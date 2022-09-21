ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man

Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
MERNA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City

Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
ORANGE CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Ellsworth County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Hartley, IA
County
Ellsworth County, KS
Ellsworth County, KS
Crime & Safety
ksal.com

Southeast of Saline 4-0 after route of Halstead

The Southeast of Saline Trojans improved to 4-0 on the year with a 49-17 win over Halstead on Friday night. The win marked the 20th-consecutive regular season victory for the Trojans, who sit at #1 in Class 2A according to multiple publications. Southeast will host Clay Center on Friday. A...
HALSTEAD, KS
nwestiowa.com

Lake Park man arrested for OWI by Harris

HARRIS—A 45-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, near Harris on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymundo Martinez stemmed from a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup found parked on the travel portion of Main Street in Harris, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
HARRIS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Western Star#K 156 Highway#Ems
WHO 13

Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two arrested after stop near Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—Two men were arrested following a traffic stop about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, near Rock Rapids. The arrest of 52-year-old David Gene Stofferan of Sioux Falls, SD, and 36-year-old Jeremy Charles Whelplay of Elbow Lake, MN, stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1989 Dodge D-100 pickup Stofferan was driving for traffic violations on Highway 75 about five miles south of Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
more1049.com

One Person Killed in Sioux County Crash

Rock Valley, IA (KICD)– One person is dead and two others hurt following a single vehicle crash in Sioux County over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Rock Valley shortly before 6:30 Sunday morning where the vehicle was found to have left the roadway for unknown reasons causing it to vault over a culvert and hit an embankment.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
voiceofalexandria.com

Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
ksal.com

Janet Ruth (Werner) Malpert

Janet Ruth (Werner) Malpert, 84, of Lindsborg passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 13th at Salina Regional Health Center. Janet was born on a farm southeast of Deshler, NE on April 2, 1938 to Albert and Esther (Kahle) Werner. She was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler, NE, on April 17th, 1938 by the Rev. Fred Schwerin.
LINDSBORG, KS
siouxcountyradio.com

Text-A-Tip Leads to Arrest

A Denison man was arrested after a text-a-tip about a vehicle being driven recklessly in the Alton area. Deputies located the vehicle around 7:17pm Wednesday. During the investigation, deputies determined the driver, 37-year-old Joseph Treinen of Denison, was driving with a barred license. Deputies also suspected he possessed illegal drugs. A law enforcement K-9 alerted on the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle where deputies later discovered multiple glass pipes used for smoking controlled substances, methamphetamine and marijuana.
DENISON, IA
ksal.com

Business Burglary Caught on Video

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a business burglary which was caught on video. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week. Police say on September 16th officers responded to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street, Salina, in regard to a burglary. An employee arrived to open the business and discovered the safe was missing.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 22

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Divilbiss-Goracke, Lakin Marcel; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Marvin L. Walton

Marvin L. Walton, 80, of Salina, Kan., passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was born on December 1, 1941, in Lamont, Okla., to Richard and Grace (Bestwick) Walton. Marvin went to Culinary School and loved to cook. For many years he worked for the City of Salina in the custodial department covering the Salina Police Department and Community Theatre, and also the United Methodist Church of the Cross. Marvin liked to go camping and fishing with his family and being outside taking care of his yard.
SALINA, KS
more1049.com

East Lake Okoboji Sewage Emergency Averted

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Director of Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer says an investment in backup generators helped avert a nasty situation Wednesday afternoon. Steve Anderson tells KICD News power was out on the East side of East Lake Okoboji for approximately half an hour, which in the past would have meant the lift stations wouldn’t have worked. Standard procedure in the past was to bypass the station and allow sewage to dump directly into the lake. Anderson says the backup electricity allowed the system to keep functioning Wednesday to avoid the bypass, and also prevented backups into homes.
OKOBOJI, IA
ksal.com

Women’s Volleyball wins ninth straight match, knocking off Swedes in four sets

LINDSBORG – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball needed four sets to pick up a ninth consecutive win on Friday night in a non-Kansas Conference match against the Bethany Swedes in Hahn Gymnasium. The Coyotes would come out victorious 25-18, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23. It was the first time in nine matches that the Coyotes needed more than three sets for a win, a streak that went back to Wesleyan’s final match in Florida on September 3. The Coyotes are 27-1 in sets during the current nine-match winning streak.
LINDSBORG, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy