Waterbury, CT

trumbulltimes.com

In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In-person voting for the midterm elections opened Friday in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, kicking off a six-week sprint to Election Day in a landscape that has changed much since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest. Twenty people...
MINNESOTA STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Stamford Iwo Jima survivor visits Normandy at age 98. ‘(It) was very emotional’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For Stamford’s Charlie Guinta, having participated in the fiercely fought World War II Battle of Iwo Jima in the South Pacific, wasn’t enough; 77 years later he had to visit the site of an even bigger battle 10,000 miles away, the Allies D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, in June of 1944.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford police investigate threats at Ferguson Library over Drag Storytime program

STAMFORD — City police are investigating threats made against staffers at Ferguson Library after the library's drag queen storytelling program was held earlier this month. Alice Knapp, Ferguson Library’s chief executive officer, said that on Sept. 10, the library hosted its Drag Storytime, a program where storytellers dressed in drag read tales designed to teach lessons on diversity, inclusion, tolerance, self-love and self-expression.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

CT State Police fake ticket scandal draws inquiry from federal prosecutors, proposal for audit

Fallout from revelations that several Connecticut State Police troopers fabricated hundreds of traffic citations continues to grow, with federal prosecutors asking questions and a state contractor responsible for tracking racial profiling set to examine if the problem was more widespread. Ken Barone, project manager for the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Woog's World: A wealthy Westporter, Wilbur Cross and how Staples High came to be

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Another school year has begun. At Staples High, there’s a familiar hum of activity. Dozens of courses, from Advanced Placement Environmental Studies and Mandarin to Advanced Culinary and Radio Production, take place each day. Athletes play fall sports; the Players’ drama troupe rehearses the fall production of “Guys and Dolls.”
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: 2 people killed in I-91 wrong-way crash in Windsor

WINDSOR — A Massachusetts woman and her passenger were killed early Friday after the driver went the wrong way on Interstate 91 northbound and collided with a tractor-trailer, state police said. State police said around 12:35 a.m. Friday a Nissan Altima was heading south in the northbound lanes when...
WINDSOR, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Ceremony honors life-saving Bridgeport ferry passengers

BRIDGEPORT — A Long Island man is alive today thanks to the quick action of a number of Bridgeport-Port Jefferson Ferry passengers. On Wednesday, Bridgeport Hospital held a ceremony for Paul Havran's rescuers at the ferry's Bridgeport terminal. Havran, 68, of St. James, was returning from picking up a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

The pandemic brought a huge rise in boat sales in CT. Here's where they stand now

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It would have taken a lot for Connecticut's boat industry to match the pandemic sales of 2020 and 2021, but Bob Petzold sees the tide rising still — thanks to a sunny, hot summer that spurred more people to get out on the water. With a beautiful weekend in the offing, Petzold expects big crowds this weekend at the Norwalk Boat Show which kicks off Thursday.
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: $401 in cash taken in New London CVS robbery

NEW LONDON — Police say a man got away with about $400 after robbing a local CVS on Tuesday night. New London police said a man, described as a heavy-set individual in his 30s or 40s, entered the CVS at 817 Bank St. around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The man approached a cashier and demanded all the money in the register, according to police. While he did not display or threaten the use of a weapon, he indicated he was armed, police said.
NEW LONDON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford becomes first CT city to set zero fatal car crash goal

STAMFORD — Stamford has become the first municipality in the state to publicly pledge to eliminate all traffic fatalities and deaths in the next decade. Surrounded by officials from all corners of the city, Mayor Caroline Simmons signed an executive order pledging that Stamford would invest money and resources to end major crashes on its roads by 2032 through a program called Vision Zero.
STAMFORD, CT
