Read full article on original website
Related
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
What Does It Really Mean When Your Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Is Low?
The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a chemical that regulates thyroid function. Too high or too low levels of TSH indicate dysfunction of the thyroid.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
3 easy-to-miss signs of cervical cancer, including pelvic pain and abnormal discharge
Cervical cancer doesn't cause symptoms until it grows into nearby tissues. If you have either bleeding or discharge from the vagina that is unusual, see a doctor.
Nature.com
‘Papermill alarm’ software flags potentially fake papers
The text-analysis tool could be used to help detect bogus research submitted to journals. You have full access to this article via your institution. A software tool that analyses the titles and abstracts of scientific papers and detects text similar to that found in bogus articles is gaining interest from publishers.
States with access to abortion care have lower gender pay gap: report
A new study from MoneyGeek found that the average annual income and the median annual income for women is more often lower than men in states where abortion care is illegal or restricted. The MoneyGeek study underscores previous research claiming that abortion access has a profound impact on the economic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
verywellhealth.com
How Ovarian Cysts Are Treated
Ovarian cysts are common in people with ovaries. Most cysts are asymptomatic (have no symptoms) and don't require medical treatment. Ovarian cysts often heal on their own. When they don't, treatments can help. These vary based on factors such as your age and the size of the cyst. In some instances, an ovarian cyst may rupture. Some cysts may also become large or cause symptoms, such as pain during menstruation or sex. In these instances, treatment may be needed.
Nature.com
Public opinion towards global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines - Data from Germany and the United States
This study gathered evidence from Germany and the United States on public opinion towards fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the world. Analytical Hierarchy Process and discrete choice experiments were used for this purpose. The sample is nationally representative of adults (aged 18 and above) for both countries using quotas on age, gender, education, state, and COVID-19 vaccination rates at the time of the fieldwork (25 May 2021 to 26 June 2021). Overall 1,003 responses in Germany and 1,000 in the United States were collected.
technologynetworks.com
Mutation Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease Is Also Associated With COVID Mortality
It may be the most baffling quirk of COVID: What manifests as minor, flu-like symptoms in some individuals spirals into severe disease, disability, or even death in others. A new paper published in Nature may explain the genetic underpinnings of this dichotomy. The researchers demonstrated that mice with gene variants...
MedPage Today
Hysterectomy: Another Diabetes Risk Factor?
An early hysterectomy may serve as an independent risk factor for developing future diabetes, according to a French cohort study. Compared with women with an intact uterus, those who underwent a hysterectomy saw a 20% higher risk for developing incident type 2 diabetes over 16-year follow-up, after adjusting for age at menarche, menopausal status and age at menopause, use of oral contraceptive devices and hormone replacement therapy, and number of pregnancies, said Fabrice Bonnet, MD, PhD, of Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes in France.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Study shows menstrual blood can be used as a non-invasive way to detect endometriosis
In her 20s, Christie Reuter experienced cramping and heavy periods that worsened over time. “I was in so much pain that I knew something was wrong,” the 37-year-old from West Islip, New York, told TODAY. “It’s hard to go about daily life just in pain, knowing like it’s more than just a week of cramps. I get pain when I ovulate as well and sometimes I get random pain for no reason.”
Nature.com
Revisiting life history and morphological proxies for early mammaliaform metabolic rates
Arising from E. Newham et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18898-4 (2020) Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium are two Late Triassic-Early Jurassic stem mammals that are often portrayed as possessing key mammalian characteristics such as multi-cusped molars1, respiratory turbinates, and Harderian glands (associated with grooming and maintaining insulatory pelage2). Newham et al.3 recently used synchrotron X-ray tomographic imaging of incremental tooth cementum to reconstruct the longevity of large series of Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium. They conclude that the maximum longevity of these animals was higher than that of similar-sized extant mammals. They infer that these animals must have had low metabolic rates, suggesting ectothermic metabolism, since, they claim, metabolic rates are inversely correlated with longevity. If true, this would mean that mammalian endothermic metabolism evolved tens of millions of years later than currently thought: deep in the Jurassic. We contend that high longevity cannot be taken as a proxy for low metabolic rates. In extant endotherms, theÂ highest metabolic rates characterize birds and bats, two clades that exhibit longer maximum lifespans than terrestrial mammals, which are characterized by lower metabolic rates. Available data likewise suggest that metabolic rates play little role in affecting longevity within and between tetrapod classes once the effects of body size are properly accounted for.
Nature.com
Short-term local predictions of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom using dynamic supervised machine learning algorithms
Short-term prediction of COVID-19 epidemics is crucial to decision making. We aimed to develop supervised machine-learning algorithms on multiple digital metrics including symptom search trends, population mobility, and vaccination coverage to predict local-level COVID-19 growth rates in the UK. Methods. Using dynamic supervised machine-learning algorithms based on log-linear regression, we...
Nature.com
Integrated graph measures reveal survival likelihood for buildings in wildfire events
Wildfire events have resulted in unprecedented social and economic losses worldwide in the last few years. Most studies on reducing wildfire risk to communities focused on modeling wildfire behavior in the wildland to aid in developing fuel reduction and fire suppression strategies. However, minimizing losses in communities and managing risk requires a holistic approach to understanding wildfire behavior that fully integrates the wildland's characteristics and the built environment's features. This complete integration is particularly critical for intermixed communities where the wildland and the built environment coalesce. Community-level wildfire behavior that captures the interaction between the wildland and the built environment, which is necessary for predicting structural damage, has not received sufficient attention. Predicting damage to the built environment is essential in understanding and developing fire mitigation strategies to make communities more resilient to wildfire events. In this study, we use integrated concepts from graph theory to establish a relative vulnerability metric capable of quantifying the survival likelihood of individual buildings within a wildfire-affected region. We test the framework by emulating the damage observed in the historic 2018 Camp Fire and the 2020 Glass Fire. We propose two formulations based on graph centralities to evaluate the vulnerability of buildings relative to each other. We then utilize the relative vulnerability values to determine the damage state of individual buildings. Based on a one-to-one comparison of the calculated and observed damages, the maximum predicted building survival accuracy for the two formulations ranged from \(58 - 64 \%\) for the historical wildfires tested. From the results, we observe that the modified random walk formulation can better identify nodes that lie at the extremes on the vulnerability scale. In contrast, the modified degree formulation provides better predictions for nodes with mid-range vulnerability values.
Nature.com
Application of insecticides by soil drenching before seedling transplanting combined with anti-insect nets to control tobacco whitefly in tomato greenhouses
Application of chemical pesticides is currently the main effective method to control tobacco whitefly (Bemisa tabaci) in tomato in China. The B. tabaci control efficacy of three systemic insecticides (thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor and cyantraniliprole) by pre-transplant soil drenching with anti-insect nets throughout the tomato growth period was evaluated in two tomato greenhouses in the suburbs of Beijing, China, in 2018 and 2019. In two greenhouse trials, thiamethoxam 25% water dispersible granules (WDG) at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% aqueous"‚suspension (AS) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% oil-based suspension concentrate (OD) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 applied via soil drenching before seedling transplanting in combination with white anti-insect nets (50 mesh) all effectively controlled the damage to B. tabaci and resulted in a low density of adults and eggs during the entire growing season, which was significantly lower than application of thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor or cyantraniliprole via soil drenching before seedling transplanting without anti-insect net treatments or anti-insect nets alone (P"‰<"‰0.05). All of the above treatments provided significantly better results than the untreated control (P"‰<"‰0.05). All chemically treated tomato fruits had acceptable insecticide residuals that were lower than the corresponding maximum residue limits. The results suggest that application of thiamethoxam 25% WDG at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% AS at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% OD at 18Â g a.i./hm2 by pre-transplant soil drenching combined with anti-insect nets could be recommended to control B. tabaci throughout the tomato growth period as part of integrated pest management programs in China.
verywellhealth.com
Stage 4 Endometriosis vs. Endometrial Cancer: Effect on the Uterus
Endometriosis is a condition caused when tissue that resembles the lining of the uterus (womb) grows outside the uterus, where it should not be. This condition is noncancerous and not deadly, but it can significantly affect your quality of life. Endometriosis is not cancer and does not seem increase the...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Parents say school ‘totally duped’ son into radical CRT history class
One Bellevue High School student was ready for his U.S. history class, but he soon discovered the class wasn’t what he signed up for. Instead, it was a radical history course taught through critical race theory, identity, and socialist lenses. “Totally duped. And I worry about other parents who...
Comments / 0