GoPSUsports.com
No. 17 Penn State Hosts Illinois for Senior Day, Alumni Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 17 Penn State women's soccer program is set to host Illinois on Sunday, Sept. 25 for senior day and alumni day at Jeffrey Field. Prior to kickoff, the program will recognize and celebrate the playing careers of seven Nittany Lions, Jordan Canniff, Cassie Hiatt, Penelope Hocking, Jillian Jennings, Morgan Messner, Maddie Myers and Rachel Wasserman.
POSTGAME NOTES: Penn State vs. Central Michigan
Penn State is now 2-0 all-time against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions are 32-2 all-time against MAC opponents. This is the 39th 4-0 start in program history. Penn State has won 16 consecutive games against teams that are not members of a Power Five conference. Penn State has won 16...
Nittany Lions Face No. 15 Akron on Senior Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State will face Akron at home for their 9th match of the season this Sunday. The Nittany Lions will honor their nine seniors in a ceremony following the game, presented by the Penn State Alumni Association. The match is set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. and will be streamed on B1G + with the stream continuing for the ceremony post-game.
No. 6 Penn State Dominates Visiting Michigan State for B1G Field Hockey Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Sept. 23, 2022 – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (7-1, 2-0 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, dominated visiting Michigan State (4-3, 0-2 B1G) 4-0 at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Friday night. Penn State, playing at home for the first time in a month, recorded its second straight shutout victory.
No. 9 Women's Volleyball Sweeps Indiana
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 9 Penn State women's volleyball opened Big Ten play with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-23) win over Indiana on Friday night at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions improved their undefeated record to 12-0 with the win, while the Hoosiers fell to 7-6, 0-1 B1G.
No. 17 Penn State Takes Down No. 4 Rutgers, 2-0
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — On a chilly and rainy night, the No. 17 Penn State women's soccer program used a total team effort to upend No. 4 Rutgers, 2-0, spoiling the Scarlet Knights' perfect record on Thursday at Jeffrey Field. Rutgers entered the match 9-0, and alongside No. 1...
No. 2/3 Wisconsin Defeats No. 14 Women's Hockey to Split Series
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 2/3 Wisconsin rattled off nine unanswered goals to escape Happy Valley with a series split in a 9-1 victory over No. 14 Penn State women's hockey in Pegula Ice Arena on Friday night. HOW IT HAPPENED. After a scoreless first period, the Nittany Lions...
No. 14 Women’s Hockey Upsets No. 2/3 Wisconsin Badgers in Season Opener
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Tessa Janecke scored twice and added a late assist to give No. 14 Penn State its first victory over a top-5 ranked team in program history, as the Nittany Lions defeated No. 2/3 Wisconsin, 4-1, Thursday night inside Pegula Ice Arena. "Since last season, the players...
Game Day: No. 14/15 Nittany Lions Host Central Michigan in Beaver Stadium
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 14/15 Penn State Football welcomes Central Michigan to Beaver Stadium on Saturday at noon. The contest, presented by the Penn State Bookstore, will air on Big Ten Network with Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst) and Matt McGloin (sideline) on the call. Fans are...
