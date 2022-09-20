Read full article on original website
Related
3 Foods You Should Eat Before Bed That Will Help You Sleep Better
Do you struggle to fall asleep? Do you struggle to stay asleep? Ryan Seacrest shared on-air there are actually certain foods that can help you sleep better if you eat them before bedtime. While some say you shouldn't eat too close to sleep, research has show these foods promote drowsiness:
4 'Healthy' Foods That Actually Make It Harder to Lose Weight
Losing weight can be a daunting process, especially when it comes to maintaining a healthy, balanced diet. While you may initially think it’s as simple as cutting down on calories and upping your vegetable intake, it’s vital to ensure you’re eating well-rounded meals that provide your body with all the energy and nutrients it needs to thrive—without the unhealthy, processed ingredients that can hold it back. Unfortunately, some of the foods that seem the healthiest due to their branding and labels are actually riddled with sodium, preservatives, and added sugars you’re much better off without, especially if you’re trying to lose weight.
What is the 4-7-8 sleep method?
The average adult needs between seven and nine hours of sleep every night to lead a healthy life, the NHS recommends.According to the health service, a long-term lack of sleep can contribute to a multitude of diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s and mental health illnesses like anxiety and depression.Experts have endeavored to come up with different routines or methods people can adopt to help them fall asleep.One such technique is called the “4-7-8 method”, an exercise which aims to regulate breathing and help the body relax before bedtime.Here’s everything you need to know.What is...
msn.com
6 tips for eating more mindfully
Slide 1 of 7: It's easy to get distracted and rush through life. Between constant smartphone notifications, work emails, family obligations, and the never-ending scroll on social media, it's no wonder the world is constantly operating in a state of hurry. Unfortunately, our eating habits tend to reflect that. With numerous fast food options and the ability to order anything you want with the click of a button, our meals are just as rushed as the rest of our life, which ultimately causes distress to our bodies. To start a mindful eating practice of your own, Thistle compiled six tips for eating more mindfully from a variety of experts and news sources. Mindful eating is a practice that helps minimize the constant stream of responsibilities we deal with day-to-day while we eat. Instead of shoveling food into your mouth at your desk, mindful eating challenges you to slow down, take a break, and focus on the food in front of you. This practice can benefit digestion, lead to wiser food choices, and help with identifying your satiety (i.e., fullness) cues. It's important to note that mindful eating doesn't replace traditional treatments for conditions such as eating disorders. It is also not seen as a weight loss strategy on its own, but can help complement a weight loss program if someone wants to change their eating habits and lose weight in the long term.
IN THIS ARTICLE
parentherald.com
Ice Cream Is Not a Comfort Food; Does Not Have Anything To Do With Mood Improvement
Everyone, most especially kids, is fond of ice cream. This is due to the perfect combination of elements which are sugar, fat, and frozen water that makes the mouthwatering desert. Also, many prefer ice cream as it usually last weeks and even months in the freezer which many can enjoy over and over again.
wonderbaby.org
Developing Self-Care Skills in Children with Disabilities
This post may contain affiliate links; please see our terms of use for details. Self-care skills generally fall into the four categories: Hygiene, dressing, toileting, and feeding. There are many reasons why special needs children may struggle with developing self-care skills, from fine or gross motor limitations to sensory processing...
KIDS・
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Sneaking Exercise Into Your Day
Some of us love to be active, and others, not so much. Many of us who don’t really enjoy exercise slog through it anyway because of its profound benefits for our health and longevity. But how much exercise do we need to do to gain the benefits? And is more exercise always better? Not necessarily, as demonstrated by two recent studies.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lose weight by eating larger breakfasts, curb appetite and stop snacking during the day, says study
Fans who love a full English breakfast worried about their health will be jumping with joy - eating a larger breakfast to curb eating throughout the day, with a smaller dinner could help you lose weight. Researchers say weight loss occurs as you feel less hungry after a larger breakfast,...
Comments / 0