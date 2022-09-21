ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston's Marcus Smart among NBA's regular-season award winners video

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sE875_0i43UOEs00
Elsa/Getty Images

It was a breakthrough season for the Boston Celtics in 2021-22. The team reached the NBA Finals for the first time since their last era of contention.

All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum earned the first Eastern Conference finals Larry Bird Most Valuable Player award. And it wasn’t just the St. Louis native taking home hardware, either. Veteran Celtics point guard Marcus Smart picked up the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year award and had it handed to him by the last guard to win the award, Gary Payton Sr., in a surprise reveal.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see a short reel of Smart’s award reveal along with several other hardware winners for the 2021-22 season put together by the NBA’s YouTube channel.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 22

For all of his great talents and skills, Kobe Bryant was never really known as a great 3-point shooter at any point in his career. He had a lifetime accuracy of 32.9 percent from beyond the arc, which was considered mediocre back in his era and would be considered pretty bad by today’s standards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors' Bob Myers explains possible role for Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers on Thursday explained rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. could start the season in the NBA G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Baldwin did not play in summer league due to a previous ankle injury, but he has impressed the team during offseason workouts. The coaches and trainers raved about his intellect and IQ on the court and believe he has a bright future ahead.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Marcus Smart
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Biggest takeaways from Thunder GM Sam Presti preseason media availability

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti spoke with the media on Thursday to for his annual preseason media availability. This marks the unofficial beginning of the 2022-23 regular season as the Thunder kick off training camp next week. The Thunder opens their season on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves in less than a month on Oct. 19.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels offer 2025 recruit after visit

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have their first offer out to a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. With Idaho native Isiah Harwell visiting for an unofficial visit this weekend, the Tar Heels used this as an opportunity to show their interest in the talented 2025 recruit. Per Inside Carolina, Harwell officially earned his offer while on the visit this weekend, marking the first player in the class to get one from the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is ranked as the No. 8 overall player in ESPN’s rankings and should be a five-star recruit when 247Sports releases their first rankings for the class. He’s become a priority recruit for programs as he’s racked up 12 offers including from Arizona State, Kansas, Baylor, Creighton, Texas, Texas Tech, and UCLA among others. While the Tar Heels amp up the pursuit for recruits in the 2024 class, they can also focus the attention on 2025 prospects as well. And Harwell appears to be getting a lot of attention. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Eastern Conference
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy