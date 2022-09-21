ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
Gizmodo

Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera

Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Eth#Best Case Scenario For#Canadian#The Toronto Bitcoin Group#Kitco News
NEWSBTC

PoW Tokens Take A Hit: Ravencoin and Ethereum Classic Crash Over 20%

Ravencoin (RVN) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) were operated as a safe haven for miners seeking shelter from “The Merge” fallout. The event that completed Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), “The Merge” locked out miners from the ecosystem. Leading into the event, Ravencoin, Ethereum Classic, and...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu and Ethereum Holders Disgruntled At Price Action

Shiba Inu was a bull market hero, but since then, the meme-coin has left holders holding the bag – the same can be said with Ethereum. Since the Merge in mid-September, Ethereum’s downtrend has surpassed that of the general crypto market. Today, many investment opportunities like crypto are...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
bitcoinist.com

Top Cryptos To Become A Millionaire: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) And Polygon (MATIC)

The crypto Fear and Greed Index reports 27 (Extreme Fear). This score is calculated from market volatility, momentum, social media, surveys, trends, and dominance. It provides a hugely simplified investment strategy for investors that can be utilised by professionals and new traders alike: Accumulate as much crypto as possible when the index reports 30 or lower and begin to take profits when the index reports 70 or higher.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now.

There are many young crypto players out there today that offer exciting growth potential -- even if they don't climb as much as Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy