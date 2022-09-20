ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 6

Sean Mitchell
2d ago

The Broncos will end up with a losing record this year if Hackett continues to call the plays, and he'll end up losing his job sooner than later.

Reply
2
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News

The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.
NFL
Yardbarker

Geno Smith hilariously trademarks iconic line after slaying Russell Wilson, Broncos

Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different. Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
NFL
960 The Ref

Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in in his Seahawks career

Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Russ
Yardbarker

Bears Name Eddie Jackson Honorary Captain for Week 3 vs. Texans

On Wednesday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus named the team's fifth captain for Week 3. Safety Eddie Jackson will serve as the honorary captain on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Chicago Bears have four permanent captains this season: Justin Fields, Cody Whitehair, Roquan Smith, and Robert Quinn. Additionally,...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

Former NFL Player Rips Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

One of the bigger surprises through the first two weeks of the NFL season has been the performance of the Denver Broncos. Denver came into the season with Super Bowl aspirations after adding Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, but things have been a struggle for the team thus far.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Falcons' Mariota and Seahawks' Smith on similar NFL paths

SEATTLE (AP) — Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith are living similar NFL lives these days. Both have been cast off and discarded by other teams in the past. Both are currently with franchises in some mode of rebuild. And both are trying to prove they are more than just...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Usa Today Sports#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett, a 'darned good football mind,' has failed so far

Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, supposedly a "darn good football mind," is scrambling for solutions for his team's offensive woes. It's a small sample size of two games, but the numbers suggest his offense could be historically bad, per the Washington Post's Des Bieler. “By managing 16 points in...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Watch: Broncos Niners: SN7 Predictions

Who will score the first TD Sunday night when the Denver Broncos take on the San Francisco 49ers? From Deebo to Brandon Aiyuk, The Bet The Edge crew breaks down their picks. Think you can out-pick the experts? Download the NBC Sports Predictor App and play SN7 for a shot at $100K. #fantasyfootball »
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy