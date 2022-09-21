Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
Kansas man, woman among 3 dead in semi, pickup crash
DICKINSON COUNTY —Three died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kenworth semi driven by Dwight E. Morey, 63, Fairmont, Oklahoma, was southbound on Kansas 15 at 1500 Avenue. The semi struck a 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Joel...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE (Occupants Found): Crashed Chevy Found With Blood Inside North Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The driver of the Chevy that rolled north of Sheldon on Wednesday evening has come forward. Law enforcement officers were unable to find any occupants of the vehicle Wednesday evening. They stated that blood was found both inside and around the vehicle. On Thursday evening, the...
kiwaradio.com
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
Three dead after fatal crash in Dickinson County
Three people from Junction City were killed in a car crash Tuesday in north central Kansas a few miles south of Abilene. According to the Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Joel Hynes was driving a
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
ksal.com
Southeast of Saline 4-0 after route of Halstead
The Southeast of Saline Trojans improved to 4-0 on the year with a 49-17 win over Halstead on Friday night. The win marked the 20th-consecutive regular season victory for the Trojans, who sit at #1 in Class 2A according to multiple publications. Southeast will host Clay Center on Friday. A...
nwestiowa.com
Lake Park man arrested for OWI by Harris
HARRIS—A 45-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, near Harris on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymundo Martinez stemmed from a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup found parked on the travel portion of Main Street in Harris, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
2 arrested following pursuit starting in Le Mars
The Le Mars Police Department (LMPD) arrested two suspects after pursuit in Plymouth County.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested after stop near Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two men were arrested following a traffic stop about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, near Rock Rapids. The arrest of 52-year-old David Gene Stofferan of Sioux Falls, SD, and 36-year-old Jeremy Charles Whelplay of Elbow Lake, MN, stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1989 Dodge D-100 pickup Stofferan was driving for traffic violations on Highway 75 about five miles south of Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
more1049.com
One Person Killed in Sioux County Crash
Rock Valley, IA (KICD)– One person is dead and two others hurt following a single vehicle crash in Sioux County over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Rock Valley shortly before 6:30 Sunday morning where the vehicle was found to have left the roadway for unknown reasons causing it to vault over a culvert and hit an embankment.
voiceofalexandria.com
Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
ksal.com
Janet Ruth (Werner) Malpert
Janet Ruth (Werner) Malpert, 84, of Lindsborg passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 13th at Salina Regional Health Center. Janet was born on a farm southeast of Deshler, NE on April 2, 1938 to Albert and Esther (Kahle) Werner. She was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler, NE, on April 17th, 1938 by the Rev. Fred Schwerin.
siouxcountyradio.com
Text-A-Tip Leads to Arrest
A Denison man was arrested after a text-a-tip about a vehicle being driven recklessly in the Alton area. Deputies located the vehicle around 7:17pm Wednesday. During the investigation, deputies determined the driver, 37-year-old Joseph Treinen of Denison, was driving with a barred license. Deputies also suspected he possessed illegal drugs. A law enforcement K-9 alerted on the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle where deputies later discovered multiple glass pipes used for smoking controlled substances, methamphetamine and marijuana.
ksal.com
Business Burglary Caught on Video
Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a business burglary which was caught on video. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week. Police say on September 16th officers responded to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street, Salina, in regard to a burglary. An employee arrived to open the business and discovered the safe was missing.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 22
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Divilbiss-Goracke, Lakin Marcel; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
ksal.com
Marvin L. Walton
Marvin L. Walton, 80, of Salina, Kan., passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was born on December 1, 1941, in Lamont, Okla., to Richard and Grace (Bestwick) Walton. Marvin went to Culinary School and loved to cook. For many years he worked for the City of Salina in the custodial department covering the Salina Police Department and Community Theatre, and also the United Methodist Church of the Cross. Marvin liked to go camping and fishing with his family and being outside taking care of his yard.
more1049.com
East Lake Okoboji Sewage Emergency Averted
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Director of Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer says an investment in backup generators helped avert a nasty situation Wednesday afternoon. Steve Anderson tells KICD News power was out on the East side of East Lake Okoboji for approximately half an hour, which in the past would have meant the lift stations wouldn’t have worked. Standard procedure in the past was to bypass the station and allow sewage to dump directly into the lake. Anderson says the backup electricity allowed the system to keep functioning Wednesday to avoid the bypass, and also prevented backups into homes.
ksal.com
Women’s Volleyball wins ninth straight match, knocking off Swedes in four sets
LINDSBORG – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball needed four sets to pick up a ninth consecutive win on Friday night in a non-Kansas Conference match against the Bethany Swedes in Hahn Gymnasium. The Coyotes would come out victorious 25-18, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23. It was the first time in nine matches that the Coyotes needed more than three sets for a win, a streak that went back to Wesleyan’s final match in Florida on September 3. The Coyotes are 27-1 in sets during the current nine-match winning streak.
