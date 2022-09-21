ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K12 Education and Ransomware: Lessons from the LAUSD Cyberattack

Why school districts, K12 education and ransomware remain popular and profitable for cybercriminals. At the beginning of September, only two weeks after the start of the 2022-23 school year, Los Angeles Unified School District reported a massive and highly disruptive cyberattack. As the second largest school district in the United States – with more than 1000 individual schools – the attack is one of the biggest of the year so far.
The Convergence of IT and OT in Cybersecurity

The world is becoming increasingly data-driven, interconnected, and digital. This means that the need for strong enterprise cybersecurity is growing rapidly. Companies of all sizes and across virtually every sector are potential targets for cyberattacks such as data breaches, ransomware, phishing, or a distributed denial of service (DDoS). Something less...
Best Practices for Preventing Cyberattacks

It’s always the “other guy” until it’s you. Thinking it won’t happen to you can leave you unprepared. If ever faced with a cyberattack, where your company is held hostage – then you know all too well the pain it can create in both time and money. The regrets of “I should have done this, or I could have done that” will be your counsel to other companies.
How Technology Helps K-12 Mental Health and Safety Programs

4 Key Takeaways From K-12 Technology Leader Panel Discussion Focused On Student Mental Health and Safety. Last week, two leaders in K-12 technology volunteered their time to share how their departments have evolved to include student safety monitoring. Online safety risks, such as explicit websites, cyberbullying, and violent content were...
True Cost of Cybercrime: What Organizations Should be Prepared For

Over the past few years, the cyber threat landscape has expanded dramatically, causing a great deal of concern for governments and businesses both large and small. For private companies that hold proprietary corporate data and customer information a breach, or a cyber-attack of any kind can lead to devastating and long-lasting consequences, such as financial losses, reputational damage, operational disruption, or fines and regulatory sanctions.
What is No-Code Cloud Data Warehousing?

In case you haven't noticed, the world revolves around data. Organizations across all industries rely on data to make significant and small decisions. That's why data warehousing is more important than ever before. A data warehouse is a system used for reporting and data analysis, and it's a critical part of any organization's decision-making process.
Online Technology Management Degree – Bachelor’s to Doctoral

Technology management is a growing field and will likely become more important as time progresses. In a nutshell, technology management involves managing IT-related positions and assets. Entry-level technology management jobs may include programming jobs or website developer jobs. However, most technology managers earn executive-level positions in time. These professionals earn job titles like chief technology officer (CTO), director of information technology (DIT), and more. To become a technology manager, you have to have the right degree. Luckily, you can earn the appropriate credentials entirely online. Let’s look at the top online technology management degrees you can pursue from accredited universities.
Quality Management SaaS application QMex rolled out to six countries

The digitalization of quality management systems, which play a key and determining role in consumers’ purchasing decisions as well as providing audit security for regulatory compliance, has accelerated. In a survey on the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors, 56% of consumers were found to expect companies to have already digitalized their quality management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005048/en/ Head of IT for QMex’s quality management software developer BTS, Nadi Tanca commented, “Today, companies are working to build trust, and in an era where trust is the main currency in business, quality management has become a critical function for all companies.” “ Quality management software delivers competitive advantages”
Security is a data problem

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why Snowflake thinks its data lake technology is ideal for cybersecurity applications, the U.K. vows to take a much closer look at competitiveness in cloud computing, and this week in enterprise moves. Security enters the data age. Cybersecurity might be a bit late...
Cost Transparency Ecosystem in Healthcare

Cost transparency is a driving force in the American market. Whether consumers are looking to purchase a latte, a plane ticket, or surgery, they increasingly expect to pay an “out-the-door” price– something that includes all labor and materials as well as the finished product or service. When polled, 66% of Americans indicated that they would shop for care if prices were publicly disclosed. And in pursuit of competitively and transparently priced services, some patients attempt to shop locally; more and more, however, consumers flock to medical tourism– a practice that is quickly rebounding to its pre-pandemic popularity.
