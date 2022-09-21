Read full article on original website
Hamptons.com
Top Hamptons Events This Weekend
Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 – Sunday, September 25th, 2022. The Sag Harbor American Music Festival (SHAMF) is back September 22-25 for its eleventh season. In addition to its lineup of FREE outdoor concerts, SHAMF adds a parade, a live radio broadcast and the most varied, joyful musical experiences yet!
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
longisland.com
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow
Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
longisland.com
Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn
With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
therealdeal.com
Alec Baldwin bailing on Amagansett estate
Alec Baldwin’s time as a New Yorker appears to be coming to a close as he shops his remaining homes in the state. The actor listed his Hamptons home in Amagansett for $29 million, the New York Post reported. Baldwin purchased the home at 335 Town Lane in 1996 for $1.7 million.
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
midislandtimes.com
2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair
For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
Herald Community Newspapers
The fate of two Town of Hempstead homes
Two houses in disrepair in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe to live in for violating town code during a Town of Hempstead’s board meeting on September 7. One of the houses is on 709 Fishermans Road in Baldwin and the other is on 511 Sunnybrook Drive in Oceanside. Of the two houses, one is expected to be demolished.
27east.com
Elite Water Rescue Team Splashes Down in Westhampton
Sunny September days combined with the ramping up of riptide-creating hurricane season can be deadly at ocean beaches. Seasonal lifeguards are gone, and while beachgoers are not supposed to go... more. Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff ... 22 Sep 2022...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 22, 2022
Epic fluke action, with many doormats. Bottom fishing is on fire. Big scup, sea bass and weakfish. Awesome tuna bite in close range. Stripers and fluke in the surf after dark. Incredible wildlife shows on the South Fork by big predators. Captree’s Laura Lee reports:. Tuesday morning’s trip sounds...
eastendbeacon.com
After Hampton Bays Fracas, Southampton Town to Hold Listening Sessions
Pictured Above: People don’t often notice the architectural variety on Main Street in Hampton Bays, but it does add character to the hamlet. After uproar in late August over language in a contract looking to “neutralize” opponents of the redevelopment of downtown Hampton Bays, Southampton Town representatives are inviting residents to a series of listening sessions throughout the month of October with the hopes of making amends.
4 new Evolve charging stations open in Riverhead
Evolve now has 100 high-speed charging stations across New York state.
midislandtimes.com
Local diner closes after 50 year run
September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
Herald Community Newspapers
FDNY Firefighter Stephen Geraghty, dead at 62
Stephen J. Geraghty, 62, a retired FDNY Battalion Chief and Rockville Centre native, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, after a long-fought battle with a World Trade Center-related illness. He is the fourth member of the FDNY to lose his life this week due to the devastating impact of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Lake Grove Guide Dog Trainer Charged In Animal's Hot Car Death
A New York woman tasked with training service guide dogs is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving a dog in a hot car, causing the animal’s death. Long Island resident Jodi Meyers, age 51, of Lake Grove in Suffolk County, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and failing to provide proper shelter and air for a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever named Milton.
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
The dos and don’ts of recycling on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to recycling, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The rules may vary depending on where you live. And your choices can have major impacts on our planet. Each person generates about 5 pounds of garbage per day, nationwide. Every bottle, every paper, and other material we get rid of is […]
Southampton mayor wants traffic study done on County Road 39
Mayor Jesse Warren says he has implemented several changes to cut down traffic in his village and now he wants the county to help keep cars moving on the busy road.
