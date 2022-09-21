Read full article on original website
It’s From Sunup To Sundown In Chester
This Saturday, the 24th, promises to be a FULL day with things going FULL tilt over at the harvest festival in Chester. It's family friendly & FULL of bouncy houses, trike races & face painting for the kids along with craft, food & beverage vendors downtown at the intersection of 1st Avenue East & Adams Avenue. Don't worry about a thing...There'll be sidewalk sales, bed races, bucket truck rides, a car smash along with some corn hole action & tournaments. Don't let Saturday, be another "rester," head on over to Chester!
montanarightnow.com
Woman last seen at the beginning of September
BROWNING, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a woman who was last seen at the beginning of September. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports Kristy Rae New Robe, 26, was last contacted on Sept. 2. She is described as being five feet, five inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has...
montanarightnow.com
Grizzly bear euthanized near Bynum
GREAT FALLS – After displaying unusually aggressive behavior towards a landowner, an adult female grizzly bear was euthanized near Bynum on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. The landowner first encountered the bear late that afternoon while driving on a two-track farm road and it emerged from a small cattail patch and charged his vehicle. He returned with another person in a second vehicle, and the bear again charged, struck and bit the vehicle. FWP game wardens and bear management specialists responded shortly after and determined that trapping and relocating the bear was not an option due to its aggressive behavior. Wildlife managers then sought and obtained permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to euthanize the bear immediately in the interest of human safety.
