ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Crain's Detroit Business

Baruah will lead Detroit Regional Chamber for 5 more years

Sandy Baruah, who has led the Detroit Regional Chamber for a dozen years, has signed a new five-year contract as president and CEO of the country's third-largest chamber of commerce. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

McAllister's Deli set to open first metro Detroit location in Westland

People who live and work in Westland are about to have one more option during lunchtime. McAllister's Deli, a fast-casual sandwich chain, plans to open its first metro Detroit location in Westland next year. The company recently received the necessary approvals from Westland's city council to break ground this coming March.
WESTLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroiters can get information about utility assistance, home repairs at this event

Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs. The City of Detroit's Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Crain's Detroit Business

Building boom continues in Detroit's outer-ring suburbs

Signs advertising new homes dot the roadside in communities a 30-minute or longer drive from Detroit's city limits. In those outer-ring suburbs, dirt roads are being paved and homes continue to be framed, even as rising interest rates cause the resale housing market to slow. Stay up to date with.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs

Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Newly opened Freelon apartments offers affordable housing for veterans in Midtown

Midtown's newest apartment complex opened its doors Thursday, bringing nearly 70 new units to the historic Sugar Hill district, including affordable housing for veterans. The $38 million mixed-used and mixed-income development Freelon at Sugar Hill was built in a vacant lot across the street from the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center and offers 14 affordable housing units for people in the Veterans Administration Supportive Housing program for homeless veterans.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntington Bank#Downtown Detroit#Mergers#Global Pandemic#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business
fox2detroit.com

Detroit's expensive rent problem worsened during Covid and may not improve until 2024

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's affordable housing issues, already suffering from a lack of availability, will get worse before they get better. A summary of city's incomes, employment, and rental rates in Detroit found the number of people burdened by their housing costs went up in 2021. It was the first major increase after a decade of improving housing cost issues in the city.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Eastern Market Brewing to open self-pour taproom in Royal Oak

Michigan's first self-pour taproom is set to open next month in Royal Oak, a little more than two months after the state moved to make legal self-dispensing beer, wine and mixed spirits from taps at bars and restaurants. Stay up to date with. breaking news. Subscribe to stay up to...
ROYAL OAK, MI
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
outliermedia.org

Speculators could benefit from new tax foreclosure rules

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that municipalities cannot profit from tax foreclosure. Going forward, any proceeds from foreclosure auctions must be given to the previous owner. That’s been a big relief to families that struggled financially during the pandemic, fell behind on their property taxes and were at...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy