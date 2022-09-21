Read full article on original website
walls102.com
Ottawa agrees to sell homeless shelter property to Illinois Valley PADS
OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa and the Illinois Valley PADS have reached an agreement to construct a new facility where the existing homeless shelter is. Illinois Valley PADS agreed to purchase the property, 1120 Canal Street, from the city for $100, with the exception that they must begin construction within three years.
wjol.com
Attention I-80 Users!!
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends!. Thursday evenings at 10pm, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80,...
walls102.com
DeKalb County warns of sealcoating and asphalt scams
SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning of sealcoating and asphalt scams. Authorities say they have had two reports of individuals offering to sell asphalt millings, and although not illegal to sell, they did not have a permit to do so in the county. They also warn of seal coating service companies offering to seal your driveway for a minimal cost because they have leftover material. You should also never hire someone on the spot and never pay in cash. If you suspect something is amiss, you should call local enforcement.
fox32chicago.com
Coroner's office says 2 men are dead following Coal City bar shooting
COAL CITY, Ill. - The Grundy County Coroner's Office confirmed two men were shot to death at Grippers Sports Club & Eatery in Coal City early Saturday. The shooting happened just outside the Chicago suburbs around 12:30 a.m., the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said on a Facebook Live Saturday morning.
classichits106.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
walls102.com
Man dies after tree trimming fall in Morris
MORRIS – A Naperville man has died after what has been described as a tragic and freak accident in Morris. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office reports that around 2:30 PM in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive 58-year-old Chenping Ni was on a ladder trimming trees, when a limb came back and knocked him off the ladder. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
starvedrock.media
Warrants issued and search continues Streator twosome
Warrants have been issued for two Streator residents wanted after a shooting last Saturday in Streator. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says a bond of $50,000 is set for twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton on a charge of aggravated battery. Her partner, 24-year old Timothy Wheaton is charged with aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm. His bond is $100,000. As of now, they are still unaccounted for. They are wanted for questioning after a shooting at 1427 South Cleveland. Shelton and Wheaton were last seen leaving the scene in a purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with neon green accents. The license plate bore the letters: AKAYY7. No other details on that shooting were given.
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
WSPY NEWS
Two people shot and killed at Gippers in Grundy County, investigation remains ongoing
Two people were killed in a shooting that happened at Gippers in rural Coal City in Grundy County early Saturday morning. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley says deputies were called at around 12:30. Briley says more than 50 people were inside the bar and have been interviewed. Multiple police agencies...
WBBM News Radio
Kane County residents speak out about problematic intersection
Community members addressed the Kane County Transportation Committee Tuesday morning, calling for safety improvements at the corners of Randall and Red Gate Roads.
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
starvedrock.media
Two Written Up for Violating Peru Ordinances on Burning, Shoplifting
Leaves will be falling soon, and while you may be tempted to burn a pile or two after raking them up, you're reminded that Peru has an ordinance against burning. On Monday afternoon, 32-year-old Jacob Kain of Plain Street was charged with violating the city ordinance against burning. And, it...
wjol.com
String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation
WJOL has learned that there’s been a string of robberies to local outside mailboxes. Sources tell us that Minooka, Channahon and Wilmington are among several post offices in Will and Grundy counties that were hit. Apparently the thieves used crowbars in some cases to pry open the locked doors,...
The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
wheaton.il.us
Changes to Garbage/Recycling/Yard Waste Rates Effective Oct. 1
In 2021, the City approved a 3-year contract extension with LRS (formerly Lakeshore Recycling Services) to provide garbage, recycling and yard waste removal services for Wheaton residents. The contract includes price adjustments for the second and third years of the contract. Starting Oct. 1, 2022, the new prices per pickup...
nypressnews.com
Woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Park Forest woman is charged with driving under the influence in a rollover crash that left one passenger dead, and another injured in July. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself into the ISP District 15 at the Park Forest Police Department on Thursday. ISP...
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
What’s the Most Expensive Airbnb in Illinois? Might Be This Villa
If you have 15 friends that are all willing to chip in and help with the cost, I have found what I believe is one of if not the most expensive Airbnb's in Illinois. It's a Spanish-style villa that has its own basketball court and movie theater, too. This is...
