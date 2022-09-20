Read full article on original website
Crain's Detroit Business
General Motors eyes redeveloped AMC property in Detroit, takes Pontiac site
General Motors Co. has undertaken a major warehouse and industrial leasing spree supporting electric and autonomous vehicle production at two area plants.
Crain's Detroit Business
Baruah will lead Detroit Regional Chamber for 5 more years
Sandy Baruah, who has led the Detroit Regional Chamber for a dozen years, has signed a new five-year contract as president and CEO of the country's third-largest chamber of commerce.
HometownLife.com
McAllister's Deli set to open first metro Detroit location in Westland
People who live and work in Westland are about to have one more option during lunchtime. McAllister's Deli, a fast-casual sandwich chain, plans to open its first metro Detroit location in Westland next year. The company recently received the necessary approvals from Westland's city council to break ground this coming March.
Detroiters can get information about utility assistance, home repairs at this event
Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs. The City of Detroit's Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.
Crain's Detroit Business
Building boom continues in Detroit's outer-ring suburbs
Signs advertising new homes dot the roadside in communities a 30-minute or longer drive from Detroit's city limits. In those outer-ring suburbs, dirt roads are being paved and homes continue to be framed, even as rising interest rates cause the resale housing market to slow.
Detroit environmentalists raise concerns over proposed rail merger
A proposed railroad merger is promising thousands of new jobs, economic benefits, and an improved supply chain.
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
Detroit News
Newly opened Freelon apartments offers affordable housing for veterans in Midtown
Midtown's newest apartment complex opened its doors Thursday, bringing nearly 70 new units to the historic Sugar Hill district, including affordable housing for veterans. The $38 million mixed-used and mixed-income development Freelon at Sugar Hill was built in a vacant lot across the street from the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center and offers 14 affordable housing units for people in the Veterans Administration Supportive Housing program for homeless veterans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Detroit's expensive rent problem worsened during Covid and may not improve until 2024
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's affordable housing issues, already suffering from a lack of availability, will get worse before they get better. A summary of city's incomes, employment, and rental rates in Detroit found the number of people burdened by their housing costs went up in 2021. It was the first major increase after a decade of improving housing cost issues in the city.
Crain's Detroit Business
Eastern Market Brewing to open self-pour taproom in Royal Oak
Michigan's first self-pour taproom is set to open next month in Royal Oak, a little more than two months after the state moved to make legal self-dispensing beer, wine and mixed spirits from taps at bars and restaurants.
Michigan’s Largest Utility Faces Pushback on Debt Sales and Shut-Offs as Company Asks for Rate Hike
As DTE Energy pushes for a rate increase, the state is taking a closer look at its sale of customer debt to collection agencies. The company’s use of shut-offs and response to outages are also drawing criticism.
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
Crain's Detroit Business
Nonprofit running Detroit’s homeless referral system exits contract
Southwest Solutions is exiting administration of Detroit's HUD-required shelter referral system for the homeless and a $1 million contract.
Crain's Detroit Business
Restaurant Roundup: Ackroyd's expands, Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns and more
A roundup of local food, drink and restaurant news:
Rocky’s in Detroit’s Eastern Market, closed due to flooding, hopes to reopen soon
First opened in 1969, the store is one of Detroit’s oldest and most unique grocers
Crain's Detroit Business
Detroit bakery looks to the future by expanding shipping, wholesale capabilities at new facility
For Good Cakes and Bakes co-owner April Anderson, the eventual growth she expected is ahead of schedule.
Crain's Detroit Business
Power Home Solar laying off hundreds in Troy amid customer complaints, legal fight
Power Home Solar LLC has shut off its lights amid an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, a litany of customer complaints and a legal battle with a generator manufacturer.
outliermedia.org
Speculators could benefit from new tax foreclosure rules
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that municipalities cannot profit from tax foreclosure. Going forward, any proceeds from foreclosure auctions must be given to the previous owner. That's been a big relief to families that struggled financially during the pandemic, fell behind on their property taxes and were at...
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it's on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard.
Crain's Detroit Business
Real Estate Insider: Envisioning a future for Corktown's CPA Building
The owner of two Corktown blocks that include the CPA Building has put the property out to the market seeking a buyer or developer.
