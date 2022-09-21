After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet. Sporting her signature Marilyn Monroe-esque blond hair in a prim up-do, Kardashian was clad in a fitted bedazzled ball gown with thin spaghetti-style straps and a square neckline. The floor-length dress was practically dripping in...

