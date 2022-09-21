Read full article on original website
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
Four men shot standing near street on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO (AP) — Four men standing near a street have been shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. Police say a person with a handgun approached the four and began shooting at them around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Two men, ages 44 and 65, were shot in their arms and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition. Police say the 65-year-old also was struck in the leg. Two other men, ages unknown, also were shot. One was grazed in the hand and the other declined medical attention.
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to family
CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old suburban Chicago boy is back home after more than two months of treatment for severe injuries he sustained during the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, his family said Thursday. Cooper Roberts was taken to Highland Park Hospital, where he underwent a life-saving surgery, then spent in-patient stays at Comer Children’s Hospital and Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago. He has returned home to his parents, five siblings, and French bulldog, George, but the family said the transition is “really, really hard.” with Cooper’s paralysis he can no longer play sports or ride his bike as he once loved to do.
Ex-Illinois cop charged in 2020 fatal shooting of Black man
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man’s girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. On Thursday, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced it had unsealed grand jury indictments against former Waukegan police Officer Dante Salinas in the Oct. 20, 2020, shooting that killed a 19-year-old local man, Marcellis Stinnette, and wounded his girlfriend, Tafara Williams. He was also indicted on charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct stemming from a separate incident in 2019. The shooting sparked protests and led the police department to fire Salinas for what it described as “multiple policy and procedure violations.”
DeKalb County warns of sealcoating and asphalt scams
SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning of sealcoating and asphalt scams. Authorities say they have had two reports of individuals offering to sell asphalt millings, and although not illegal to sell, they did not have a permit to do so in the county. They also warn of seal coating service companies offering to seal your driveway for a minimal cost because they have leftover material. You should also never hire someone on the spot and never pay in cash. If you suspect something is amiss, you should call local enforcement.
Man dies after tree trimming fall in Morris
MORRIS – A Naperville man has died after what has been described as a tragic and freak accident in Morris. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office reports that around 2:30 PM in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive 58-year-old Chenping Ni was on a ladder trimming trees, when a limb came back and knocked him off the ladder. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
Bieber wins again as Guardians beat White Sox 4-2 for sweep
CHICAGO (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 for a three-game series sweep. Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The Guardians can clinch the franchise’s first division title since 2018 as early as Sunday. Bieber earned his fourth straight win. Gavin Sheets homered for Chicago in the eighth.
