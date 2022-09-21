Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Onalaska makes statement as Hilltoppers improve to 6-0 with emphatic shutout win over Reedsburg
Both Onalaska and Reedsburg entered Week Six of the high school football season undefeated but the Hilltoppers made sure they were the only team leaving the field with an unblemished record after Friday night’s 35-0 shutout victory. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
wizmnews.com
Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest
A driver from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. Sixty-six-year-old Ricky Radloff tells Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot on Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole.
Haunted Wisconsin Dive Bar And Hotel Will Take You Back In Time
I love finding dive bars in Wisconsin. There's something special about these establishments, it's the history of the building and the locals who support the bar. If you never engaged in a conversation with a regular in a hole-in-the-walls pub I encourage you to try it. You never know who you will meet or how interesting their story may be. Humbird Hotel Bar, in Humbird, Wisconsin, might be the best place for paranormal fans who also like beer.
Free After 41 Years: Wrongfully convicted man shares his story in La Crosse
The Louisiana native was just 17 years old when he was quickly tried and convicted of killing a white classmate in a racially charged environment and sentenced to death. Lawyers and activists worked on his case for decades until his release in 2016.
KAAL-TV
Eyota preps for Luke Bryan concert
(ABC 6 News) – Country music star Luke Bryan is making a stop in Eyota on Saturday as a part of his ‘Here’s to the Farmer Tour.’. Set up started Wednesday for the concert at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm, where they are used to having more cows than people.
Gundersen and Bellin Health to complete merge by the end of the year
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A collaboration for the greater good. Gundersen Health System and Green Bay-based Bellin Health are merging. It’s been in talks for a few months, but the two health systems are set to officially merge by the end of the year. Even though Bellin is...
wizmnews.com
City needs to decide future of La Crosse Center
Why is it taking so long? The director of the La Crosse Center is stepping down in just one month. But the city still hasn’t hired someone to replace him. In fact, it doesn’t seem to know if it will hire someone to replace him or hire a private agency to manage the La Crosse Center. This seems to be cutting it rather close. The city has known for months that Art Fahey will retire in October after 22 years as Center director. Our former mayor announced his impending retirement more than a year ago, before Fahey even made it official. So, it’s not like the city was caught off guard by his decision. But the city can’t seem to make up its mind how the Center should be run. It has talked about hiring a private company to manage the Center, much like the city’s Forest Hills golf course is run. At a meeting earlier this week the Center Board discussed appointing a committee to study their options. That should have been done months ago. At this pace it seems impossible someone or some group will be chosen to replace Fahey before his last day on the job. That means that after taxpayers pumped $42 million into the Center’s renovation, it could be a ship without a captain. City Hall needs to make up its mind on the future of the La Crosse Center and find someone to fill Fahey’s big shoes, so the ship doesn’t run aground.
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
conceptcarz.com
Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Auction Brings in $8.5 Million in Total Sales
Mecum-Hosted On-Site Auction in Fountain City, Wisconsin, Exceeds Expectations. Mecum's recent auction of the classic and collector vehicles and pedal cars from Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, exceeded all expectations as the 2,020-item selection of vintage collectibles reached $8.5 million in total overall sales. The vast array of goods on offer ranged from antique cars to muscle cars and from pedal cars to motorcycles and bicycles, and bidders hailed from all over the world as the news of this rare opportunity reached far beyond the limits of its humble Midwestern milieu.
Senate hopeful Barnes removes second law enforcement endorsement
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign has removed the names of two law enforcement officers from the list of endorsements, including one who does not, in fact, back Barnes. One of them was John Siegel, who was listed as a police captain for the city of La Crosse. On Monday, the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now reported an interview with Seigel in which he said he never endorsed Barnes. Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel told Wisconsin Public Radio on Monday that it was a mistake “due to a clerical error." Another name removed was of a Racine County sheriff's deputy who supports Barnes, but whose department says federal law prohibits from publicly endorsing a candidate.
winonaradio.com
Adult Female Arrested on Felony Theft After Trying to Steal $3,000 Worth of Merchandise at Wal-Mart
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:05 p.m. Winona Police responded to a theft report at the Wal-Mart off of Mankato Ave. It was reported that a female adult shopped around the store, then walked out, without paying, with a cart full of items. Witnesses reported to police that the suspect drove off in a white SUV.
