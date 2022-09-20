Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Live: Daughter of Sandy Hook principal takes stand in Alex Jones defamation damages trial in CT
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. David Wheeler, father of a slain Sandy Hook boy, has taken the stand on Wednesday in the sixth day of a trial to determine how much Alex Jones owes him, other Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent Jones defamed.
trumbulltimes.com
In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In-person voting for the midterm elections opened Friday in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, kicking off a six-week sprint to Election Day in a landscape that has changed much since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest. Twenty people...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Stamford Iwo Jima survivor visits Normandy at age 98. ‘(It) was very emotional’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For Stamford’s Charlie Guinta, having participated in the fiercely fought World War II Battle of Iwo Jima in the South Pacific, wasn’t enough; 77 years later he had to visit the site of an even bigger battle 10,000 miles away, the Allies D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, in June of 1944.
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford police investigate threats at Ferguson Library over Drag Storytime program
STAMFORD — City police are investigating threats made against staffers at Ferguson Library after the library's drag queen storytelling program was held earlier this month. Alice Knapp, Ferguson Library’s chief executive officer, said that on Sept. 10, the library hosted its Drag Storytime, a program where storytellers dressed in drag read tales designed to teach lessons on diversity, inclusion, tolerance, self-love and self-expression.
CT State Police fake ticket scandal draws inquiry from federal prosecutors, proposal for audit
Fallout from revelations that several Connecticut State Police troopers fabricated hundreds of traffic citations continues to grow, with federal prosecutors asking questions and a state contractor responsible for tracking racial profiling set to examine if the problem was more widespread. Ken Barone, project manager for the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition...
trumbulltimes.com
After backing Stefanowski in 2018, Connecticut Realtors switch support to Gov. Ned Lamont
NEW HAVEN — The Connecticut Association of Realtors, one of the state’s largest and most influential trade groups, is backing Gov. Ned Lamont in his reelection campaign against political rival Bob Stefanowski — a reversal of the group’s position during the 2018 race between the two men.
trumbulltimes.com
Manchester High reopens after bomb threat warned 'take me seriously,' official says
MANCHESTER — Manchester High School students have returned to class after police and administrators checked the building for a possible bomb, the superintendent said Wednesday. The school was deemed safe about 9:15 a.m., roughly an hour after the building at 134 East Middle Turnpike was evacuated, Matt Geary, superintendent...
trumbulltimes.com
Woog's World: A wealthy Westporter, Wilbur Cross and how Staples High came to be
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Another school year has begun. At Staples High, there’s a familiar hum of activity. Dozens of courses, from Advanced Placement Environmental Studies and Mandarin to Advanced Culinary and Radio Production, take place each day. Athletes play fall sports; the Players’ drama troupe rehearses the fall production of “Guys and Dolls.”
Police: 2 people killed in I-91 wrong-way crash in Windsor
WINDSOR — A Massachusetts woman and her passenger were killed early Friday after the driver went the wrong way on Interstate 91 northbound and collided with a tractor-trailer, state police said. State police said around 12:35 a.m. Friday a Nissan Altima was heading south in the northbound lanes when...
trumbulltimes.com
Ceremony honors life-saving Bridgeport ferry passengers
BRIDGEPORT — A Long Island man is alive today thanks to the quick action of a number of Bridgeport-Port Jefferson Ferry passengers. On Wednesday, Bridgeport Hospital held a ceremony for Paul Havran's rescuers at the ferry's Bridgeport terminal. Havran, 68, of St. James, was returning from picking up a...
trumbulltimes.com
The pandemic brought a huge rise in boat sales in CT. Here's where they stand now
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It would have taken a lot for Connecticut's boat industry to match the pandemic sales of 2020 and 2021, but Bob Petzold sees the tide rising still — thanks to a sunny, hot summer that spurred more people to get out on the water. With a beautiful weekend in the offing, Petzold expects big crowds this weekend at the Norwalk Boat Show which kicks off Thursday.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: $401 in cash taken in New London CVS robbery
NEW LONDON — Police say a man got away with about $400 after robbing a local CVS on Tuesday night. New London police said a man, described as a heavy-set individual in his 30s or 40s, entered the CVS at 817 Bank St. around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The man approached a cashier and demanded all the money in the register, according to police. While he did not display or threaten the use of a weapon, he indicated he was armed, police said.
Bethel resident files lawsuit to remove Rich Straiton as first selectman, calls for voters to decide
BETHEL — Taking issue with the recent swearing-in of Rich Straiton as first selectman, a resident filed a lawsuit Tuesday in state Superior Court in Danbury with the goal of removing Straiton from office and having voters decide the town’s interim leader. The lawsuit — filed on behalf...
trumbulltimes.com
Staffing shortages at CT's psychiatric hospital for children leave many in need of care, others in limbo
Despite efforts by the Lamont administration to address staffing shortages that have plagued mental and behavioral health care in Connecticut, long wait lists and high demand for services persists, while beds at some of the most intensive care units go unfilled. SEIU District 1199, which represents more than 25,000 health...
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford becomes first CT city to set zero fatal car crash goal
STAMFORD — Stamford has become the first municipality in the state to publicly pledge to eliminate all traffic fatalities and deaths in the next decade. Surrounded by officials from all corners of the city, Mayor Caroline Simmons signed an executive order pledging that Stamford would invest money and resources to end major crashes on its roads by 2032 through a program called Vision Zero.
trumbulltimes.com
Warrant: Video footage leads to arrests in Naugatuck man hit with car while interrupting burglary
NAUGATUCK — When a dark-colored sedan ran over a Naugatuck man interrupting a car burglary one summer morning, law enforcement scoured the neighborhood for video surveillance footage, according to an arrest warrant. The man suffered severe injuries, lying unresponsive in a puddle of his own blood. Multiple neighbors helped...
Uneven playing field: Rich towns dominate CT high school sports amid deep inequalities
New training equipment. Sweatsuits and practice jerseys. Proper footwear for players. Access to private camps where players could hone their skills. Things rival schools have that New Britain can’t afford. At a recent practice, Abraham barked instruction to a team of eager athletes, including twins Kiatyanna and Kasianna Denmark....
trumbulltimes.com
‘Those buildings stay hot’: Bridgeport schools face high temperatures without A/C
BRIDGEPORT — When teachers and students arrived for the first day of classes late last month, many of them were met with blazing heat inside their un-air-conditioned schools. In some classrooms, temperatures spiked past 95 degrees as a heat wave moved through the region, prompting the school system to...
trumbulltimes.com
Connecticut's city schools have struggled in football while the wealthy towns dominate
At a school like Harding, football coach Eddie Santiago says, there’s another layer to that for players whose families might be living in poverty in a place where, he says, surviving walking down the street is a challenge, where they have to be tough, be in “defense mode.”
