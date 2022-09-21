UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State will face Akron at home for their 9th match of the season this Sunday. The Nittany Lions will honor their nine seniors in a ceremony following the game, presented by the Penn State Alumni Association. The match is set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. and will be streamed on B1G + with the stream continuing for the ceremony post-game.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO