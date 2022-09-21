The workwear trend has made Carhartt one of the hottest brands of the past few years. Even though it’s trendy right now, the Michigan-born brand can never really go out of style. That’s because, like Levis and Red Wing, Carhartt is a true American classic that has been making hard-wearing clothes since the 1800s. Although Carharrt has spun its success into a fashion-forward Work in Progress line and landed collabs with the likes of Converse and New Balance, the OG Carhartt line is still a great place to stock up on sturdy clothes for working and flexing alike. Right now, you...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO