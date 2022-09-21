ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Daily Mail

Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars

Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
TENNIS
BBC

Emma Raducanu beats Yanina Wickmayer to continue run at Korea Open

Britain's Emma Raducanu defeated Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer 6-3 7-5 to progress to the Korea Open last eight in Seoul. Raducanu, ranked 77th in the world, broke Wickmayer's serve three times in a row at the end of the first set to seal the opener. A cagey second set ended with...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Frustrated top seed Daniil Medvedev mocks fans as he appears to make a monkey gesture to the crowd at Moselle Open during massive upset defeat by World No 284 Stan Wawrinka

Russian tennis player and former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev angrily mocked a section of French fans who booed him for throwing his racket during a three-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka at the Moselle Open in Metz on Thursday. Wawrinka secured a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals...
TENNIS
Sports
The Guardian

The enduring style of Roger Federer

Roger Federer. Wimbledon, 2009. The then longest men’s major final in history; a five set, 77-game thriller against Andy Roddick. But of greatest significance? His jacket. An RF-monogrammed zip-up with gold piping, the jacket sported the number 15 – the record-breaking total of grand slam titles Federer had won upon his match victory – in cursive embroidery.
TENNIS
ESPN

Emma Raducanu retires injured from Korea Open semifinal

Emma Raducanu was forced to retire due to injury during the Korea Open semifinals on Saturday, sending former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko to a championship clash against Ekaterina Alexandrova. Raducanu's 2022 season has been blighted by injuries ranging from blisters to side strains and hip and back problems, and...
SPORTS
Reuters

ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz

Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.
SPORTS
SkySports

Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat

Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
SPORTS
SkySports

Rugby Championship

Rugby Championship: South Africa beat Argentina but can't prevent All Blacks winning title. South Africa defeated Argentina 38-21 on the final day of the 2022 Rugby Championship. The Springboks took the victory but would have need a wider winning margin if they were to threaten the All Blacks at the...
RUGBY

