can't Believe I'm Standing Here' As Oklahoma Breaks Ground on Love's Field
Soon enough, the Sooners will have the premier softball stadium in all of the country.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
