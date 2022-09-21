Read full article on original website
The not-quite-aircraft-carriers that the US Navy and other militaries use to carry jets, tanks, and troops into battle
Amphibious assault ships and helicopter carriers allow smaller navies to flex muscles that usually only larger naval powers have.
An Iranian ship snatched 2 US Navy drone boats and tried to hide them under a tarp before eventually releasing them overboard: US official
Earlier this week, the US Navy successfully prevented Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps from trying to detain another unmanned surface vessel.
China is using a stealth fleet of fishing boats and ferries to boost its naval power, say military experts
Experts are concerned that China's use of civilian ships for military purposes can confuse the rules of engagement, reported AP.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Woman Dies and Over 100 Others Bitten by Venomous Snakes in Pakistan Floods
Since June, severe flooding has wreaked havoc across Pakistan, causing an increase in snake bites and an inability for victims to receive medical treatment.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for the capture 'by any means' necessary of a robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle. It was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it's reportedly used to transport wounded civilians. The think tank, CAST, told Insider it wanted to produce such a system for the Russian military. A Moscow think tank with...
Revealed: Moment fighter jet escorts 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea, killing German family - as body parts are discovered by search team
Footage of the moment a fighter jet escorted a 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into the Baltic Sea on Sunday has emerged today, as body parts were discovered by a search team. The jet flew unmanned across northern Germany and out over the sea, before it...
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine
Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind
The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch
The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan fuel oil is being disguised at a trading hub in the UAE, report says
Fuel oil from Iran, Russia and Venezuela is being disguised in the UAE, the Wall Street Journal said. The supplies are being stored in the trading hub of Fujairah, oil traders told the Journal. Fuel oil being offered matched Russian characteristics but was labeled differently. Fuel oil shipments originating from...
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says
Russia may have to turn the natural gas tap back on for Europe, Citi's global head of commodities research said Wednesday. Russia has halted Nord Stream 1 flows, and Europe is facing a worsening energy crisis ahead of winter. "At some point Russia might want to maximize the revenue they...
Third group of Russian politicians calls for Putin to resign for 'harming citizens' future' with his invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's problems are mounting as a group of Russian politicians have risked their livelihoods to demand his resignation in the wake of his collapsing invasion of Ukraine. Municipal deputies from 18 districts of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino made the statement on Twitter, the third such group to do...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
Man Has Revenge By Biting Venomous Snake to Death After It Attacked Him
The man had been working in a paddy field when a cobra attacked. Villagers then saw him parading the dead snake around his neck.
