Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours
Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs
These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
[VIDEO] $10,500,000 mansion hits the market in Colorado ski town
If convenient access to ski slopes and 360 degree mountain views in one of Colorado's most prestigious neighborhoods are on your dream house wish-list, look no further than this $10.5 million dollar mansion that recently hit the market. The 5,084-foot mansion is located in the Shock Hills neighborhood of Breckenridge,...
Pumpkin Farm, Chile Fest, plus 8 things to do
If you are looking to get in the fall mood this weekend, we have you covered. From Ciderfest to Chile Fest to the Long Neck Pumpkin Farm, there is something for everyone.
"Extinct" fish found reproducing naturally in Colorado waters
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has officially discovered the previously extinct greenback cutthroat trout reproducing naturally in Colorado waters, according to an announcement from Governor Polis. "After more than a decade of intensive efforts to rescue the greenback cutthroat trout from the brink of extinction, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced...
De Beque Deals in Colorado
$50-2-$80 off all Fair Winds Hot Air Balloon Flights & Gift Certificates. 10% OFF Any Trip with Clear Creek Rafting Co.
Peak leaf peeping season underway in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As autumn officially begins, so does peak leaf peeping season. Here are a few resources to get the most out of any fall foliage tours. 11 News Meteorologist Luke Victor previously gave a Fall Color Forecast for the 2022 season, where he outlined the peak times for color change in different parts of Colorado and explained that this year there is a potential for more vibrant colors due to certain weather-based factors.
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Generations of Hispanic Sugar beet workers part of the fabric of Colorado
Carmel "Chuck" Solano's childhood was everything but ordinary. "This is a picture of me, my mother, and my dad…I was 7 years old then," Solano told CBS Colorado.Using his hands and a short-hoe, Solano along with his family worked the fields in northern Colorado, picking sugar beets in the mid-1900s."At the time when I started, we got paid $11 for every acre of beets that we thinned, and keep in mind, every plant on that acre was touched by human hands," he said. "I hated it, even at the age of 7, when I first started. I would think this...
Could major upcoming rain storm in Colorado mountains impact leaf-peeping season?
With aspen trees just starting to turn in northern Colorado, this week’s major rain event in the mountains could threaten the quality of leaf-peeping this fall. Early autumn storms can impact fall colors, especially if they are associated with high winds that can blow the leaves off trees. Forecasters predicted 1-2 inches of rain with flash flood potential Tuesday through Thursday. Then comes wind as the low-pressure trough, which has tropical origins, moves out.
Watch a Ticked-Off Colorado Elk Challenge All of the Vehicles
Generally speaking, it's always a good idea to keep your distance from wildlife. This is especially true of elk who this time of year are particularly feisty. One big elk in Colorado recently proved that point by challenging all of the vehicles everywhere. This just in. No matter where you...
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
10 great places to see fall colors in Colorado
Thursday marks the first day of fall. Whether you want to travel across the state to see the leaves change or take in the more fall-like temperatures, we have you covered.
Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home
It's that time of year where the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
Kilts On: A Scottish Craft Brewery Will be Opening in Colorado
Grab your kilts and get ready Colorado because a Scottish brewery is coming to Denver. According to BusinessDen, Scottish beer maker, BrewDog, will open its first United States franchise pub in Colorado. BrewDog's Denver location will be at 3950 Wynkoop Street in the River North District. BrewDog's lineup of beers...
A guide to spooky Halloween attractions around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado. And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty spine-chilling local haunts. From haunted houses and ghost tours to creepy corn mazes, here's a look at some ghostly attractions...
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Colorado's winter traction law is active! Here's how to avoid a $650-plus fine
Even though fall might be on the mind, Colorado's winter Traction Law has already been activated. In 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 19-1207 into law, which mandated Colorado's Traction Law be activated from September 1 to May 31 on the stretch of I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison. There's no exception to this during that time frame, even if it's 90 degrees and the skies are clear.
