Marvin L. Walton, 80, of Salina, Kan., passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was born on December 1, 1941, in Lamont, Okla., to Richard and Grace (Bestwick) Walton. Marvin went to Culinary School and loved to cook. For many years he worked for the City of Salina in the custodial department covering the Salina Police Department and Community Theatre, and also the United Methodist Church of the Cross. Marvin liked to go camping and fishing with his family and being outside taking care of his yard.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO