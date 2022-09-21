Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Bicyclist dies of injuries from traffic crash
A Clinton man died as a result of injuries sustained from a traffic crash involving a sedan. On September 21 at 3:15 p.m., Whiteside County Deputies responded to Waller Road (Illinois 84), north of Spring Valley Road, in rural Fulton for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that John W. Forrest, 67, was riding his bicycle southbound on Waller Road when a southbound vehicle struck him.
KWQC
Police: 1 injured after crash in Sterling
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on US Route 30 Thursday, according to deputies. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of US Route 30 and Matznick Road in rural Sterling to a report of three-vehicle crash, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect led high-speed chase, crashed into tree
A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after a state trooper says he drove more than 80 mph then crashed into a tree. Kendale Turner faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
KWQC
1 killed in Clinton County crash Thursday
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Clinton County. Clinton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 7:04 p.m. Thursday for a report of a vehicle in the ditch near 190th Street and 280th Avenue, deputies said in a media release.
Three dead after fatal crash in Dickinson County
Three people from Junction City were killed in a car crash Tuesday in north central Kansas a few miles south of Abilene. According to the Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Joel Hynes was driving a
Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Whiteside County Wednesday
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — One person is dead after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in rural Whiteside County, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. Around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Whiteside County deputies responded to Waller Road (IL Route 78) north...
Single vehicle Clinton County crash leaves 1 dead
CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — A single-vehicle crash killed one person in rural Clinton County the evening of Thursday Sept. 22. At approximately 7:04 p.m. deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch, near the intersection of 190th Street and 280th Avenue just east of Welton.
Police: Dixon passenger dies after exiting moving car, driver arrested for DUI
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A man from Dixon died early Saturday morning after he exited a vehicle that was moving following a fight with the driver, police said. The Dixon Police Department was dispatched to the area of the 1200 block of Palmyra Street for a man that had sustained injuries involving an incident with […]
WOWT
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in Davenport Wednesday night, according to Iowa State Police. According to a crash report, troopers were involved in a chase with a 2002 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck around 8:16...
High-speed chase leads to crash, death of Davenport woman
DAVENPORT, Iowa — According to the Iowa State Patrol, one person is dead and another seriously injured after a Wednesday night police pursuit resulted in a crash near Pleasant Street and Eastern Avenue in Davenport. Alecia M. Garcia, a 24-year-old from Davenport, was identified as the woman killed in...
KHP identifies man killed, hit by school bus
CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a school bus Tuesday morning. According to Clay Center Community High School, a school bus for USD 379 was involved in a crash with a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol was first notified at 7:03 […]
nrgmediadixon.com
One Person Injured and 17-Year-old Driver Charged Following Three Vehicle Crash
Around 3:00 PM, Friday Whiteside County Deputies were called to a three-vehicle crash on Route 30 in rural Sterling. Following their investigation, Deputies say a17-year-old male juvenile from Thomson was traveling on Rt. 30 when he rear-ended a second vehicle that was stopped and waiting to turn. The first vehicle then sideswiped a pick-up truck.
WIBW
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in custody after she attempted to outrun deputies in Shawnee Co. but ended up wrecking a stolen SUV into the Shunganunga Creek. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail for an overnight wreck that left an SUV mangled in the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd and SE Rice Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
KWQC
Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
KWQC
Police: Student injured after being hit by bus in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department responded Wednesday to the report of a student hit by a bus. According to police, with the help of the Burlington school district, they found a student who got off the bus, bent down to tie his shoe and was hit by the back of the bus as it pulled away.
ksal.com
Business Burglary Caught on Video
Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a business burglary which was caught on video. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week. Police say on September 16th officers responded to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street, Salina, in regard to a burglary. An employee arrived to open the business and discovered the safe was missing.
ksal.com
Marvin L. Walton
Marvin L. Walton, 80, of Salina, Kan., passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was born on December 1, 1941, in Lamont, Okla., to Richard and Grace (Bestwick) Walton. Marvin went to Culinary School and loved to cook. For many years he worked for the City of Salina in the custodial department covering the Salina Police Department and Community Theatre, and also the United Methodist Church of the Cross. Marvin liked to go camping and fishing with his family and being outside taking care of his yard.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine’s Grandview Ave. to close for two weeks
A full closure of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine, from Day Street to White Street, will begin at 7 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) as reconstruction of Grandview Avenue on both sides of the Canadian Pacific Railroad (CP) crossing begins. The closure will last approximately two weeks, according to a city release...
Police seek Iowa mother of toddler who died from fentanyl intoxication
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — After the arrest of the baby’s father last week, Davenport Police now seek the 25-year-old mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. On Thursday, Davenport Police posted a wanted poster for Malea Wilson on Facebook. Police say Wilson, who is 5’8″ with blue eyes and blonde hair, […]
