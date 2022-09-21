Warrants have been issued for two Streator residents wanted after a shooting last Saturday in Streator. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says a bond of $50,000 is set for twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton on a charge of aggravated battery. Her partner, 24-year old Timothy Wheaton is charged with aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm. His bond is $100,000. As of now, they are still unaccounted for. They are wanted for questioning after a shooting at 1427 South Cleveland. Shelton and Wheaton were last seen leaving the scene in a purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with neon green accents. The license plate bore the letters: AKAYY7. No other details on that shooting were given.

