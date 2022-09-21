Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Chicago Fire boss reveals reason behind heartbreaking split in season 11 opener
Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers ahead. Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey are done and dusted, we're sad to report. In the heartbreaking opening episode of Chicago Fire's 11th season, Brett struggled with being away from missing boyfriend Casey, who was back in Portland. A surprise visit from ex-fiancé Kyle Sheffield led to the paramedic making a decision about her own future, telling Casey that "the timing just wasn't right" for their relationship to thrive.
digitalspy.com
Bridgerton spinoff Queen Charlotte reveals title in official first look
Netflix has unveiled the title of the Bridgerton spin-off series about Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The update came as part of Netflix's TUDUM festival, where the streaming giant also revealed a first look at the new show. The clip sees a young Charlotte, played by Sex Education's...
digitalspy.com
Netflix's You reveals season 4 release date and a major change
Netflix have confirmed the release date for the fourth season of You in a unique promotional video. The teaser, which was released as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event, showcases the new cast ahead of the show’s relocation to London. The fourth season of the psychological thriller series will...
digitalspy.com
Reacher season 2 casts Marvel star as new female lead
Reacher has announced a host of new names joining the cast for season 2, including Inhumans star Serinda Swan. Ahead of filming this autumn, the actress – who played Medusa in the short-lived Marvel series – will play the key role of Karla Dixon as Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is pushed into a conspiracy that is killing his friends.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Reacher's Alan Ritchson shares exciting season 2 update in new video
Reacher star Alan Ritchson has shared an update about the upcoming second season of the show. The actor posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, announcing that filming had begun for the latest episodes. In the video, the star began by saying: “All right, we’re here. Reacher season two.
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight star regrets doing show and brands editing "unacceptable"
Gemma Rose has spoken out about Married at First Sight UK and claimed that she regrets doing it and called the editing "unacceptable". The new series of the Channel 4 reality series saw Gemma marry Matt Murray, and they initially had good chemistry together. However, the couple had an argument about sexual innuendos that Gemma made, which ended with Matt walking off and Gemma in tears.
digitalspy.com
Netflix's Addams Family spinoff reveals Wednesday release date
Netflix's upcoming Addams Family spinoff Wednesday will premiere on November 23, it's been confirmed. The news was announced on Netflix's official Twitter account, where they also revealed a new poster of Scream star Jenna Ortega in the titular role. The eight-episode series will follow a teenaged Wednesday during her years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
EE - Frankie Lewis waves goodbye
Spoilers for tonight's first episode ahead.... Frankie should have got a Julia's theme ending! Absolute travesty that she didn't get one just so we can have the AWFUL Janine very predictably announce she's having the baby after all. I still sobbed through Frankie's final scene. 😭Rose is a superb actress...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 4 - September 24 - 6.30pm - ITV1
For those not watching or recording Strictly from this weekend, welcome to this week's thread as we move into episode 4 and indeed the final September episode for this series. Hopefully a few pages to speak of, but I suspect most will be over on the Strictly thread for the duration and watch this on catch up at a later time.
digitalspy.com
Question of Sport Podcast?
Two episodes of what looks like a new series dropped today. Was the first one held over from last week due to the mass changes in BBC schedules?. Not as good the original series hosted by Chappers to get us through the first lockdown but a pleasant enough listen in its own way.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Stacey and Ravi
I sense way more chemistry with these two in today's episode then I ever did with her and Kheerat. It also makes me think of the scenes when Big Mo and Jean at the caravan episodes summed up Kheerat as boring, dull and unexciting lol (rewatched scene - exact words were wooden, dry and serious lol) And the opposite to that is Ravi who has a edge and exciting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Law & Order: SVU star breaks silence on major cast exit
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is devastated to see her pal Kelli Giddish bowing out as Detective Amanda Rollins. After 11 years in the role, Giddish is leaving for pastures new, but she's made quite an impression on Hargitay, who spoke to ET Canada recently. "Oh God, Kelli....
digitalspy.com
Is there anyone here who actually likes Corrie and Emmerdale?
It seems like everybody hates them just for the sake of it. I quite enjoy them. Does anyone here watch them because they actually like them? I want to join the threads on the episodes but I don't want to seem out of place lol. No and I say that...
digitalspy.com
Drag Race stars' show We're Here reveals season 3 return date
RuPaul's Drag Race stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela will be returning for a third season of We're Here on November 25. The Emmy-winning HBO series will see the trio continue their journey visiting small-town America, where they'll spread love and connection via the art of drag.
digitalspy.com
Corrie actor quits
I’m not sure if it’s been posted but DS are reporting that the actor playing James Bailey will leave next month. https://digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41327604/coronation-street-nathan-graham-quits/. I've always prefered his brother as character, at least he has a sense of humour, James is just football football football. Hmm 🤔 has he really...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy season 19 first-look trailer confirms time jump
Grey's Anatomy season 19 fast-forwards a whole six months in the first-look trailer. Released ahead of the medical hit's October return, this minute-long teaser introduces a group of new interns at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. "Congratulations! You did it, you're here. We didn't hire you for your grades, we...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals Dev Alahan struggle in shooting fallout
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Dev Alahan will struggle to cope next week in the aftermath of his son Aadi being shot. Aadi was rushed to hospital last night after taking a bullet during the heated rooftop showdown between Kelly Neelan, Gary Windass and Kieron Edgerton. The teenager was...
digitalspy.com
High School Musical show confirms more original movie cast returning for season 4
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has confirmed more of the franchise's original stars will be returning for the upcoming season of the show. Returning for the upcoming season are Monique Coleman, Alyson Reed and Bart Johnson (via Deadline). They will be joining fellow East High School alumni Corbin Bleu, Kaycee Stroh and Lucas Grabeel who will also be back for the upcoming season.
digitalspy.com
CS / Mille Gibson
After weeks of hype Really thought she deserved a better storyline to go.out wirh than tame ending we got . obviously she's leaving after 3 years , to do other things, some say she will.be biggest youngster to leave CS since Joanne Froggatt, but if she does half as well as she has she have fine .career I'm.front of her.
Comments / 0