Estes Park, CO

K99

Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours

Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
COLORADO STATE
K99

These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs

These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Extinct" fish found reproducing naturally in Colorado waters

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has officially discovered the previously extinct greenback cutthroat trout reproducing naturally in Colorado waters, according to an announcement from Governor Polis. "After more than a decade of intensive efforts to rescue the greenback cutthroat trout from the brink of extinction, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced...
COLORADO STATE
colorado.com

De Beque Deals in Colorado

$50-2-$80 off all Fair Winds Hot Air Balloon Flights & Gift Certificates. 10% OFF Any Trip with Clear Creek Rafting Co.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Peak leaf peeping season underway in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As autumn officially begins, so does peak leaf peeping season. Here are a few resources to get the most out of any fall foliage tours. 11 News Meteorologist Luke Victor previously gave a Fall Color Forecast for the 2022 season, where he outlined the peak times for color change in different parts of Colorado and explained that this year there is a potential for more vibrant colors due to certain weather-based factors.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Generations of Hispanic Sugar beet workers part of the fabric of Colorado

Carmel "Chuck" Solano's childhood was everything but ordinary. "This is a picture of me, my mother, and my dad…I was 7 years old then," Solano told CBS Colorado.Using his hands and a short-hoe, Solano along with his family worked the fields in northern Colorado, picking sugar beets in the mid-1900s."At the time when I started, we got paid $11 for every acre of beets that we thinned, and keep in mind, every plant on that acre was touched by human hands," he said. "I hated it, even at the age of 7, when I first started. I would think this...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Could major upcoming rain storm in Colorado mountains impact leaf-peeping season?

With aspen trees just starting to turn in northern Colorado, this week’s major rain event in the mountains could threaten the quality of leaf-peeping this fall. Early autumn storms can impact fall colors, especially if they are associated with high winds that can blow the leaves off trees. Forecasters predicted 1-2 inches of rain with flash flood potential Tuesday through Thursday. Then comes wind as the low-pressure trough, which has tropical origins, moves out.
COLORADO STATE
K99

5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had

With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

A guide to spooky Halloween attractions around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado. And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty spine-chilling local haunts. From haunted houses and ghost tours to creepy corn mazes, here's a look at some ghostly attractions...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
MACK, CO
94.3 The X

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's winter traction law is active! Here's how to avoid a $650-plus fine

Even though fall might be on the mind, Colorado's winter Traction Law has already been activated. In 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 19-1207 into law, which mandated Colorado's Traction Law be activated from September 1 to May 31 on the stretch of I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison. There's no exception to this during that time frame, even if it's 90 degrees and the skies are clear.
COLORADO STATE

