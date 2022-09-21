ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when toddler rides wheeled horse toy into sticky floor glue: 'I looked away for a second, then disaster'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a toddler when my parents converted the unfinished basement of their three-family home into a combination kitchen, dining room, and television room. They bought big red tiles to cover the cement floor and big vats of floor adhesive to glue the tiles down.
Abby Joseph

Mom Refuses to Feed Her Baby to Get More Sleep

The debate over who should be responsible for feeding a newborn baby is one that has been ongoing for many years. There are a number of factors to consider, including the physical and emotional needs of both the mother and father, as well as the practicalities of childcare.
Newsweek

Mom Slammed for Banning Kids From Visiting Grandma to Escape 'Toxic' Home

A mother was criticized online after revealing that she banned her young daughter from staying with her grandmother after she gets yelled at. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Glittering_Sun_554, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received nearly 7,400 interactions including thousands of comments. The post can be found here.
Toddler's Response to Getting Caught Feeding the Dog Makes Us LOL

Anyone who has kids and dogs know that they are partners in crime. Kids are always willing to give their dogs whatever they want, and sometimes they don't know better. One dog schemed to get a snack with his toddler sibling and their reaction to getting caught it the best.
The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign

Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
Make The Transition To Kindergarten Fun And Easy With Kindi Kids

It’s a German tradition in many families that when a child starts kindergarten, they get a “wundertüte.” I don’t have many memories that I can say I vividly remember from being a toddler, but I distinctly remember waking up to find a wundertüte (meaning “wonder bag”) next to my bed, left there by my Munich-born parents. So as to not have him feeling left out, my parents left a smaller version by my younger brother’s bed.
Here’s How to Not Murder Your Family on Your Next Road Trip

Pro tips to surviving a family road trip and maintaining your sanity along the way. My family loves long road trips even though we can barely stand living under the same roof together. We’ve ventured from our home in Southern California to Texas, onward to Canada, and through a slew of Midwestern states with our rental car packed with food, blankets, and bad tempers.
Travel the World Without Killing Your Feet in These Comfy Walking Shoes

Everyone wants to see the world, but traveling can take a toll on the body. Hours of walking, tours with no place to sit, and long days make for unhappy feet and irritable travelers. Comfortable shoes can make the difference between skipping a long-awaited day of sightseeing and crossing a long-awaited item off the bucket list. Orthofeet have designed shoes specifically to enhance comfort and alleviate pain for a variety of issues like back pain, swollen feet, overpronation, and arthritis.
Easy Fine Motor Skills Kitchen Activity for Toddlers & Preschoolers

Simple fine motor skills practice games will stop the most active toddler or preschooler and capture their concentration and curiosity. This easy colander and straw fine motor activity is perfect to set up in your kitchen to keep little hands busy with colorful play. Easy Threading Activity Using Kitchen Items.
Family Hides School-Aged Child In Car Seat To Avoid Paying For Disney Ticket

Presently, Disney world tickets are selling at an alarming price due to the high inflation rate the world is experiencing at the moment. This has placed a lot of strain on families as children are still clamoring that their parents take them to the park. However, some parents are caving into their ward’s demand by taking loans, while others try to play foul all in a bid to fulfill their wishes. Who do we blame, Disney World, child, or parent?
