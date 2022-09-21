UPDATE: Lowville man arrested for felony identity theft was out to get back at his former employer at Tug Hill Estate, investigators say

Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County man charged by State Police for felony identity theft in Pinckney
PINCKNEY- A Lewis County man is faced with a felony charge in the wake of a North Country fraud complaint from last fall, authorities say. David A. Sutton, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of identity theft in the second-degree (obtaining goods).
WKTV
Frankfort man accused of assaulting girlfriend during domestic dispute
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to Frankfort Village Police, 31-year-old Jordan Lints was arrested after a heated argument became physical. Lints was charged with strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome man charged with multiple felonies after domestic dispute
TOWN OF AVA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a Rome man has been charged with multiple felonies after a domestic dispute that occurred in the Town of Ava back in August. According to the Sherriff, on Wednesday, a female victim claimed that...
Central NY woman drove intoxicated before crashing, seriously injuring 10-year-old, police say
Clay, N.Y. — A woman was driving intoxicated last Saturday when she ran a red light and her truck crashed with another vehicle, seriously injuring a 10-year-old girl, deputies said Friday. Harley VanSlyke, 39, of Clay, was charged Friday with second-degree vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while...
WKTV
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome man indicted on felony Rape in the 1st Degree
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting that a Rome man has been indicted on felony rape charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl for more than two years. According to the Sherriff, in June of 2022, the Child Advocacy...
informnny.com
Morristown woman arrested on harassment charges
MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Morristown has been arrested on harassment charges. On September 14, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Ann L. Horton following a reported incident in the town of Morristown. Sheriff’s Deputies accused Horton of striking another female victim during a...
WKTV
Police investigating brawl at Rome park
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
Police release videos, chilling 911 call from man killed by officers in Utica; ‘I want them to kill me’
Utica, N.Y. – Utica police Wednesday released body camera videos and an audio recording of a 911 call from a suicidal man who was later killed by officers. The 911 call recordings reveal that he told dispatchers he wanted police to kill him. The videos capture the confrontation of the man with a knife and the officers talking to him and then fatally shooting him when he moved toward them.
WKTV
Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava
AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
Army soldier, N.Y. teen to stand trial after deal to trade vehicles led to killing, prosecutor says
Two people charged with killing a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier in Sussex County after a disagreement over a vehicle trade two years ago will stand trial on kidnapping and murder charges this fall, prosecutors said Tuesday. Army Specialist Jamaal Mellish, 24, and Hannan Aiken, 17, both of Brooklyn, New York,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Court documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damages
OSWEGO — Court documents allege an elderly man was the subject of an attack at an apartment building in Oswego and he is now seeking restitution for personal injuries. A lawsuit filed by Oswego resident Ram Srinivasan, 71, against Syracuse-based nonprofit developer Housing Visions LLC, the owners of Harbor View Square apartments on West First Street, alleges the company failed to provide a safe environment after Srinivasan was allegedly attacked in an elevator while returning to his apartment back in March.
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
North Country teen missing; last seen leaving his home Wednesday
Le Ray, N.Y. — State police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Wednesday leaving his home in Jefferson County. Jayvious N. Marsh, 15, of Le Ray, was last seen around 4 p.m when he left his home on Route 11, according to a news release from State Police.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. The 19-minute and 20-second video shows body-worn camera footage, 911 Recordings, and officer radio transmissions of the events that took...
wwnytv.com
Pickup rolls over in 2-vehicle crash in Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police is investigating a crash between two pickup trucks in the Town of Antwerp Friday morning, which caused one of them to roll into a ditch. Crews were called to Star Factory Road around 7:45 a.m. Officials say the pickups collided at...
WKTV
Fire officials: Fatal medical emergency appears to have led to crash in Rome
Officials at Rome Fire Department say a fatal medical emergency likely led to a crash on North Madison Street Thursday morning. Emergency responders were called to the scene on the 1600 block around 6:40 a.m. No official cause of death has been determined, but fire officials say it appears the...
flackbroadcasting.com
DEC: Forest Ranger responds, assists at scene of attempted suicide in Lewis County
WATSON- The New York State DEC responded to the scene of an attempted suicide last week in Lewis County. Forest Ranger Hanno responded to an attempted suicide call at a home in the town of Watson last Thursday, September 15. A 63-year-old person was found on scene. Ranger Hanno assisted...
nyspnews.com
Clay Woman meets with Troopers who helped save her life
Trooper Dominic Williams, Karolyn Scott, and Trooper Eric Hudson. On February 2, 2022, Karolyn Scott woke up with chest pains and her husband, Robert Scott was driving her to the hospital when Karolyn became unconscious and stopped breathing on I-81 south near the Thruway in the town of Salina. Trooper Williams and Hudson arrived on the scene and performed CPR and utilized a State Police AED which advised them to shock her. Karolyn then started to breathe on her own as EMS arrived on the scene.
Officials Pushing for Immediate Changes to New York Bail Reform
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents that have affected New Yorkers over the […]
