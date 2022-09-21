Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
West suburban man loses 225 pounds, set to run the Chicago Half Marathon
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Jough Dempsey lost track of his weight when the indicator on his scale went beyond the maximum — 450 pounds. “I don’t know what my upper weight limit was,” Dempsey said. “Because when I bought a scale that went up to 450, I pinned it. I went over it.” Dempsey, […]
rejournals.com
Peak Properties takes over management of condominium to apartments deconversion in Chicago’s Gold Coast
Peak Properties adds to its high-rise collection of management projects with a new deconversion in the Gold Coast neighborhood at 1211 N. LaSalle in Chicago’s Gold Coast. The 19-story brick building built in 1929 as a hotel was converted to condos in 2006. Features include 68 residential units and ground-floor retail. With an exceptional location, the ground floor will be converted to high level amenity spaces and the apartments will keep their vintage feel with premium upgrades.
14news.com
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
Austin’s Iconic Pink House Isn’t Being Demolished — But It Won’t Be Pink Much Longer
AUSTIN — The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job.
How much do I need to make to survive in Chicago?
I currently make 49k in the southern US. In my line of work, they pay pretty much the same, maybe a few thousand more in Chicago. So around 52-53. If I were to live with one roommate is this doable? I am only accustomed to the cost of living down here.
Best Long Standing Chef in McKinley Park: Jose Esparza at New Archview Restaurant
Best of Brighton Park & McKinley Park 2022 The post Best Long Standing Chef in McKinley Park: Jose Esparza at New Archview Restaurant appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Best After Dark Destination: Kevin’s Hamburger Heaven
Best of Bridgeport and Canaryville 2022 The post Best After Dark Destination: Kevin’s Hamburger Heaven appeared first on South Side Weekly.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot tells McDonald's CEO to 'educate himself' after he warns of rising Chicago crime
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired back at the CEO of McDonald’s after he highlighted the difficulty rising crime in the city has caused for his business, telling him he needs to "educate himself" on the matter. "I think what would have been helpful is for the McDonald's...
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Chicago
Chicago's 2020 census population was 2,746,388, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Illinois. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?. If you could only use one word to describe it, which one would you use?
For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef
If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
blockclubchicago.org
New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say
MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
thechicagogenius.com
Guy Riding Down Western on Scooter Either Going to be Fine or Instantly Dead
WESTERN AVE — Drivers and bus passengers traveling down Chicago’s infamously congested, permanently-under-construction thoroughfare, Western Ave, might have seen a brave man riding an electric Lime scooter on the busy street. Witnesses agreed that the man, who was wearing business casual attire, a backpack, and no helmet, was either going to be fine on his way to wherever he was heading, or instantly dead if anything went wrong.
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of Illinois
I finally was able to get the answer that I was looking for in regards to if Gene and Jude‘s hotdogs were moving or closing. In my last article, I explained that I was at an influencer event in Chicago.
wufe967.com
Gianno Caldwell torches Chicago Mayor Lightfoot for refusing to acknowledge her city's crime problem
Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell blasts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for “gaslighting” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski after he condemned the city’s crime problem on Friday’s “Your World.”. GIANNO CALDWELL: The mayor is taking a page out of Joe Biden’s playbook: If you don’t...
Police supporters march through Chicago with police escort, unclear if they obtained permit
For three days this week, a small band of Chicago police supporters has been marching through the city’s streets with police escorts. Robert Swiderski, of Running for Blue Lives, said his group has been marching since Tuesday.
Courthouse News Service
Chicago’s decadeslong parking privatization contract goes before Seventh Circuit
CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit heard oral arguments Thursday challenging Chicago's infamous parking meter privatization deal, in the latest of several legal attempts to oust a billion-dollar corporation that has made street parking spots in the Windy City some of the most expensive in the country. In some...
A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!
If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
Why is Chicago's tap water so GOOD?
Every time I come to Chicago, I loooove the tap water taste. When I shower/brush my teeth/wash face I’m not even mad if water gets in my mouth bc it is so delicious. It tastes so irony/metally and I love it. I’m from St. Louis and our tap water doesn’t have a distinct taste.
