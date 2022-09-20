NEW LONDON — Police say a man got away with about $400 after robbing a local CVS on Tuesday night. New London police said a man, described as a heavy-set individual in his 30s or 40s, entered the CVS at 817 Bank St. around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The man approached a cashier and demanded all the money in the register, according to police. While he did not display or threaten the use of a weapon, he indicated he was armed, police said.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO