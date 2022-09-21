Read full article on original website
Wyoming’s Grizzly 399 Reappears, But Won’t Get Teeth Cleaned
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tooth wear is a leading cause of death among old Grizzly bears because the bears can’t eat and eventually starve, a Wyoming biologist said. However, bruin tooth-cleaning isn’t an option, even for a bear as widely treasured as Teton Park’s...
Love Makes Animals Do Weird Things During The Wyoming Rut
We all know the four seasons are Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. If you're a hunter, there's spring, summer, RUT, Fall and Winter. That's how is should be, right?. You've heard that love makes you do stupid things and that's the god's honest truth. When you're in love, your brain goes through changes by releasing high levels of dopamine. This chemical is what makes you feel all tingly and giddy.
State Expects Feds To OK EV Plan. Critic: “Wyoming Is Poster Child For Where EVs Don’t Work”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is charging up for federal approval of its electric vehicle (EV) plan, which it expects to come next week. Once approved, Wyoming can tap into federal money to build charging stations along interstates and highways. Wyoming didn’t make the list...
You’ll Regret Overlooking One Of Wyoming’s Most Beautiful Parks
Most of us are familiar with the wagon ruts near Guernsey Wyoming, and Fort Laramie which is in the same area. It's a bit surprising how many people do not know that right across the road from those wagon ruts is what can be considered one of the most beautiful parks in Wyoming. Guernsey State Park.
Wyoming’s Fave Best-Selling Author Returns to Cheyenne in October
When it comes to famous Wyomingites, best-selling author CJ Box lands in my top three. A Casper, Wyoming native, Box has been capturing the beauty and mystery of Wyoming in his novels for well over two decades. His first book, Open Season, was published in 2001 and launched CJ Box into writing fame.
National Weather Service Anticipates a Warmer, Drier October for Wyoming
The National Weather Service is predicting October – and the last three months of 2022 – will bring above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation for Wyoming. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton released the latest report from the agency’s Climate Prediction Center. According to the report, October 2022 looks more like summer than fall.
First fall wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching near 60 mph
CASPER, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Wyoming and with it, strong winds. The first partial road closures of the season due to strong winds are in effect on portions of Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming. As of 10 a.m. Friday, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile...
Have You Seen The New Wyoming Goldback?
If your question is, "what the heck is a Wyoming Goldback?", we were asking the same question. The Goldback is a new form of currency that uses small amounts of gold to make up the denomination. They've only been around for a short period of time, created in 2019. They are the size of regular paper money, but have certain amounts of gold in them to represent the actual amount they're worth.
Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event
The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
Rock Springs resident becomes Wyoming ‘Ultimate Angler’ after landing 10 trophy-sized fish species
CASPER, Wyo. — A Rock Springs resident has joined the ranks of Wyoming’s “Ultimate Anglers” after landing trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. Garrett Isaacson recently became an “Ultimate Angler” after two and a half years of effort pursuing the title, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Wednesday.
GROSS: What Does Wyoming Do With All That Tourist Poop?
What do American national parks do with all that poop filling up their outhouses?. You've probably never thought about it for 2 reasons:. 2). It's just taken care of for you, so it never dawns on you to think about it. Here are a few park poop facts for you....
Check Out This Showdown on the Highway: Elk versus Pickup Truck
Wildlife is precious and knowing what they are capable of is always a good sign of common sense. Often times, we Wyoming folk are know to take aim (figuratively speaking anyway) at the tourist in our national parks and on our roadways. So much so that we often time refer to them as tourons. For that reason, it is a nice change of pace to see a viral video where people are acting correctly and/or respectively around the wildlife.
Wyoming’s Most Haunted Site Is Also One Of The Most Tragic
We have nearly jumped all the hurdles to make our way to the spooky season. Bring on the flannel, cardigans, hoodies, and special drinks, let's take a deep dive into spooky events and places around our state to get into the fun season. While, candy, apple cider, and warm clothing...
What California Activity Is Also Popular Here In Wyoming?
Surfing is probably something you haven't ever thought about doing, but you don't need to go to California to do it. River surfing has been an activity that surfing lovers have been doing for years here in Wyoming. After the snow melt, surfers will ride the waves of Snake River's Lunch Counter Rapids. These rapids are so popular that Surfer Today.com has put them in the top river surfing rapids in the world.
Asian clams found in Wyoming all water crafts must be checked-LVOSOT-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version
LCSD1 offers health on wheels-sotvosot-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version. For parents who previously had to take hours off work to bring kids to the doctor’s office, Laramie County School District 1 may have a new solution for you. LCSD1 and Health-Works staff will soon provide on-site physical and behavioral health services to LCSD1 students, faculty and staff.
Water authority to present options for Colorado River Basin water crisis
The state’s top water authority will outline Wyoming’s role in the ongoing Colorado River Basin water crisis, including voluntary conservation and efficiency programs, at a public meeting Tuesday in Pinedale. Though Wyoming declined to commit specific volumes to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s call for 2023 water savings,...
Birthday’s Are Best When You Spend Them In Wyoming
If you're in Wyoming, there's a good chance you came here once, fell in love with the state and vowed to make your way back. Vacation when I was 12 years old is when I vowed to come back, it only took 32 years to make it back. Country singer/songwriter...
Right To Repair: Why Wyoming Farmers Are Buying Old Tractors Instead of New Ones
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tractors have become so technologically advanced, it’s impossible for farmers and ranchers to fix them, say “right-to-repair” advocates. Some farmers are lobbying their state legislatures for right-to-repair laws. Others are turning to the Eastern European gray market to...
Wyoming Banks: Gun-Tracking, Political Movements Use Banks As ‘Pawns’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A group representing Wyoming’s banks opposes a new merchant code that will categorize credit-card purchases made in gun shops. Scott Meier, president and CEO of the Wyoming Bankers Association, told Cowboy State Daily in an email Thursday that the new...
Wyoming’s 2023 teacher of the year named
NEWCASTLE, Wyo. (KIFI) – A physical science, physics and advanced chemistry teacher at Newcastle High School was named Wyoming’s 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise assembly at the school on Thursday. During the past decade he has been teaching, Zach Beam’s teaching model and approach has...
