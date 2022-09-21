ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

walls102.com

Ottawa agrees to sell homeless shelter property to Illinois Valley PADS

OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa and the Illinois Valley PADS have reached an agreement to construct a new facility where the existing homeless shelter is. Illinois Valley PADS agreed to purchase the property, 1120 Canal Street, from the city for $100, with the exception that they must begin construction within three years.
OTTAWA, IL
wjol.com

Attention I-80 Users!!

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends!. Thursday evenings at 10pm, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80,...
JOLIET, IL
walls102.com

DeKalb County warns of sealcoating and asphalt scams

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning of sealcoating and asphalt scams. Authorities say they have had two reports of individuals offering to sell asphalt millings, and although not illegal to sell, they did not have a permit to do so in the county. They also warn of seal coating service companies offering to seal your driveway for a minimal cost because they have leftover material. You should also never hire someone on the spot and never pay in cash. If you suspect something is amiss, you should call local enforcement.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Coroner's office says 2 men are dead following Coal City bar shooting

COAL CITY, Ill. - The Grundy County Coroner's Office confirmed two men were shot to death at Grippers Sports Club & Eatery in Coal City early Saturday. The shooting happened just outside the Chicago suburbs around 12:30 a.m., the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said on a Facebook Live Saturday morning.
COAL CITY, IL
Ottawa, IL
Ottawa, IL
classichits106.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
walls102.com

Man dies after tree trimming fall in Morris

MORRIS – A Naperville man has died after what has been described as a tragic and freak accident in Morris. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office reports that around 2:30 PM in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive 58-year-old Chenping Ni was on a ladder trimming trees, when a limb came back and knocked him off the ladder. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
MORRIS, IL
starvedrock.media

Warrants issued and search continues Streator twosome

Warrants have been issued for two Streator residents wanted after a shooting last Saturday in Streator. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says a bond of $50,000 is set for twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton on a charge of aggravated battery. Her partner, 24-year old Timothy Wheaton is charged with aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm. His bond is $100,000. As of now, they are still unaccounted for. They are wanted for questioning after a shooting at 1427 South Cleveland. Shelton and Wheaton were last seen leaving the scene in a purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with neon green accents. The license plate bore the letters: AKAYY7. No other details on that shooting were given.
STREATOR, IL
advantagenews.com

Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident

Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
News Break
Politics
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Two Written Up for Violating Peru Ordinances on Burning, Shoplifting

Leaves will be falling soon, and while you may be tempted to burn a pile or two after raking them up, you're reminded that Peru has an ordinance against burning. On Monday afternoon, 32-year-old Jacob Kain of Plain Street was charged with violating the city ordinance against burning. And, it...
PERU, IL
WGN TV

The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
BATAVIA, IL
wheaton.il.us

Changes to Garbage/Recycling/Yard Waste Rates Effective Oct. 1

In 2021, the City approved a 3-year contract extension with LRS (formerly Lakeshore Recycling Services) to provide garbage, recycling and yard waste removal services for Wheaton residents. The contract includes price adjustments for the second and third years of the contract. Starting Oct. 1, 2022, the new prices per pickup...
WHEATON, IL
nypressnews.com

Woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Park Forest woman is charged with driving under the influence in a rollover crash that left one passenger dead, and another injured in July. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself into the ISP District 15 at the Park Forest Police Department on Thursday. ISP...
WILL COUNTY, IL

