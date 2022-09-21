Read full article on original website
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
NBC San Diego
Plan For Desert Surf Lagoon Near Palm Springs Nixed Amid Criticism Over Drought
A Southern California desert city rejected a proposal for a surf lagoon surrounded by hundreds of homes and hotel rooms after critics argued it's the wrong project in the midst of a punishing Western drought. The city council in La Quinta, near Palm Springs, voted unanimously on Wednesday against a...
California pumpkin patch considered the best in state, according to Yelp
Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California.
Palos Verdes fault running along coast of LA, OC could trigger devastating earthquake
A new study from Harvard University suggests that the Palos Verdes fault, running along the coasts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, could trigger a devastating earthquake of up to 7.8 magnitude -- similar in scale to one that could be unleashed by the menacing San Andreas Fault. Though scientists have been aware of the fault's existence for years, the study declares that what they believe to be a new revelation could be the deciding factor in what unleashes "The Big One."The Palos Verdes fault line runs directly underneath the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and though mostly underwater, it sits under places...
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
macaronikid.com
Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival! 👻🎃💀
Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival!. Prepare for an evening of tricks, treats, and fangtastic festivities taking place at two locations in Old Town Temecula!. FRI, OCT 28, 2022. 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. Town Square Park (41000 Main Street) & Sam Hicks Monument Park (41970...
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market update
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Lake Elsinore, California, which is located in Riverside County.
localemagazine.com
5 Things You Can’t Miss at Belmont Park This Fall (Including a Fall Festival)
Trick or Treat Your Family to These Autumn Experiences at Belmont Park. Belmont Park in Mission Beach, San Diego is a historic 97-year-old beachfront amusement park with rides, food and loads of fun for all ages. Parking and admission are free, so you can enjoy a wallet-friendly day by the beach! Race on the go-kart track or snack on seasonal fall treats. It’s not just witchful thinking—there’s so much to explore this autumn at Belmont Park in Mission Beach. Here are five festive attractions to check out this season! Fall Fest Belmont Park.
sandiegoville.com
Food Network Star Guy Fieri Spotted Filming Around San Diego This Week
Food Network star Guy Fieri, known for making family restaurants overnight sensations through the popularity of his Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show, has been spotted filming around San Diego this week. American restaurateur, author, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is certainly no stranger to America's Finest City,...
San Diego Business Journal
Warehouse Transformed to Fish Market Restaurant
Karina’s Group, a San Diego family-owned chain of restaurants, has opened a new restaurant in Logan Heights, expanding what had been a simple fish market in a remodeling project that included adding an outdoor patio and indoor seating. Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos, 1852 National Ave., is Karina’s Group’s...
thelog.com
Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal’s Version of the Wild, Wild West
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
northcoastcurrent.com
San Clemente teen youngest champion at Super Girl Surf Pro Oceanside
A San Clemente teen is this year’s Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Oceanside champion, event organizers announced after a weekend of competition. Sawyer Lindblad, 17, is the youngest competitor to win the Super Girl Pro Surf cape, according to a wrap-up from the organizers. The annual contests took place Sept. 16-18 at Oceanside Pier and included instructional sessions for up-and-coming surfers, an adaptive surf heat, and entertainment.
luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Custom Home with One of The Best Views in PGA West in La Quinta Asks $5.995 Million
The Home in La Quinta, a spectacular one of a kind custom estate where no expense has been spared behind the gates at Peninsula Park offering one of the best views in PGA West is now available for sale. This home located at 57180 Peninsula Ln, La Quinta, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandi Phillips and Associates (Phone: 760-567-5506) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in La Quinta.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Rescued Mountain Lions Make a New Home at The Living Desert
ROSE AND SAGE? Just the very words brim with natural beauty, poetry, love, and happiness, too. But for Rose and Sage, two mountain lions found earlier in 2022 in challenging circumstances, the road to better lives would take them on a journey of healing, helpful humans, and, ultimately, a new home at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. The Palm Desert animal park announced on Sept. 20 that the two youngsters would now make a "fur-ever" home on the property, giving them a chance to grow, play, and thrive. The pair's arrival date at The Living Zoo felt especially auspicious: Thursday, Sept. 22, the first day of autumn and start to a new season. The mountain lions were transported to the desert destination from the Oakland Zoo, where they had benefitted from months of care and treatment. As for their much-documented discovery stories? Rose was spotted by hikers in a San Mateo preserve in April 2022, "(o)rphaned, emaciated, and malnourished," while Sage made national headlines after being found in a classroom at Pescadero High School in June 2022. Neither cub could be returned to the wild, due to their lack of "necessary skills" to survive.
recordgazette.net
Oktoberfest celebrated at Noble Creek Park
From Sept. 16 through Sept. 18, the 32nd annual King Ludwig Oktoberfest was held at Noble Creek Park in Beaumont. The three-day event was filled with royal competitions, Bavarian music and great family fun. During the opening ceremony, King Ludwig stood in front of the Bavarian Brass Band, as traditional...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One of the best spots for apple picking in US is this tiny California farm, Yelp says
Summer is officially over, which means it’s time for all of the iconic fall festivities like apple picking. And a small California farm is one of the best places for apple picking nationwide, according to Yelp’s list of the “top 25 apple picking spots in the U.S.”
Eater
Inside San Diego’s First Modern Jewish Delicatessen
One of San Diego’s premier hospitality groups is continuing to grow and diversify with the emergence of Gold Finch, which brings a modern perspective on the traditional Jewish deli to a state-of-the-art life science campus off Torrey Pines Road. The full-service restaurant, market, and delicatessen is just the latest in a steady expansion spree for the Urban Kitchen Group, which runs CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca, and Artifact at the Mingei, as well as an acclaimed catering business; next up is a brand new cafe at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.
redlandscommunitynews.com
One More Bite Dumpling House in Loma Linda lives up to its name
One thing that the East Valley’s eating scene has always been lacking is a Shanghai-style dumpling house, devoted to soup dumplings, wontons and handcrafted pan-fried dumplings. No longer, however, with the opening of One More Bite Dumpling House. The owners hail from Shanghai and the array of options are as authentic as it gets.
chainstoreage.com
Nordstrom Rack opening stores in California — here’s where
Nordstrom Rack is on a roll. The off-price retailer is expanding its footprint in California, with plans to open three stores in 2023, in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. With the addition of the three new locations, Nordstrom will operate 57 Nordstrom Rack stores, 23 Nordstrom stores, five Nordstrom Locals and one asos | Nordstrom in California.
