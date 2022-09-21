Read full article on original website
Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars
Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
Roger Federer makes emotional farewell after defeat in final doubles match – as it happened
Rolling report: Roger Federer has played the final match of his storied career alongside Rafael Nadal in London. Bryan Graham was watching
BBC
Emma Raducanu beats Magda Linette in dominant display to reach Korea Open semi-finals
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu is through to the semi-finals of the Korea Open after beating third seed Magda Linette 6-2 6-2 in Seoul. It is the first time the 19-year-old has won three matches in a row since her run to the US Open title in 2021. The British number...
BBC
Emma Raducanu beats Yanina Wickmayer to continue run at Korea Open
Britain's Emma Raducanu defeated Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer 6-3 7-5 to progress to the Korea Open last eight in Seoul. Raducanu, ranked 77th in the world, broke Wickmayer's serve three times in a row at the end of the first set to seal the opener. A cagey second set ended with...
Tennis-Injured Raducanu retires in Korea, Ostapenko faces Alexandrova for title
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu was forced to retire due to injury during the Korea Open semi-final on Saturday, sending former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko to a championship clash against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Frustrated top seed Daniil Medvedev mocks fans as he appears to make a monkey gesture to the crowd at Moselle Open during massive upset defeat by World No 284 Stan Wawrinka
Russian tennis player and former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev angrily mocked a section of French fans who booed him for throwing his racket during a three-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka at the Moselle Open in Metz on Thursday. Wawrinka secured a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals...
WTA roundup: Naomi Osaka (illness) WDs in Tokyo
Reigning champion Naomi Osaka of Japan withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Thursday due to an
SkySports
Laver Cup: Roger Federer brings glittering career to tearful end alongside Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer was in floods of tears despite tasting defeat in the final match of his professional career alongside his doubles partner Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London. The 20-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with old rival Nadal for his last match in London but saw his...
ATP roundup: Federer’s career ends with doubles loss at Laver Cup
Roger Federer’s stellar career ended on a losing note early Saturday morning in London when Americans Jack Sock and Frances
The enduring style of Roger Federer
Roger Federer. Wimbledon, 2009. The then longest men’s major final in history; a five set, 77-game thriller against Andy Roddick. But of greatest significance? His jacket. An RF-monogrammed zip-up with gold piping, the jacket sported the number 15 – the record-breaking total of grand slam titles Federer had won upon his match victory – in cursive embroidery.
ESPN
Emma Raducanu retires injured from Korea Open semifinal
Emma Raducanu was forced to retire due to injury during the Korea Open semifinals on Saturday, sending former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko to a championship clash against Ekaterina Alexandrova. Raducanu's 2022 season has been blighted by injuries ranging from blisters to side strains and hip and back problems, and...
Roger Federer bids emotional farewell in doubles defeat alongside Rafael Nadal
The 20-time grand slam champion teamed up with his old rival at the Laver Cup for a celebratory final match before retirement
A Look at Roger Federer’s Amazing Homes and Private Jets
Get a look inside some of tennis legend Roger Federer's gorgeous properties from his homes in Switzerland to his winter residence in Dubai.
ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz
Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.
SkySports
Annemiek van Vleuten wins World Championship road race while cycling with fractured elbow
Annemiek van Vleuten won the Elite Women’s Road Race at the UCI Road World Championships despite cycling with a fractured elbow throughout. Van Vleuten staged a classic late attack, putting aside the pain, to win the 164.3km race and claim the rainbow jersey for the second time in her career.
SkySports
England vs India: Opinion split over 'Mankad' finish to ODI series - was wicket within the spirit of cricket?
India's decision to run out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end secured victory in the last one-day international of the summer at Lord's, but was the dismissal within the spirit of the game?. Dean was run out at the non-striker's end just as England looked to be closing in on...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat
Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
SkySports
Rugby Championship
Rugby Championship: South Africa beat Argentina but can't prevent All Blacks winning title. South Africa defeated Argentina 38-21 on the final day of the 2022 Rugby Championship. The Springboks took the victory but would have need a wider winning margin if they were to threaten the All Blacks at the...
WTA roundup: Emma Raducanu advances to semis in Seoul
No. 6 seed Emma Raducanu upset No. 3 seed Magda Linette of Poland 6-2, 6-2 at the Hana Bank Korea
